Portland-Born Rapper, Aminé, receives Honorary Degree

Portland State University has announced that it will be awarding Portland-born Rapper and Singer, Aminé, an honorary degree at this year’s commencement ceremony.

Aminé originally attended PSU as a marketing major, before dropping out to follow his burgeoning music career. With a brand new album having been released a few weeks ago (see page 9 for our full review), Summer 2025 is looking to be a big one for Aminé—not only with a hot new album but a diploma in hand.

The rapper will be taking the stage for a speech at the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences Commencement on June 15 at the Viking Pavilion. His attendance was announced via PSU’s official instagram, featuring a cheeky video of Aminé in a cap and gown with a voiceover remarking, “Portland State’s 2025 commencement speaker is… Dr. Aminé.”

Aminé first garnered widespread notoriety with his hit song “Caroline,” of which he wrote while attending PSU, then skyrocketed to full on rap stardom from there.

Since “Caroline” debuted, he’s dropped 3 studio albums, 2 mixtapes and a collab album with Music Producer and Rapper, Kaytranada. Throughout his career thus far, he’s collaborated with such names as Young Thug, Vince Staples and even Unknown Mortal Orchestra, who’s also spent significant time in Portland.

Growing up in NE Portland’s Woodlawn neighborhood, Aminé has consistently repped the city in his image and his lyrics. Showcased clearly in the music video for the 2020 track, “Riri,” which depicts Aminé amongst various iconic Portland landmarks like the Oregon Convention Center and the Old Town sign. He also sports an ornate “Rip City” tattoo on his back featured on the cover of the deluxe-edition of his 2020 album, Limbo.

Aminé graduated from Benson Polytechnic High School, located in Portland’s Central Eastside. He recently donated $25,000 of college funds to students in Benson’s KBPS student radio program, of which Aminé was a participant during his time there. In a video announcing the donation, he cited KBPS as a key player in his development as a musician.

“My love for making music started at Benson High School.”

Aminé is joined by two other honorary degree recipients this year. One being prominent local Drag Queen, Poison Waters. Waters is the co-host of the globally beloved Portland drag show, Darcelle XV Showplace. She’s known for her extensive non-profit work for organizations like the Trevor Project and the Oregon Humane Society. Waters has also been a long time PSU collaborator, hosting various events on campus and consistently engaging with the PSU Queer Resource Center.

David Evans and Associates, Inc. CEO, Al Barkouli, will also be receiving an honorary degree this Spring. His company deals primarily in transportation and land management, with its origins being in Portland.

“At Portland State, honorary degrees are more than a tradition — they’re a tribute to those who’ve inspired through intellect, artistry or public service,” PSU said in the official press release announcing this year’s recipients.