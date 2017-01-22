Events for the week of Jan. 25–31

FEATURED EVENT

Jan. 26–Feb. 26

Broadway Rose Theater

12850 SW Grant Avenue

Tigard, OR 97223

Fee: 30+

Have you ever heard of a Broadway show that came with a parental guidance warning? No? I bet you think all of Broadway is this safe and tame artistic form, sanitized to within an inch of its life, or you think it’s just the subtext from that South Park episode—but you’d be wrong.

Company is the story of Bobby and his group of friends, all married save for him. His journey is not linear, his friends are not always there for the best of times, and his desire to be an utter scaliwag is on full display (warts and all).

Provocative, unapologetically New York-like, and if not for Sweeney Todd would probably be the most famous and accessible of all Stephen Sondheim’s works, Company is the Broadway show your mother warned you about (besides Rent, I suppose).

Your faithful event listings guy will be frank with you. He loves this show. Probably a little more than is wise. It’s irreverent, challenging, unadorned, brazen. It’s the perfect show of imperfect people, and although it was written in the 1970s, it’s still eerily current. I hope to see you there.

Warning: If it’s the night of your 35th birthday, this show might just be a little *too* real.

Wednesday, Jan. 25

Think and Drink (all ages)

6:30 p.m.

Alberta Rose Theatre

3000 NE Alberta Street

Fee: $7.50+

Come and spark up a conversation with fellow Portlanders about issues of race, gentrification, and urban renewal. Special guests include Rhea Combs of the National Museum of African American History and Culture, Gwen Carr of Oregon Black Pioneers, and Black Girl in Suburbia director Melissa Lowery. Minors OK with guardian.

BalletBoyz

Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

1037 SW Broadway

7:30 p.m.

Fee: $26+ ($5 Arts for All tickets may be available)

The stunningly masculine British ballet troupe is back in Portland with an ode to the Earth and the life that springs from it. Come see this muscular and provocative tribute. Fans to cool yourself down with must be self-provided.

Thursday, Jan. 26

Barney Frank

Lincoln Recital Hall

7 p.m.

Free

One of the leading Dems in today’s world, Barney Frank will be bringing his talk, “Democratic Values after Trump: A Frank View” about democratic values.

Questionable Decisions

No Fun Bar

1709 SE Hawthorne Boulevard

10 p.m.

21+

No cover

Specializing in spinning vinyl records, DJs Nicky TrashCans and Jonny Ampersand are here to put you in a spin in a variety of genres.

Friday, Jan. 27

Opera vs. Broadway: Musical Cabaret

Jan. 27, 7 p.m.

Jan. 28, 3 p.m.

Milepost 5

850 NE 81st Avenue

Fee: $15

This musical cabaret aims to answer the ultimate question: What’s better, the Broadway show or the opera that inspired it? There will be musical battles between Rent and La Boheme, Chicago and Rigaletto, A Chorus Line and La Traviata, and more. Towel girls and a referee will help crown a vocal victor.

Trailblazers v. Grizzlies

7 p.m.

Moda Center

Fee: $11+

It’s basketball season here in Rip City! Come watch Dame and CJ take on Memphis.

Saturday, Jan. 28

Kids Diversity Day

10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Oodles 4 Kids Toy Store

7727 SE 13th Avenue

Free

Spend the day celebrating not just the Chinese New Year with a 12-foot dragon dance, crafts, games, food, and prizes for the whole family.

Base Camp Collabofest

2–8 p.m.

Base Camp Brewing

930 SE Oak Street

21+

Fee: $25–40

Have you’ve ever wondered what would happen if all of your favorite microbrews tinkered in one festive space? This is a great place to get your answer. There are currently 16 local breweries on the docket for this year, all coming together in the spirit of good fun.

Sunday, Jan. 29

Cymatic Marbling Paint Station

10:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m.

Portland Children’s Museum

4015 SW Canyon Road

Fee: Free (members), $11 (non-members)

CymaSpace presents a way for those with hearing impairments (and those without) a way to learn about and capture sound waves with paint. Come make visual art to take home and hang on the fridge.

Mochitsuki 2017

11 a.m.–4 p.m.

Smith Memorial Student Union

1825 SW Broadway

Fee: $12 (adults), $9 (seniors and students), $5 children

This annual celebration of Japanese-American food, art, rock bands, Taiko drumming, and other cultural experiences often sees almost 2000 in attendance. This year will also offer kimono dressing and photos provided by the good folks at Newcon PDX. Remember to pace yourself as there will be a lot to do, see, and eat.

SLC Punk

Jan. 27, 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Jan. 28, 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Jan. 29, 3 p.m.

5th Avenue Cinema

510 SW Hall Street

Fee: Free for PSU Students w/ID, other students $3, general admission $4

Cult classic “slice of punk life” starring Matthew Lillard (remember him?), Michael Goorjian, and Annabeth Gish. Popcorn, as always, is free for all.