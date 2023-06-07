Safe and Fun Bike Rides and Events to Explore

- Pioneer Century Annual Bike Ride—June 3, Canby, three routes 33–103 miles, low traffic and affordable.
- Bike NonStop US (2023)—starts June 18, from Portland, OR to Washington, DC; for the overzealous rider, 3,500 miles of what is described as “a mellow alternative to the Trans Am Bike Race.”
- Slide Ride—June 19, Creston Park, Portland, fun for kids, no traffic.
- Trek Portland Hollywood Pride Ride—June 25, NE Portland, celebrating the LGBTQ+ community.
- Summer Transportation Camp for Oregon High Schoolers at PSU—August 6–11, a week-long summer camp that is free and open to any Oregon student entering the 9–12 grades.
- Portland’s World Naked Bike Ride—August 12, Portland; no inhibitions? Then this is for you.
- IBPI Workshop in Bikeway Design—August 21–25, PSU; This workshop is designed for transportation engineers, urban planners, advocates, policymakers, municipal staff and other transportation professionals interested in nurturing cycling in their communities.
- Trackers Portland—August 29–September 2, 4617 SE Milwaukie Ave Portland; campers master riding bikes and discover a new world of independence and freedom.
- Southwest Portland Sunday Parkways—September 10, SW Portland, two-mile multimodal family-friendly ride.
- AVID4Adventure—Extended Day Mountain Biking Camp in Portland, OR for second to seventh grade kids.
- Ladies, Let’s Ride Sundays—9:30 am Sundays, location TBA, great starter ride.
Camps and workshops.
- MilePost35—adult bike camp (21+), dates coming soon, located at the base of Mt. Hood in beautiful Sandy, Oregon. Enjoy three days of camping and shuttle bike laps and safely learn those tricks you’ve always wanted to do on their airbag jump.