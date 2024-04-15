Politicians benefit from voters not voting

People in positions of power often prefer selective voting participation. This is evident from numerous instances of voter disenfranchisement, which often conveniently aligns with politicians’ avoidance of accountability and compliance with their lobbyist backers.

Following the Supreme Court’s Citizens United decision, lobbying became a constitutional right, which allowed super political action committees (PACs) to purchase political influence and sway elections with their campaign funds.

According to Al Jazeera, notable super PACs like the American Israel Public Affairs Committee have recently gained significant notoriety given international events, prompting coalitions of around 20 advocacy groups to counter their political influence and lobbying efforts.

According to the Pew Research Center, many Americans express a desire for limitations on money in politics and support regulations. Yet, large interest groups still wield substantial power through financial influence.

Consequently, voter apathy emerges as a natural psychological response to the prevailing conditions surrounding voting and political engagement. However, this apathy doesn’t serve the populace’s interests; it benefits politicians and proponents of maintaining the status quo, shielding them from scrutiny and accountability.

Voter disenfranchisement stands out as a clear example of systemic voter suppression, manifesting as barriers which hinder people from participating in the voting process. This can be observed throughout the history of suffrage and by simply examining who is currently excluded from proper representation.

Historically, marginalized communities have often had the least voting power. In some cases, they resorted to activism to secure political representation when traditional avenues failed to provide it. This has been evident in suffrage movements, where people protested to gain the right to representation. The current surge in protests further highlights how people are often denied the opportunity to vote for the changes they want to see.

In Oregon, groups like Next Up advocate for lowering the voting age to 16. Individuals at this age are already contributing to society through paying taxes and driving cars, yet they lack the ability to make political decisions which directly impact them. The push for this type of legislation is often met with resistance from those who fear progressive changes, as according to the Pew Research Center, since younger voters tend to lean towards more progressive ideologies.

Vivek Ramaswamy—former Republican presidential hopeful—openly suggested either raising the voting age to 25 or implementing a voting test, reminiscent of the discriminatory voting conditions seen during the Jim Crow era.

Allegations of voting fraud have been used as a morally questionable method to disenfranchise numerous voters. Practices such as voter purges unjustly strip away legitimate votes and challenge valid registrations, and people of color and Democratic-leaning individuals are often targeted.

In Oregon, we are fortunate to have the privilege of mail-in voting. However, many states still require in-person voting, which can entail waiting in long lines, particularly in Black communities. This poses significant challenges for individuals who work, have children, lack reliable transportation or are disabled.

Even in Oregon, there are limitations to mail-in voting. According to The Oregonian, Oregon has the third-largest unhoused population, so it’s understandable to be concerned about voting accessibility for someone who struggles with stable housing or lacks knowledge of voting resources.

Oregon representatives have repeatedly shown how their interests don’t actually align with the peoples’, and it is interesting to see how the people themselves know that and disengaged with politics for that reason.

While some individuals view voting as a patriotic duty, many others do not share this sentiment. They may perceive political participation as futile within our broken system. According to a Pew Research study, Americans commonly describe the current political state as divested, corrupt and messy.

According to a Pew study, voter turnout in the United States is only about 62.8% of the voting-age population. Voter apathy experiences are valid, with various reasons contributing to this sentiment. The Good Party Politics Team identified underlying causes of voter apathy, ranging from disenfranchisement to feelings of cynicism and powerlessness. However, these are symptoms of a system that thrives on disengagement, and addressing them solely as individual issues will not resolve the underlying problem.

If voting is accessible for you—even if you think it doesn’t matter, or nothing would change—you should try to participate, if not for yourself, then for the people who cannot vote or have far more barriers to voting than you.

Those in power benefit from low participation, especially those critical of the government’s actions. Take back your power, politically show up where you deem appropriate, but do not disengage from the community you want to protect.

With the federal election approaching, many people are weary of the lesser-of-two-evils argument. Why should anyone have to settle for choices based on fear? This fear-based approach only serves to wear down communities time and time again.

As we face another election between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, it’s evident that a majority of people don’t favor either candidate. CNBC reports that 60% of voters believe Trump should not run for reelection and 70% don’t want Biden to run again.

Yet, the trends in political campaigning suggest that these are the only options being presented. It’s no wonder that people feel apathetic toward politics as a whole. While other avenues for political participation exist, most institutions emphasize the importance of national politics as the only impactful vote.

