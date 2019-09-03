Portland community mourns death of PSU student Logan Nettleton

The Portland community mourns the death of 19-year-old Portland State student Logan Nettleton, who was fatally shot inside her home at 3:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 30 near Powell Butte.

Nettleton, a Portland native, was studying Criminal, Race and Social Justice at PSU and was a passionate social justice advocate, a family member told OregonLive. She is survived by her 4-year-old son, King.

Nettleton’s boyfriend Deon—-whose first name was identified by a family member to OregonLive—-was also shot and rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries where he remains in critical condition. The suspect or suspects remain at large and an investigation is ongoing. The motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.

A young child, who has not been identified and was not harmed, was present at the scene of the crime.

According to Mya Chamberlin, Nettleton’s mother, who spoke with OregonLive, Nettleton was a compassionate and deeply caring mother of her young special-needs son.

“She’s been surging through the trauma, trauma that grown adults twice her age fight like hell to work through. And she was doing it as a child herself,” Chamberlin told OregonLive, “The reality is, we were just getting to know Logan as an adult.”

Anyone who may have any information involving the shooting is asked to contact Detective Rico Beniga: 503-823-0457, [email protected]; or Detective Anthony Merrill: 503-823-4033, [email protected]