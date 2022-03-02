Viks beat Idaho State in overtime on senior night

Men’s Basketball

The Vikings took on #2 in the conference, Weber State, at the Pavillion for their second-to-last home game of the season. In honor of the late Deante Strickland, the Viks dedicated their game to Strickcity. The Viks maintained the lead throughout most of the game, even with a 13-point lead over the Wildcats with nine minutes left in the second half. Five Vikings scored double digits this game with 19 points coming from Michael Carter III. Going 5-7 on three-pointers, Khalid Thomas scored 17 points for the Viks with eight rebounds. Six rebounds, two steals and 14 points came from Ezekiel Alley. Damion Squire stayed consistent with 12 points and two steals. Marlon Ruffin got a three-pointer and 11 points. Jacob Eyeman had two blocks and three rebounds. The team made 11 three-pointers to secure the win over Weber State, 81-75.

The last home game of the regular season ended in an overtime thriller with the Viks’ win. The Viks celebrated Senior Night and recognised their departing seniors. One of the seniors, Thomas, became a walking highlight reel after dunking over the Bengals and scoring 27 points. Four steals came from Thomas, as well, leading the team. Ezekiel Alley had a game with 17 points and three three-pointers. Squire put up nine points with five rebounds. The Viks were down by 10 at the half, but slowly worked their way up back in the conversation. The Viks didn’t get the lead in the second half until a layup by Thomas gave them the 52-51 lead—with 4:02 left. This game went to overtime tied at 60. It was a back-and-forth affair until there were 17 seconds left, with Jacob Eyeman making the most important block of the game, holding onto a one-point lead. Free throws from Alley secured the Viks’ win against the Bengals, 73-69.

Women’s Basketball

The Viks, in search of a conference win this season, traveled to Ogden, Utah to play the Weber State Wildcats. Jada Lewis led the team with six three-pointers and 22 points. Savannah Dhaliwal shot 7-10 with 17 points and 11 rebounds. 10 points came from Esmeralda Morales who had five assists and five turnovers. Mia ‘Uhila went a perfect 3-3 on the free throw line, and helped give the Viks eight points.The Viks couldn’t hold the Wildcats off with seven ties and five lead changes. The Wildcats won 73-65.

The Viks traveled to Idaho to play the 14-4 Bengals. The Viks kept it close throughout the whole game and even took 58-52, a six-point lead late in the fourth quarter. A couple layups and three-pointers gave the lead back to the Bengals with fewer than two minutes left. The Bengals won the game by three points, stopping the potential upset, 67-64. Morales put up 19 points leading the team with three steals—and a perfect 3-3 on the line. Two three-pointers came from ‘Uhila, with four rebounds and 12 points. Nine points came from Rhema Ogele, with two steals and one block. Dhaliwal had a three-pointer and seven points. The game had 10 lead changes throughout the game.

Track: Big Sky Conference Montana

Katie Camarena broke yet another school record during conference this week. She ran a time of 2:12.07 in the Women’s 800 meters.

Women’s Results:

800m (Prelims): 1. Katie Camarena, 2:12.07

800m (Finals): 2. Katie Camarena, 2:11.65

3,000m:

Hunter Storm, 10:29.08 Abi Swain, 10:34.64 Tatum Miller, 10:38.60 Jalen Marcil, 11:14.24

Distance Medley Relay:

Portland State ‘A’ (Irving, Miller, Swain, Storm), 12:28.04

Men’s Results:

Mile:

Kelly Shedd, 4:44.67

3,000m:

Jordan MacIntosh, 8:26.20 Keynan Abdi, 8:42.81 Cam McChesney, 9:03.75 Drew Seidel, 9:03.76

5,000m:

Dom Morganti, 15:39.81 Zach Grams, 16:04.97

60H (Prelims): 9. Jordan Gloden, 8.18

Distance Medley Relay:

Portland State ‘A’ (Ramirez, Montgomery, Lovercheck, MacIntosh), 10:18.24

Women’s Tennis

The Viks dropped their first conference game last Friday against the Idaho State Bengals 1-6. Portland State was solid in doubles, winning two of the three matches. Capu Sanoner and Nike Beukers won in doubles 7-6. Emily Rees and Makoto Ohara also won their doubles match 7-6. Jacinta Milenkoski and Majo Hernandez fell 4-6 to their Idaho State opponents. Sanoner fell in singles 6-4, 0-6, 4-6. Milenkoski fell 6-7, 3-6. Beukers fell 2-6, 3-6. Rees fell 4-6, 1-6. Ohara fell 3-6, 4-6. Hernandez fell 6-2, 4-6, 8-10. For the second week, Capu Sanoner was awarded Big Sky Women’s Tennis Player of the Week.

Softball

Just three runs in the fourth inning was enough to give Southeastern Louisiana the shutout win over the Vikings last friday. Olivia Dean, Emily Johansen and Logan Riggenbach were the only Viks to get a hit off of the 4-0 Lions pitcher. The Viks left seven on base that game. Olivia Grey pitched six innings and got five hits.

The Viks turned it around hours later in their next game against Louisiana Tech. With bases loaded in the second inning, Shea Garcia walked and Johansen scored. Mariah Rodriguez also walked, resulting in Paetynn Lopez—who was on third—coming home. The third run in the inning came from Riggenbach coming home from an error. The last run came in the sixth inning, with Grace Johnson singling to first base and Nevaeh Smith coming home. Allicitie Frost got her second win of the season, pitching six innings and allowing seven hits—but only one run.

Six runs in the first two innings came from the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, ranked #20 in the nation. They scored the next five runs in two innings. Kiara McCrea walked in the third, and Natalia Martinez scored. All the action from the Viks came in the fifth inning—bases loaded again, Johansen walked and Johnson came home. Riggenbach doubled and got three RBIs. Johansen, Dean and McCrea all scored, making the score 11-5. Rodriguez singled in the middle and Riggenbach scored, making it 11-6. Even though this game was a loss, it was promising because of the six runs the Viks scored on a top-25 school.

Hours later, the Viks shutout Nicholls State 1-0, giving the Viks their eighth win of the season. McCrea singled and Maddie Thompson scored the only run of the game. Olivia Grey allowed only one hit the whole game, and almost pitched a no-hitter. She got her sixth win of the season so far. McCrea, Dean and Johansen all got a hit off of Nicholls. Grey, like last week, was awarded Big Sky Player of the Week.

The Vikings come home to play their first home series against Robert Morris University on Friday, Mar. 4.