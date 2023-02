Portland Winter Light Festival is in PDX for one last weekend. Check out tons of cool light exhibits and performances like these incredible fire dancers.

Johnny Nuriel plays with a fan on fire in Pioneer Courthouse Square as he safely dances with danger. Jaden Quayle/PSU Vanguard

Erika Ryn plays with a flaming hula hoop in Pioneer Courthouse Square. Jaden Quayle/PSU Vanguard