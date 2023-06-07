Illustration by Whitney Griffith

Safe and Fun Bike Rides and Events to Explore

Fun and safe rides to get you outside

 

  • Bike NonStop US (2023)—starts June 18, from Portland, OR to Washington, DC; for the overzealous rider, 3,500 miles of what is described as “a mellow alternative to the Trans Am Bike Race.”

 

  • Slide Ride—June 19, Creston Park, Portland, fun for kids, no traffic.

 

 

 

 

  • IBPI Workshop in Bikeway Design—August 21–25, PSU; This workshop is designed for transportation engineers, urban planners, advocates, policymakers, municipal staff and other transportation professionals interested in nurturing cycling in their communities.

 

  • Trackers Portland—August 29–September 2, 4617 SE Milwaukie Ave Portland; campers master riding bikes and discover a new world of independence and freedom.

 

 

  • AVID4Adventure—Extended Day Mountain Biking Camp in Portland, OR for second to seventh grade kids.

 

Camps and workshops.

 

  • MilePost35—adult bike camp (21+), dates coming soon, located at the base of Mt. Hood in beautiful Sandy, Oregon. Enjoy three days of camping and shuttle bike laps and safely learn those tricks you’ve always wanted to do on their airbag jump. 

 