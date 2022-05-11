Three great flower walks around Portland

Enjoy a couple of spots around Portland—and a few miles outside—to find some springtime joy among the flowers.

If you find yourself wandering around the east side—over by Laurelhurst Park in the Kerns neighborhood—you will find some gorgeous red, pink, white and orange tulips along with gorgeous daffodils interspersed between the houses. If you keep an eye out, you might even spot some ducks that journey from the pond at Laurelhurst Park to walk on the sidewalks. If you want to treat yourself to a bouquet, you can always stop into the Kerns’ neighborhood flower shop, the Angry Florist.

Right off the Tilikum Bridge towards Clinton St., weaving between Division and Powell, you will find some camellia bushes. As it gets to be later in the springtime, you will find many of these flowers on the ground as they fall off the bush.

If you are wanting to get out of Portland and catch the last of the tulips, the Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival is the place to be. There are thousands of tulips with rows of many colors—it is truly magical!

Of the many beautiful locations around Portland to find the colors of spring, Ladd’s Addition, Irvington Neighborhood and the Lilac Gardens are just a few more.

If tulips are not your thing, later in the summer you will be able to find roses in Ladd’s Addition, the International Rose Garden and Peninsula Park. Peony season is late April to early June and you can check out Adelman Peony Gardens.