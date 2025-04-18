Through a Maple Leaf Darkly

OTTAWA (AP) — After a closely contested vote in Parliament, Canada opted last week to officially become the 51st member of the United States. The vote came just days after Leader of the Official Opposition and the Conservative Party of Canada, Pierre Poilievre, led his party to victory in Monday’s federal election at the urging of U.S. President Donald Trump and his allies in Congress.

At a press conference with Poilievre in Ottawa on Friday, President Trump showed some confusion about the specifics of the arrangement, saying of Poilievre, “The Governor of Canada — they called him Prime Minister before, ‘PM’ they call it, you probably didn’t know that — Governor of the big beautiful new state of Canada, tremendous place, big hills, lots of snow! — we need more snow, I was just telling Elon about this, they have, perhaps, the most snow anyone’s seen, not like South Africa — they have white people there, you know, what a thing, it’s Africa but they have big winners like Elon there, tremendous place — I was just telling him, what do you say we go for 52, Elon, huh, 52, folks, nice round number, we love number with 2, folks, big 2, that’s what I call it, big 2.”

When asked about his relationship going forward with Governor Poilievre, Trump said, “Well, we’re looking at it very closely, but he seems like a nice guy, Pierre, Perfect Pierre I call him, we had a perfect election up there and, you know, he won big for the conservatives, we love conservatives, don’t we, folks, except for some nasty people but we don’t talk about them, the radicals, the anarchists, the haters of your favorite president, they’re going bye-bye.”

Poilievre—responding to a question about Canadian integration—told reporters, “First of all, I’d like to clarify some terminology: this is not an ‘annexation,’ as some in the media have reported. This is a mutual decision made freely by the Canadian and American people—”

At this remark, President Trump interjected, “American, Pierre, American. No Canada. America.”

With a short laugh, Poilievre continued, “We have decided in our mutual best interest to join the United States, one of the largest economies and military powers in the world, with clear benefits for Canadians — I apologize, Americans — everywhere. Already, we have torn down the economic barriers between us, ending the tariffs that caused so much harm to the Canadian economy. Now, as part of one united economic power, Canada enjoys free trade with the 50 other states, boosting our trade output to levels never seen before.”

Unaware of the merger’s effect on tariffs implemented earlier this year, Trump later raved in a late-night Truth Social post, “The Liberation Day Tariffs will REMAIN in place despite LIES from Pierre Poilievre, otherwise known as PATHETIC PIERRE, a LOSER who only won his election because of MY HELP!”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told members of the press Saturday morning, “Look, I’m not going to get into issues of who said what, okay? This week is about celebrating the final solution to the Canadian question, and this administration is laser focused on seeing that through,” in remarks that raised widespread alarm.

Later that day, in a video that appeared to have been taken on a cell phone, Poilievre, flanked by two U.S. Army officers, announced his resignation as Governor of Canada. “Effective immediately,” Poilievre said in a darkly lit, windowless room, “I am stepping down as Governor of the great state of Canada. Lieutenant Governor Danielle Smith will take over in my stead, and I ask all of you to show your support for her in these… difficult times.” Poilievre’s office did not respond for comments.

Smith, in her first remarks as Governor, told the CBC, “President Trump and I are 100% aligned in our goals, and I look forward to a close and fruitful cooperation between Canada and the federal government. Now, if you’ll excuse me,” she said, before breaking into a full sprint down the hall, followed by a team of aides.

In a Truth Social post Sunday, Trump wrote, “Danielle Smith, who I call Dynamite Danielle, is the best thing to happen to Canada maybe ever and will be STRONG unlike PRISSY POLLY.”