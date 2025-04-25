Up in the Club: Viking’s Horn

Viking’s Horn is a newly established sketch comedy group at Portland State. The group is producing sketch comedy videos that will be shared primarily on YouTube, but will also be available across various social media platforms.

Their meetings start with members pitching sketch ideas and workshopping them as a group. Once an idea is decided on, they’ll begin production on the sketch which will ultimately lead to an online release.

The group was started by Tyson Smith, who first got the idea after noticing a deficit of comedy culture at PSU. He specifically cites the sketch comedy show, Portlandia, as a touchstone for Portland’s comedic presence and that the city itself is a “funny place”.

Smith elaborated on the importance of comedy in an interview with PSU Vanguard: “I think now more than ever people need to laugh.”

Smith believes things like sketch comedy can bring people together and establish community.

Being such a new group, they’re definitely still in their development stage and are looking for students who are passionate about comedy to help build out this burgeoning club.

Viking’s Horn had their first official meeting on Thursday, April 18, and will thereafter meet regularly on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The group is actively looking for new members, and any students interested can email [email protected] to get the process started.