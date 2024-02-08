Upcoming Events

PSU Events

Walk Winter Fest

Cramer Hall, room 345

Feb. 9, 6:30 p.m.

Free for students

Walk with Uplift for the Winter Light Fest. Hot cocoa and hand warmers provided

Personal Problems

5th Avenue Cinema

Feb. 10, 6 p.m.

Free for students

Bill Gunn’s experimental film captures real lives with chaotic charm, shot on a videocassette recorder.

Radical Dreamscape Vision Board Night

Women’s Resource Center

Feb. 12, 3 p.m.

Free for students

A radical reimagination of success. The Feminist of Color Community Project fosters community through storytelling and dialogue

Table Tennis Singles Tournament

Rec Center, court two

Feb. 13, 4 p.m.

Free

A one-day tournament with a single elimination tournament to crown a champion

Live @ Lunch: Open Mic

SMSU, room 101

Feb. 13, 12 p.m.

Free for students

An open mic on campus featuring music, poetry or dance

Lunar New Years

SMSU, room 327

Feb. 13, 5 p.m.

Free for students

Join the Korean Student Association and the Hong Kong Student Association for Asian snacks, games and prizes

Run With Us!

Outside of Rec Center

Feb. 14, 3 p.m.

Free for students

Run a two-mile loop together around the waterfront. All skill levels are welcome

Ballroom Dancing Movie Night

SMSU, room 238

Feb. 14, 6 p.m.

Free for students

Come watch a classic ballroom movie with the team

Live @ Lunch

SMSU, room 101

Feb. 15, 12 p.m.

Free for students

Eat lunch, study, dance and meet local musicians

Love & Sex Events

PSU Orchestra Valentine Celebration

The Mission Theater

Feb. 10, 8 p.m.

$10-20

PSU Orchestra—led by Ken Selden—showcases diverse performances from Tōru Takemitsu to The Mamas & The Papas

My Muddy Valentine

The Plumper Pumpkin Patch

Feb. 10, 8 a.m.

$39+

Join one of the best obstacle events in the area, featuring a DJ, a pancake breakfast, s’mores and more

Family Pasta Workshop

Cookshop

Feb. 11, 10 a.m.

$39+

Join chef Leta Merrill for a hands-on pasta-making class, including crafting egg dough with a Valentine’s Day twist

Valentine’s Crafternoon

Crafts PDX

Feb. 11, 2 p.m.

$10

Create unique, upcycled Valentine’s Day decorations with provided materials to spread love creatively

CSA Valentine’s Day Workshop

SMSU, room 327

Feb. 12, 4 p.m.

Free for students

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with the Cambodian Student Union, including a workshop, activities, raffles and sweets

Before You Get Down on One Knee

SMSU, Room 294

Feb. 14, 11 a.m.

Free for students

Join PSU Student Legal Services for legal insights on marriage vs. domestic partnership, legal perks and more

PSU Vanguard: Jeopardy!

Vanguard office, SMSU S-26

Feb. 14, 11 a.m.

Free for students

Join the editors of Portland State’s student-run newspaper in a game of Jeopardy!

Valentine’s Day Raffle

Hog Wild BBQ

Feb. 14, 11 a.m.

$10+

Grab a meal to enter a Valentine’s Day raffle with prizes

Love your Community

SMSU, room M-108

Feb. 14, 12 p.m.

Free for students

Grab a slice of pizza and make a card for your friends, neighbors and loved ones

Local Arts & Culture Events

Midnight Mic

Funhouse Lounge

Feb. 9, 12 a.m.

Free

A free comedy open mic, starting at midnight on Friday nights, hosted by Matt Franco

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

Cinemagic

Feb. 10, 9:40 p.m.

$7+

In a final cinematic duel, Luke Skywalker confronts Darth Vader.

The Double-Threat Trio

Broadway Rose Theatre

Feb. 11, 2 p.m.

$30+

Watch a trio overcoming hilarious hurdles in this zany musical comedy

El Oh Hell

Dante’s

Feb. 12, 4 p.m.

Free

Bryan Withawhy hosts a comedy open mic with five-minute sets in a hell-themed bar

Montavilla Station Open Mic

Montavilla Station

Feb. 13, 7 p.m.

Free

A comedy open mic with three-minute sets and lots of energy, hosted by Lucas Copp

Silversun Pickups

Mcmenamins Crystal Ballroom

Feb. 14, 8 p.m.

$35

Experience the sonic allure of this alternative rock band

PNW Sportsmen Show

Portland Expo Center

Feb. 14, 11 a.m.

$20

The largest Sportsmen’s Show west of the Mississippi, with more than 800 exhibits and 120 seminars

NW Black Comedy Festival

Curious Comedy Theater

Feb. 15, 8S p.m.

$30+

Discover multiple comedy shows featuring black comedians from all around the Pacific Northwest