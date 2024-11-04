The Vanguard is hiring contributors!

Contributors must be Portland State students taking and completing at least six undergraduate credits or five graduate credits during fall, winter, and spring terms. If contributors are not registered for classes during the summer term, they must be registered for fall classes to work over the summer. Undergraduate students must maintain a 2.5 institutional GPA. Graduate students must maintain a 3.0 institutional GPA.

Roles that contributors are able to work in include:

WRITE: News, Arts & Culture, Science & Tech, Sports and Opinion

PHOTO & FILM: Create engaging content that captivates our audience in modern and creative ways

EDIT: Ensure precision, clarity and consistency in every article

DESIGN: Create impactful visual content that empowers, respects, educates, guides and shares truth Learn skills, build a professional portfolio and make your own schedule. We are willing to train inexperienced applicants who demonstrate ability and a desire to learn the skills. Contributors are paid for published work.

Apply today by visiting our Jobs section!