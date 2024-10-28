Vanguard’s Spooky Movie Suggestions

An American Werewolf in London

Suggested by JJ Christensen, Opinion Editor

My favorite movie for Halloween is An American Werewolf in London, a 1981 comedy/horror by John Landis.

The movie focuses on an American college student named David who gets attacked by a werewolf while with his friend. The friend dies, and David survives—the werewolf is shot. Unfortunately, however, the curse of the werewolf passes on to David. As long as the werewolf curse is still active, all of its victims can’t pass on… including David’s friend who torments him.

It contains some of my favorite practical effects of all time, including an amazing transformation scene set to the song Blue Moon by Frank Sinatra. There’s also some well done, gorey death scenes if that’s what you look for in a horror movie. Beyond that, though, the acting and characterization done alongside the supernatural elements really builds up David’s mental torment (the best part of any character.)

I watched it way too young and it did bad, awful, (beautiful, wonderful) things to my brain chemistry. I highly recommend it.

House

Suggested by Noah Carandanis, News Editor

Floating limbs? A creepy cat? A piano with an appetite for more than sheet music? Nobuhiko Obayashi’s cult classic film House is a must watch for any Halloween enthusiast. Gorgeous—our movie’s protagonist—visits her aunt’s house in the countryside along with her six friends—Kung Fu, Fantasy, Prof, Mac, Melody and Sweet. Absurd as their names may be, each actress plays their role with the perfect amount of sincerity and self-aware whimsy.

Psychedelic colors and effects mix with a score that simultaneously evokes the nostalgia of summer and the eeriness of October. Brimming with charm, campy gore and an addictive sense of humor, House is sure to please both the horror and comedy crowds. So get yourself a sweet treat, grab some friends and snuggle up with your cat as you partake in the absolute trip that is House.

Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me

Suggested by Benjamin Wenck, Contributor

While the Twin Peaks TV show certainly has its fair share of existential horror, the show’s prequel film Fire Walk With Me leans into the show’s darkest themes and plot points. The film begins with a light tone following a new device investigating the disappearance of a woman. We follow him until he disappears, leaving no trace. The film then jumps to the last few days of Laura Palmer’s life where we follow through the tragic events that eventually lead to her death.

The horror of Fire Walk With Me comes from the humanization of Laura Palmer. The core of the TV show centers around Laura Palmer’s death, but we get very little time with her character throughout it. In the movie however, we follow her directly, so we are forced to experience what we may have already been told, but through her eyes, it gives the audience both a sense of horror and guilt.

The Thing

Suggested by Isaiah Burns, Editor in Chief

My favorite horror movie is probably The Thing. There’s a lot to praise about this movie—it’s a classic for a reason. I think the most amazing thing is how good it is at building a sense of paranoia. For those who aren’t familiar, the movie follows a group of scientists isolated in a research facility in Antarctica. The plot begins once the researchers realize that their facility has been infiltrated by a mysterious alien that can take on the form and traits of any living being it comes into contact with. Not only this, but the creature can quickly replicate at an exponential level, meaning there are no limits to how many people (or animals) it can replace.

Throughout the film, you watch the stir-crazy characters gradually lose their minds as their trust in one another rapidly weakens and their instincts to survive take over. Older horror movies don’t tend to do it for me too often, but this one had me counting my blessings that I’ll likely never experience a situation like this.

Pearl

Suggested by Sarah Applin, Arts and Culture Editor

One of my favorite movies to watch during Halloween is the magnificent, Pearl. When I saw Pearl in theaters, it was a chilly autumn day in St. Paul, Minnesota and it snowed when we came out of the cinema—which to me, was the cherry on top of the sundae that is the film. While not only providing stomach-turning maggot-filled scenes, the star, Pearl, is a character that many know like the back of their hand. Pearl aspires to be loved, to be seen, to be a star. I am not sure what is scarier about this film, either the obvious gore or Pearl’s relatable desire for recognition and struggle with societal expectations.