Classical Chinese concert brings ‘Jasmine Blossoms’ to PSU

The Confucius Institute at Portland State University hosted a concert featuring the yanquin, a Chinese dulcimer, in Lincoln Hall on Sunday, Feb. 5.

“Jasmine Blossoms in the City of Roses” featured four talented Chinese artists and composers. They played eight different pieces all inspired by the “colorful culture of China,” according to the music pamphlet.

Video report by Emma Josephson/PSU Vanguard The musicians included Dr. Yuening Liu, a dulcimer player and professor at the Central Conservatory of Music.

The other performers were Jing Lu, Xuanye Mi and Susan Chan. Lu is a dulcimer player who received her bachelor’s degree in Music Performing Arts at the Central Conservatory of Music, under Liu’s mentorship.

Mi, a yanquin player and graduate student of the Traditional Department at the Central Conservatory of Music, majors in yanquin with Liu.

Chan is a piano player who holds a doctorate from Indiana University and is currently an associate professor of music and Piano Area Coordinator at PSU.