Upcoming Events

PSU Events
Cramer Hall, room 345
Feb. 9, 6:30 p.m.
Free for students
Walk with Uplift for the Winter Light Fest. Hot cocoa and hand warmers provided
5th Avenue Cinema
Feb. 10, 6 p.m.
Free for students
Bill Gunn’s experimental film captures real lives with chaotic charm, shot on a videocassette recorder.
Radical Dreamscape Vision Board Night
Women’s Resource Center
Feb. 12, 3 p.m.
Free for students
A radical reimagination of success. The Feminist of Color Community Project fosters community through storytelling and dialogue
Table Tennis Singles Tournament
Rec Center, court two
Feb. 13, 4 p.m.
Free
A one-day tournament with a single elimination tournament to crown a champion
SMSU, room 101
Feb. 13, 12 p.m.
Free for students
An open mic on campus featuring music, poetry or dance
SMSU, room 327
Feb. 13, 5 p.m.
Free for students
Join the Korean Student Association and the Hong Kong Student Association for Asian snacks, games and prizes
Outside of Rec Center
Feb. 14, 3 p.m.
Free for students
Run a two-mile loop together around the waterfront. All skill levels are welcome
SMSU, room 238
Feb. 14, 6 p.m.
Free for students
Come watch a classic ballroom movie with the team
SMSU, room 101
Feb. 15, 12 p.m.
Free for students
Eat lunch, study, dance and meet local musicians
Love & Sex Events
PSU Orchestra Valentine Celebration
The Mission Theater
Feb. 10, 8 p.m.
$10-20
PSU Orchestra—led by Ken Selden—showcases diverse performances from Tōru Takemitsu to The Mamas & The Papas
The Plumper Pumpkin Patch
Feb. 10, 8 a.m.
$39+
Join one of the best obstacle events in the area, featuring a DJ, a pancake breakfast, s’mores and more
Cookshop
Feb. 11, 10 a.m.
$39+
Join chef Leta Merrill for a hands-on pasta-making class, including crafting egg dough with a Valentine’s Day twist
Crafts PDX
Feb. 11, 2 p.m.
$10
Create unique, upcycled Valentine’s Day decorations with provided materials to spread love creatively
SMSU, room 327
Feb. 12, 4 p.m.
Free for students
Celebrate Valentine’s Day with the Cambodian Student Union, including a workshop, activities, raffles and sweets
Before You Get Down on One Knee
SMSU, Room 294
Feb. 14, 11 a.m.
Free for students
Join PSU Student Legal Services for legal insights on marriage vs. domestic partnership, legal perks and more
Vanguard office, SMSU S-26
Feb. 14, 11 a.m.
Free for students
Join the editors of Portland State’s student-run newspaper in a game of Jeopardy!
Hog Wild BBQ
Feb. 14, 11 a.m.
$10+
Grab a meal to enter a Valentine’s Day raffle with prizes
SMSU, room M-108
Feb. 14, 12 p.m.
Free for students
Grab a slice of pizza and make a card for your friends, neighbors and loved ones
Local Arts & Culture Events
Funhouse Lounge
Feb. 9, 12 a.m.
Free
A free comedy open mic, starting at midnight on Friday nights, hosted by Matt Franco
Cinemagic
Feb. 10, 9:40 p.m.
$7+
In a final cinematic duel, Luke Skywalker confronts Darth Vader.
Broadway Rose Theatre
Feb. 11, 2 p.m.
$30+
Watch a trio overcoming hilarious hurdles in this zany musical comedy
Dante’s
Feb. 12, 4 p.m.
Free
Bryan Withawhy hosts a comedy open mic with five-minute sets in a hell-themed bar
Montavilla Station
Feb. 13, 7 p.m.
Free
A comedy open mic with three-minute sets and lots of energy, hosted by Lucas Copp
Mcmenamins Crystal Ballroom
Feb. 14, 8 p.m.
$35
Experience the sonic allure of this alternative rock band
Portland Expo Center
Feb. 14, 11 a.m.
$20
The largest Sportsmen’s Show west of the Mississippi, with more than 800 exhibits and 120 seminars
Curious Comedy Theater
Feb. 15, 8S p.m.
$30+
Discover multiple comedy shows featuring black comedians from all around the Pacific Northwest