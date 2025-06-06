Summer Fun for College Students

It’s time to embrace summer in the city! Every year, I say I’m going to have some Summer fun. Every year, I sit in my ergonomic chair reading books big and small until—whoosh!—it’s time to start another academic term. As with New Year Resolutions, it’s best to make a list of achievable goals. If, like me, you’re a student on a budget, I’ve created a list just for you (and me).

The Kendall Planetarium at the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry (OMSI). If you’re a STEM major or a general science enthusiast, a trip to the Kendall Planetarium on a Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday afternoon between noon and 5 p.m.—when it’s not overly crowded—could provide a memorable experience. Good news! It used to be that only those receiving SNAP benefits qualified for the Arts for All $5 tickets to arts and cultural events—the program has since expanded to include anyone with a college ID.

The Oregon Historical Society. Learn about aviation history in Oregon by way of the “She Flies with Her Own Wings: Oregon’s Golden Age of Aviation” at Oregon Historical Society (OHS). The exhibit will run through November 30, 2025 and tickets are only $8.

The Oregon Zoo. Mountain goats, sea otters, lions, orangutans and more need your love and support at the Oregon Zoo. Tickets are $26 for adults, and they also offer Income Assistance Admission for $13.

It won’t cost you to bike, walk or picnic on the Waterfront Park Trail located in Tom McCall Waterfront Park. There is a public restroom, and dogs are allowed!

Save the date: there will be a Juneteenth celebration on June 21 in Lillis-Albina Park in remembrance of the day (June 19, 1865) Galveston, Texas finally acknowledged President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation ending slavery.

There’s a lot happening in July! Portland’s annual Pride Parade will take place on Sunday, July 20 starting at 11 a.m. at the North Park Blocks, ending at Naito Parkway at the festival. There is a $10 suggested donation, but if you don’t have it, go anyway.

Also happening in July: the Mississippi Street and Montavilla Street Fairs will feature live music, arts, crafts, food and more.

The 45th annual Cathedral Park Jazz Festival is happening between Friday, July 18 and Sunday, 20 and it’s free!

Portland Thai Festival is hosting its “Taste of Thailand” event Saturday, June 21 through Sunday, June 22, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. at the Yard Apartments—admission is free!

And finally, once you’ve grown tired of mingling with the public and feel like making the world a better place for animals, there are lots of animal rescues that would love your volunteer help. The Oregon Humane Society is always seeking volunteer dog walkers and fosters, but there are many small animal rescues that can use a helping hand and someone with a car who can take an animal to a vet appointment. One Tail at a Time (otatpdx.org) rescues dogs from overcrowded shelters and pairs them with loving foster parents until they find their forever homes.

If you’re more into cats than dogs, The Pixie Project needs volunteers for its cattery to provide play and socialization for kittens and to clean the kitty area. They also need transportation and volunteers for events and outreach.

The Pongo Fund Pet Food Bank needs volunteers for their kibble packing team, kibble courier, emergency kibble response team and other opportunities. The Pongo Fund has fed over 230,000 pets since it was established in 2007.

The Multnomah County Animal Shelter is too often overlooked because it’s in Troutdale, but they do a lot with limited funds. They are looking to fill a variety of spots from dog walking, cattery services, cleaning kennels, fostering and more.

Too busy with outings and/or a summer job to volunteer? Any animal rescue would appreciate a donation! Whatever you do this summer, enjoy yourself and spread the joy.





