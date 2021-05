Happy Asian America Pacific Islander Heritage Month! Thank you to all the small businesses who were featured in the video. Make sure to check them out!

Bao Bao 545 – NE Couch St, Portland, OR 97232

In J Coffee – intersection with, 1431 Southwest Park Avenue, SW Clay St, Portland, OR 97201

Berlu – 605 SE Belmont St, Portland, OR 97214

Kimura Toast Bar – 3808 N Williams Ave, Portland, OR 97227