Pumpkin patches in the Portland area

If a casual scan of Tinder bios is any indication, everyone loves a pumpkin patch date. Making the right call on the patch of your choosing can be vitally important. Is this going to be a “petting zoo leads to heavy petting” situation or “lost in the corn maze” cute?

Even if you’re not going on a date, there are a good amount of choices in the Portland area, each offering different attractions. On the other hand, if you don’t have access to a car, your options quickly dwindle, but don’t worry—you can still spend an afternoon among produce picking the perfect pumpkin.

The Big Attractions

If you’re a well-off family with three kids, all named Braydien, these are the pumpkin patches you’re likely going to visit.

The Pumpkin Patch on Sauvie Island

16511 NW Gillihan Rd, Portland, OR 97231

The quintessential Portland pumpkin patch is 10 miles north of downtown on Sauvie Island, an agricultural island known for U-pick berry farms—and for this pumpkin patch. Chances are if you ask a local where they went with their family growing up, it was here. Attractions include a humongous corn maze with multiple skill levels built in, several food vendors, a market selling local produce, a barn full of animals and of course, lots and lots of pumpkins to choose from.

Oregon Heritage Farms

22801 SW Scholls Ferry Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123

Nestled in the countryside south of Hillsboro, Oregon Heritage Farms offers the usual hayrides, pumpkin patches and farm animal attractions. It’s also a full-size apple orchard, growing and selling seasonal varieties of apples from the summer through late fall. Be sure to grab an apple cider slushie and an apple cider donut while you enjoy all this farm has to offer.

Closer to Campus

Admittedly, there’s not that many great spots to throw up a pumpkin patch close to the metro area. But if you’ve got a car and don’t want to go too far from home, here are a couple options.

Fazio Farms

8433 NE Fazio Way Portland, OR 97211

The only true pumpkin farm on this list that can be reached by public transportation, Fazio Farms is located in the floodplains between historic Vanport and the airport. It offers hayrides, a corn maze, pumpkin picking and a series of structures made out of hay known as “Hayland.”

Lee Farms

21975 SW 65th Ave Tualatin, OR 97062

Just south of Lake Oswego in Tualatin, Lee Farms offers both a corn maze and a hay maze, a wagon ride, farm animals you can feed, pony rides and house-made cider donuts and kettle corn. Check before you go, as several activities are weekends only.

Urban Options

Okay, so you have no car, and you don’t want to make your date sit on the bus for two hours roundtrip. That limits your true pumpkin patch options to basically nothing, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t spots in town with a similar ambiance.

The Portland Nursery

5050 SE Stark St, Portland, OR 97215

Located between several popular Portland neighborhoods, the Portland Nursery is a well-known destination for plant enthusiasts across the city. They sell several varieties of pumpkins and allow you a brief foray into greenery without leaving the metro area.

People’s Food Co-op

3029 SE 21st Ave, Portland, OR 97202

A Portland institution since 1970, People’s Food Co-op works rigorously to source high-quality, ethically grown produce. They have a couple different varieties of pumpkins and squash and provide a warm and relaxing atmosphere with a small seating area both inside and outside. It’s also just a short MAX ride from campus, so there’s no reason not to go!