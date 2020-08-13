This Week Around the World

August 2 Nguetchewe, Cameroon: A grenade attack on a camp for displaced people left at least 16 dead and an additional six wounded. The wounded are receiving treatment at a nearby hospital. Mayor Mahamat Chetima Abba blamed Boko Haram for the incident. “There has been a relative calm for a few weeks, but they took advantage of their knowledge of the terrain to bypass surveillance points and security forces,” Abba said in a statement, according to Al Jazeera. “They surprised us.” Despite the mayor’s allegations, Boko Haram has not claimed responsibility for the incident.

August 3 Melamchi, Nepal: Landslides triggered by heavy rains killed at least eight construction workers while they were sleeping in a makeshift house near the construction site. “Some of the deceased workers are believed to be seasonal migrants from India,” a government statement said. “We are trying to verify their identity.” At least one of the injured has been identified as a seasonal migrant from India, and was airlifted from the scene to a hospital in Kathmandu. At least 193 people have been killed by landslides, flooding and lightning in Nepal since the monsoon season began in June. An additional 57 people remain missing.

August 5 Ahmedabad, India: At least eight COVID-19 patients died from smoke inhalation and severe burns after a fire broke out in the intensive care unit at Shrey Hospital. 35 patients were transferred to other nearby hospitals to continue receiving treatment. An electrical short circuit started the fire, which spread quickly through the ICU where dozens of patients were receiving high-flow oxygen. Authorities opened an investigation into the fire and detained one trustee and one ICU porter in connection with the incident, according to The Independent. “Saddened by the tragic hospital fire in Ahmedabad,” Prime Minister Narenda Modi tweeted. “Condolences to the bereaved families…Administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected.”

August 6 Lagos, Nigeria: Authorities released 25 protesters who were arrested for participating in a #RevolutionNow demonstration on Aug. 5. According to police statements, the protesters were arrested for their involvement in “an unlawful protest without obeying the guidelines on COVID-19 social distancing.” In a statement to Al Jazeera, police spokesman Bala Elkana said “all the 25 suspects were released…after being cautioned against unruly and unlawful behavior by a magistrate court.” An additional 62 activists were arrested and later released in Abuja for their participation in the demonstrations.

August 7 Caracas, Venezuela: Former United States military officers Luke Denmnan and Airan Berry were sentenced to 20 years in a Venezuelan prison for their involvement in a failed beach invasion on May 4 known as “Operation Gideon.” “The U.S. former military officers confessed to the crimes of conspiracy, association, illicit trafficking of war weapons and terrorism,” Venezuelan Attorney General Tarek William Saab said in a statement, according to TeleSUR. Operation Gideon was organized by Jordan Goudreau, a former military officer and current owner of a private security firm based in Florida. The failed invasion attempt left eight rebel soldiers dead and 66 in jail.

August 8 Mogadishu, Somalia: A suicide car bomb was detonated at the gates of a military base, leaving at least eight soldiers dead and 14 wounded. Captain Muhamed Hussein said the death toll is expected to rise in the coming days. “We ran indoors in fear,”said Halima Abdisalan, a local resident of Mogadishu, to Al Jazeera. “Soon I could see a military pickup speeding and carrying many soldiers covered with blood. I do not know if they were all dead or injured.” Al-Shabab, a militant group with ties to al-Qaida, claimed responsibility for the attack. The group has been fighting to overthrow the internationally-recognized government of Somalia since 2008.





