PSU offers a world of languages, degree options

Portland State’s World Languages and Literatures Department offers undergraduate courses in 20 languages, with degree programs for: Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Modern Hebrew, Persian, Russian, Spanish and Turkish. This year, heritage courses are also offered for Spanish and Vietnamese. Additionally, master’s degree programs are offered for French, German, Japanese and Spanish, with Arabic, Chinese and Russian as minor focuses. Be sure to check your course planning guide as not all courses are taught each term or even each year.