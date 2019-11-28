Situational Significance Episode 3: “Defining Cinema” Part 2

This week on Situational Significance we revisit cinema and how we define it in Part 2 of Defining Cinema. We are joined by Alyssa Roherenbeck, whose latest feature film “Here a While” just premiered at the Napa Valley Film Festival.

We dive into how movies are funded, how technology may stifle creativity, and how the rise of streaming services has disrupted the studio system.

Guest Alyssa Roherenbeck

Hosted and produced By Owen Demetre

Music from https://filmmusic.io

“Backbay Lounge” by Kevin MacLeod (https://incompetech.com)

License: CC BY (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)