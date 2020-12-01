Virtual Events Calendar Dec. 1–6

Tues., Dec. 1

ZOOLIGHTS DRIVE

Oregon Zoo

5 p.m. PST

$40–65

Ongoing through January 10, 2021

This year, the Oregon Zoo’s ZooLights event—a longstanding Portland holiday tradition—is being revamped as a drive-through to accommodate COVID-19 restrictions. Tickets can be reserved seven days in advance, and vary in price according to date.

VIRTUAL OMSI SCIENCE PUB: THE 22ND CENTURY SURVIVAL PROJECT

OMSI

6:30 p.m. PST

$5 suggested donation

Geographer Jamon Van Den Hoek and complexity scientist James Watson deliver a virtual lecture on the challenges humanity faces heading into the 22nd century (which, terrifyingly, isn’t that far off). OMSI emphasizes that “no scientific background” is required to enjoy the event—“just bring your curiosity, sense of humor and appetite for knowledge.”

AMAZON MUSIC HOLIDAY PLAYS: MILEY CYRUS

Ace Hotel, Los Angeles; streamable via Amazon

4:55 p.m. PST

Free

Watch Miley Cyrus, the most indomitable pop star of her generation, offer an intimate holiday performance from the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles, featuring “Old Town Road” star and professional social media personality Lil Nas X as the master of ceremonies.

Thurs., Dec. 3

THE HOLD STEADY: MASSIVE NIGHTS

Brooklyn Bowl

6 p.m. PST

$15–40

Ongoing through December 5

One of the last great American rock ’n roll bands and Bruce Springsteen fetishists the Hold Steady return to the Brooklyn Bowl in New York for a virtual continuation of their annual, multi-night, sweat-soaked, holiday hullabaloo. Each night’s show features different sets, and attendees have the option of purchasing a single $15 ticket or a $40 pass good for all three performances.

Fri., Dec. 4

DOLLY PARTON & FRIENDS HOLIDAY SPECIAL

Streamable via Pandora Live

6 p.m. PST

Free

It was recently revealed that Dolly Parton was a major funder of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, which practically makes her a saint. Tonight’s free livestream features performances from Parton and friends—Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Carly Pearce and Brett Eldredge—in addition to a virtual photo booth, whatever that means.

CROCK OF GOLD: A FEW ROUNDS WITH SHANE MACGOWAN

Hollywood Theatre

12 midnight PST

$12

A new documentary on Shane MacGowan, the iconic and notoriously rowdy frontman of the Pogues who synthesized punk fervor with traditional Irish music. Crock of Gold promises previously unseen archival footage and new animation from illustrator Ralph Steadman.

Sun., Dec. 6

OSO OSO

LPR.TV

6 p.m. PST

$12

One of the best new “emo” bands, Long Beach, New York’s Oso Oso smartly takes inspiration from early ‘00s indie rock forebears like Grandaddy and the Shins, in addition to that band you heard overhead at Hot Topic in 2009. Their most recent album, 2019’s Basking in the Glow, is one of the best and most tightly-assembled punk records in recent memory, and it remains a favorite of both mine and my dog’s.





