Spring and the Return of Frozen Sweet Treats

Congratulations, Vikings! We made it through Winter Term, which is arguably the hardest of all the quarters due to the quick turnaround after the holidays and the atrocious weather (though this year wasn’t so bad). But we made it, and even the cherry blossoms are blooming in phases to sing our praises, letting us enjoy our transition into warmer days. So, in the spirit of embracing Spring and celebrating another term completed, I would like to suggest some ice cream.

I am a year-round ice cream consumer, but it is my understanding that for states with actual seasons, like our beloved Portlandia, ice cream phases out during the colder months as the perennials do. Scoops are swapped for hot cider and hot-out-of-the-oven options like cookies or pies. Because in Portland, you truly can find anything your heart desires.

And little ‘ol me? My heart desires ice cream—which means I am the perfect person to suggest sweets that’ll rock your wool socks off and kick you into full Spring mode.

My Top Spots for Ice Cream in Portland

While varying in distance from PSU, all three are easily reachable via walking or public transit.

TartBerry – 0.5 miles from PSU (12min via A/NS streetcar or 13min walk)

536 SW College St, Portland, OR 97201

Open Daily: 1 P.M. – 10:30 P.M.

This spot—which is right next to PSU—is like a childhood dream. Not only do they have “Dole Whip,” a flavor usually only seen at Disneyland or in the Aloha state, but the toppings are limitless. I may be hyperbolizing, but only slightly, because they have it all from gummy sharks to candy legos to fresh fruit and marshmallow fluff. There is a cooled section, candy section, fruit section, sauce section, nut station, sprinkle station, and you bet ‘ya, whipped topping.

Warning: Just because you can include everything but the kitchen sink doesn’t mean you should. Pick your flavors carefully.

Cheese & Crack Snack Shop – 2.5 miles from PSU (30 min via A/NS streetcar to #20 bus)

22 SE 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97214

Mon – Fri: 3:00 P.M. – 10:00 P.M., Sunday: 12:00 P.M. – 10:00 P.M., Saturday: 12:00 P.M. – 10:00 P.M.

As long as I’m in Portland, I’m sticking to crack. Cheese & Crack, that is. In the Laurelhurst neighborhood, you will find the most delectable spot serving up custard ice cream, wine and charcuterie.

Despite the trek to get there, it’s worth every minute. The monthly sundae specials and pictures of Dolly Parton are enough to keep me coming back on the regular. March’s flavor, “Dirt in a Cup,” served 90’s elementary school nostalgia but elevated. They also have $4 soft serve cones, which are the perfect sweet treat if you aren’t looking for a whole sundae. Their vanilla custard ice cream is the perfect base to elevate any toppings while being mouthwatering all on its own.

I have really come to love their whimsical approach to what really is an adult ice cream shop. From fudge to frozé, Cheese & Crack serves up the most scrumdiddly-yum-yum treats as addictive as, well, crack.

St. Francis Ice Cream – 5.5 miles from PSU (35 min via #17 bus)

2012 SE 11th Ave, Portland, OR 97214

Sun – Thurs: 3:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M., Fri – Sat: 3:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M.

This shop may be tucked away on a quiet little street, but I hope we can give them the commotion they deserve. The atmosphere at St. Francis Ice Cream was so charming, it made me feel all warm and fuzzy before I even got my ice cream.

Their most popular flavor is called “Pixie Lix,” which is cookies & cream with sprinkles. Very cute, very iconic, especially when you learn the owners’ kids came up with the favor all on their own! But I am a sucker for a salty-sweet combo with crunchy bits, so I landed on a scoop of Peanut Brittle in a waffle cone. It was delectable, and I was delighted to find ice cream and crunchy peanut candy all the way down to the tippy bottom of the cone. What a treat!

Ice Queen – 2.2 miles from PSU (29 min via #9/17/19 bus)

1421 NE Grand Ave, Portland, OR 97232

Open Daily: 6:30 A.M. – 12:00 A.M.

I scream, you scream, we all scream for Ice Queen! As a Chicana-California native—and former vegan—I was excited to hear about the plant based paletas on the East side.

Ice Queen has soft serve, but I would urge you to branch out if you haven’t tried a paleta. They are popsicles, technically, but most paleta bases are still creamy and include fresh pieces of whatever flavor you get inside the popsicle—like strawberries, cookies or coconut. It was great to see classic flavors like Magonada and Fresa and Oatchata (vegan version of Horchata) represented as well as “hipster” Portland flavors like London Dungeon (earl gray lavender) and Bunny Munch (carrot, orange and ginger).

I ordered a fudgsicle, half dipped in the chocolate shell with coconut and caramel drizzle—delicious! I was surprised by how affordable the paleta was, especially with three toppings. Not to mention the nice girl who made my paleta loaded me up good—if she’s reading this, I hope she has an awesome time in San Francisco.