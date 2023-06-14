Put on pause

The Portland State cheer team will be absent from the sidelines during the upcoming 2023–2024 season. The decision to put the cheer program on pause from the administration has not only raised questions about the future of school spirit, but has also sparked discussions about the financial and administrative challenges faced by the collegiate athletic programs here at PSU.

Cheer squads bring many invaluable contributions to universities, enriching the campus experience in numerous ways. Beyond the glitter and pom poms, these teams play a significant role in fostering students’ sense of belonging, unity and pride. From igniting the crowd’s enthusiasm to creating lasting memories, cheer squads are an integral part of the collegiate fabric that should be cherished and celebrated.

On the night of Friday, June 2, the squad members all received an email from PSU’s athletic department. “We recognize and appreciate the dedication and hard work that you and your team have put into the cheer program,” it stated. “The positive impact of the cheer program on the school community has been significant, and we sincerely thank you for your contributions. After careful consideration and evaluation, we have had to make the very difficult decision to pause the cheer program for the 2023–2024 season.”

The email further emphasized that the decision was made after careful consideration and not taken lightly. They cited several factors leading to the decision, including budget constraints resulting from significant cuts to athletics. The school hopes that the cheer program can restart during the 2024–2025 academic year, but currently, the future of the cheer team is still being determined.

Before the announcement, the cheerleading team sensed that the upcoming 2022–2023 season might face cancellation. After bringing home a National Championship Title trophy and snagging several other medals at various competitions throughout the year, the head coach and her assistants decided to resign at the end of April. After their departure, the team members planning on returning next year took it upon themselves to send new leader recommendations to the athletic department’s director. However, in response—radio silence.

Ryley Stewart, a member of the cheerleading squad, shared her perspective on the current situation and expressed confusion about the sudden pause. She mentioned that the team receives a budget of $4,000 each season, which is meant to cover expenses such as travel, food, uniforms and equipment. However, it often results in the team covering a significant portion of the expenses themselves.

“The Viking Cheer program has always been underfunded, and our teams have always tirelessly fundraised to purchase our gear and equipment needed, including to travel to compete in National Collegiate Competition,” Stewart stated. “Our uniforms are turned in and return season after season. We pay out of pocket for camp, practice gear, transportation to games, and our food during travel.” So, when the cheerleaders hear things like “it’s due to budget cuts,” the math doesn’t add up for them.

According to Stewart, this news of the pause arrived after the team had a well-attended recruitment camp in early April. During the camp, several aspiring cheerleaders had already taken steps to join the team for the upcoming season.

Stewart also drove the point across that the squad does not just show up when expected to, but they bring in fans to attend games and support our athletes from the stands. “The Athletic Department already struggles to get more of our student body and other spectators out to games; cutting out Cheer will not help,” Stewart stated. “Many of our cheerleaders have chosen to attend PSU so their friends and families can easily be part of our Gameday. They make up a large part of the crowd returning game after game. We even go as a group to offer support to teams such as volleyball where we aren’t even cheering.”

PSU’s media and communications manager, Mike Lund, mentioned that one of the reasons the athletic department believes it is necessary to pause the cheer program for the year is because the team is not a competitive cheer program.

However, this statement contradicts the achievements the squad brought back to PSU this year. After their victorious performance at Nationals, the team expected to be celebrated, just like other teams. Instead, the team did not even receive an invitation to the annual Viks Night—an event where all athletics teams and faculty gather to celebrate the accomplishments of various sports teams.

“The department is doing this to evaluate and develop the program to support the goals of the athletics program and University,” Lund stated. “This will allow us to review alternative program models and alternative funding opportunities to make the program stronger and more sustainable. We hope to determine a long-term sustainable program model that is supported appropriately to provide a positive experience for PSU students. We are currently having conversations with leadership within the cheer community in Oregon and peer institutions regarding building a model for Cheer that best fits PSU.”

Sports events can often feel lackluster and devoid of spirit without cheerleaders. In their absence, the atmosphere in the stands may become subdued, and spectators may struggle to sustain enthusiasm throughout the event. The spirited routines, chants and synchronized movements of cheerleaders serve as a constant reminder of the team’s achievements, adding an extra layer of motivation and support, both to the crowd of fans and to athletes working hard on the field.

The athletic department’s justification for budget cuts and canceling the program raises doubts, particularly when considering the self-sustaining initiatives undertaken by the cheerleaders. Furthermore, the presence of cheerleading at PSU has played a crucial role in enhancing game day experiences, fostering school spirit and attracting larger crowds.

The presence of a cheer squad at PSU holds significant importance. These enthusiastic and dedicated teams contribute significantly to the campus culture, fostering school spirit and building a sense of community.

The removal of the cheer squad eliminates a valuable platform for student involvement, depriving athletes and fans of the uplifting energy and support these talented individuals provide. PSU has to acknowledge the substantial role of cheer squads in creating a positive and inclusive campus environment and prioritize their reinstatement for future seasons.

The cheerleaders are calling on the student body, athletes, coaches, alumni, administration and communities to come together and help reverse the decision to end their program. They express their desire to support PSU and see their program thrive.