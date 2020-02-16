Portland hosts its fifth Winter Light Festival

The fifth anniversary of Portland’s Winter Light Festival was a shining success as residents flocked to the East and West waterfronts to enjoy the city’s festivities.

On each day of the three-day festival, this free and family-friendly event featured light sculptures, concerts, art shows and complementary ferry rides across the river. While the many light installments were displayed throughout the weekend, special events were highlighted each day, such as the Glow Jam on Thursday— the opening night dance party that featured the LED Hula Hoop Troupe.

On Friday, spectators could see an Illuminated Bike Ride trailing past OMSI, and Saturday held events throughout the day and night, such as people carving ice with chainsaws on the SW Waterfront.

Later that night, they could watch the sculptures slowly melt during the pyrotechnic display.

The Lantern Parade marched from OMSI up the Esplanade and across the Hawthorne Bridge to the Salmon Springs Fountain. Glow Bar, a pop-up art bar, saw lines of people stretched down SE Water Street, all waiting their turn for a spot in The Silent Disco.

Speaking of discos, The DiscoBug made an appearance at this year’s festival. Originally from Baltimore, The DiscoBug installation combined two icons of the past – the disco ball, and a Volkswagen Beetle—into an interactive display that spun on a platform in the middle of a DJ’d dance area.

It may still be the dregs of winter, but Portland offered its community a brilliant tribute to the merging of art, technology, and fun.

In other words: It was LIT.