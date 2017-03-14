Events calendar: March 14–20

Featured Event

Literally any St. Patrick’s Day event

March 17–19

All-ages to 21+

Free to Not Free

Some people consider St. Patrick’s Day a celebration of Irish culture and identity, whereas others call it the Amateur Hour of Drinking Holidays. Whether you attend a booze fest at Paddy’s, Kells, EastBurn or Vancouver’s Esther Short Park, dance at the Crystal Ballroom, or go running at Lee Farms or through downtown Portland, there’s something for you to do this weekend.

Tuesday, March 14

SPEAKING

Science on Tap: Inside the Feline Mind

6 p.m.

Alberta Rose Theatre

$8–13, all ages

Veterinarian and animal behaviorist Dr. Roland Tripp explains the secrets of cat behavior while those of age can sip on beer and wine (though people under 21 are allowed to join).

POETRY

Switch Reading Series: abreu, GOLDBERG, Harris

7 p.m.

Independent Publishing Resource Center

Free, all ages

Poetry reading from acclaimed poets and thinkers from New York and Portland. This installment features manuel arturo abreu, ARIEL GOLDBERG and Jamondria Marnice Harris.

FILM

20th Anniversary: Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

8 p.m. (multiple show dates & times)

Mission Theater

$11, 21+

It’s the 20th anniversary of a comedy about a spy (Mike Meyers) from the 1970s waking up in the 1990s, which is undergoing a ’70s nostalgia revival. Would space/time break if you attend in your best ’90s nostalgia attire? Attend and find out!

Wednesday, March 15

DRAG

Hott Mess

7 p.m.

Scandals

Free, 21+

Ecstacy Inferno’s weekly drag contest pits drag and burlesque performers against one another for a cash prize of $500 and guaranteed bookings at popular East Portland parties OKURRRRRR?!?! and NecroNancy. The results are, well, a hot mess of filth and depravity.

MUSIC

Blossom

8 p.m.

Mississippi Studios

Free, 21+

The rising R&B vocalist just performed at the MoGo Music Festival, and now she’s playing this free showcase at one of Portland’s coolest venues.

Thursday, March 16

COMEDY

Beth Stelling

8 p.m. (multiple show dates & times)

Helium Comedy Club

$15–23, 21+

Time Out Magazine named Beth Stelling a Comic to Watch in 2016. The L.A. comedian has been broadcast on the TV shows @midnight, Conan, Chelsea Lately & Jimmy Kimmel Live.

MUSIC

Red Fang

10 p.m.

Revolution Hall

$20–25, 21+

The Portland metal band has traveled around the world, performed on The Late Show with David Letterman, and shared the stage with Mastadon, Megadeth, Opeth and Disturbed. Now they play one of their hometown’s newest and biggest venues for a night of brutality.

Friday, March 17

ART

$5 After 5

5 p.m.

Portland Art Museum

$5, all ages

Our fair city’s art museum’s monthly discount night lines up in time for two major exhibitions: the Iris & B. Gerald Cantor Collections of Rodin sculptures, and Constructing Identity: the Petrucci Family Foundation Collection of African-American Art.

FILM

Pickup on South Street

7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. (multiple screen dates and times)

5th Avenue Cinema

$4–5; free w/PSU ID

The last movie of 5th Avenue Cinema’s winter program, the 1953 film centers around what happens when a pickpocket accidentally winds up with government secrets.

PODCAST

Serial: Sarah Koenig and Julie Snyder

8 p.m.

Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

$29.50–100, all ages

Serial is a spin-off of the radio program This American Life and uses long-form journalistic methods to investigate court cases of public interest that are overlooked by mainstream media. The podcast hosts take the audience behind the scenes of the creation of their acclaimed podcast.

Saturday, March 18

FAMILY

ABC Family Dance Party

2 p.m.

Holocene

$5–10, all ages

Electronic dance parties for parents and their little people, featuring crafts, a bounce house, face painting, tacos and more. Hot parent-friendly jams by Blackboard Music.

MUSIC

Meat Puppets, The Modern Era

8 p.m.

Doug Fir Lounge

$20, 21+

The iconic band that influenced Kurt Cobain is engaged on a mini-tour of the West Coast.

THEATRE

Lauren Weedman Doesn’t Live Here Anymore

8:30 p.m. (multiple show dates and times)

Portland Center Stage

$25–75, all ages

Music and comedy in a one-woman show featuring big hair and bigger laughs from Lauren Weedman (Bust, The People’s Republic of Portland). Featuring musical special guests.

Sunday, March 19

HIP-HOP

Isaiah Rashad

7 p.m.

Hawthorne Theatre

$15–18, 21+

Isaiah Rashad has shared the stage with Juicy J, Kendrick Lamar and Schoolboy Q, and comes to Portland in support of his debut album, The Sun’s Tirade.

CABARET

Miss Kennedy’s Theater of Burlesque + Sinferno

7 p.m.

Dante’s

$15–20, 21+

Portland’s burlesque theme queen opens the legendary Sinferno Cabaret with a revue fusing striptease and comedy. Hosted by Eric Cash, featuring Danial Brown, Zora Phoenix, Baby Le’Strange, Lily LeFauve and Evie Graham.

Monday, March 20

READING

Smallpressapalooza

7 p.m.

Powell’s City of Books

Free, all ages

The 10th annual gathering of small press authors will include readings from Diana Kirk, Hannah Pass, Keith Rosson, Sarah Galvin, Chrys Tobey, Christine Shan Shan Hou, Constance Ann Fitzgerald, Amy Temple Harper, James Gendron, Tiffany Scandal, Bobby Eversmann, and Jon-Michael Frank.

COMEDY

Portland Mercury presents: I, Anonymous

8:30 p.m.

Secret Society

$10–15, 21+

Hosted by Caitlin Wierhauser, the I, Anonymous show gives local comedians questions submitted by readers of the Portland alt-weekly newspaper. Featuring Shelley McLendon, Becky Braunstein and Mohanad Elshieky.