Up in the Club: Anime Club

Anime Club intends to create a comfortable social space for fans of anime, manga and adjacent fandoms. Their weekly club meetings have a casual nature, generally acting as a space for like minded individuals to gather and bond over shared media interests.

“ Having a community where you’re not shamed for what you like, while also being around people who you know you can trust is important,” said James Cook, Club President.

He went on to explain how the club is a great way to make friends and an excuse to get to know fellow students on campus. He shared how often club members end up going out to dinner after meetings.

Beyond weekly meetings, Anime Club holds special events like Anime Music Trivia, where fans try to guess the theme songs of popular franchises. They also do regular creative showcases and Jeopardy nights.

Last month, the club traveled to Sakura Con, an anime convention in Seattle, WA. They also have a generous library of manga that’s available to active members, along with regular screenings of anime films.

Cook elaborated on how many of the friendships made in Anime Club last beyond graduation, and alumni have been known to visit events well after their time at PSU.

“ It’s that sense of friendship and community that keeps people coming even when they’re not at PSU anymore,” said Cook.

Students can get involved with the Anime Club by joining their official Discord server, linked on PSU Connect.