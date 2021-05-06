PSU requires COVID-19 vaccine for fall term

In a campus-wide message on May 5, Portland State University’s President Stephen Percy notified the campus community that all students, staff and faculty returning to in-person learning for fall term are required to have a COVID-19 vaccine.

“Starting fall term 2021, the COVID-19 vaccine will be required for in-person students, faculty and staff unless they claim a medical or religious exemption,” Percy stated. “Until the Food and Drug Administration has fully approved at least one vaccine, a personal exemption is available.”

PSU joined Oregon State University as the only other public university to announce a COVID-19 vaccine requirement. OSU was the first, and made their requirement known Tuesday.

In a May 5 report by OPB, the University of Oregon stated “it is still considering its options for requiring members of the campus to be vaccinated.” The Oregon Institute of Technology has taken the same path as the University of Oregon.

Non-public universities and institutions like University of Portland and Lewis & Clark College announced vaccination requirements in the last week of April, according to OPB.

While the Center for Student Health and Counseling (SHAC) will continue to assist students with COVID-19 testing services and is currently an approved vaccination site, “PSU plans to host a vaccine clinic on campus this month that will be open to all students, staff and faculty, along with their immediate family members.” According to the message, more information regarding PSU’s vaccine requirement as well as the vaccination clinic will be available in the “coming days.”

“All of us are eager to put the COVID-19 pandemic behind us and come together again in person as a campus community,” Percy stated.“Widespread vaccination is our clearest and best path toward that future.”