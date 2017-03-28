Events Calendar: March 28–April 3

FEATURED EVENT
SYMPHONY
Game of Thrones Concert Experience
Sunday, April 2, 8 p.m.
MODA Center
$39–$165, all ages
The hit HBO series’ musical composer, Ramin Djawadi, conducts a live orchestra and choir playing along to state of the art visual technology. I’ll be living my Cersei fantasy with a box of wine in the nosebleeds.
Tuesday, March 28
POP MUSIC
Passanger
7 p.m.
Crystal Ballroom
Sold Out, all ages
The British singer–songwriter is most famous for a song I would say I’ve never heard but would recognize as being from my doctor’s office.
FILM
Mommie Dearest (1981)
7:30 p.m.
Portland Cider House
Free, 21+
Part of Portland Cider House’s bi-weekly Noir Film Tuesday series. Before Jessica Lange played Joan Crawford, there was Faye Dunaway’s iconic portrayal of the silver screen star as a larger than life character. All of my film classes have contained the line “critics said Dunaway didn’t know if she was in a comedy or tragedy” and that’s my Faye Dunaway knowledge.
Wednesday, March 29
COMEDY
Conscious Comedy
6:45 p.m.
Curious Comedy Theater
$7-$12, all ages
This fundraiser benefits the Portland nonprofit Sisters of the Road, and is the first of a new quarterly fundraising series benefiting local organizations that help underserved communities in Portland.
READING
How to be Ultra Spiritual with J.P. Sears
7 p.m.
New Renaissance Bookshop
$15, all ages
YouTube comedian J.P. Sears is famous for his videos mocking new-age spirituality. Much of Sears’ humor stems from the fact that he is a real-life emotional healing coach. His new book How to be Ultra Spiritual promises “twelve and a half steps to spiritual superiority.”
NIGHTLIFE
Taking Back Tuesday
9 p.m.
Holocene
$5–$7, 21+
The Portland off-shoot of the Hollywood–based dance series celebrates emo music and 2000s rock nostalgia. Unsure if the fact that this night falls on a Wednesday actually matters.
Thursday, March 30
ART RECEPTION
Icons | Parker Day
5:30 p.m.
Screaming Sky Gallery
Free, all ages
Parker Day is a Los Angeles-based artist whose work explores identity and the masks we wear. Their Portland exhibition features 100 portraits by Parker featuring their signature use of heavily saturated colors edited without Photoshop.
COMEDY
Ali Wong
7 p.m. (also playing 3/31)
Newmark Theatre
$39.75–$59.75, all ages
Ali Wong has performed on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, John Oliver’s New York Stand-Up Show, Are You There Chelsea and Late Night Show with Seth Meyers. Perhaps you’ve seen the L.A. comedian’s Netflix special, Baby Cobra, where she performed seven months pregnant. If not, prepare yourself ahead of time with your roommate’s Netflix account.
CABARET
Pepper + Bones presents: Anything Goes
7:30 p.m.
Killingsworth Dynasty
$15, 21+
Burlesque dancers Dee Dee Pepper and Wanda Bones host a semi-regular burlesque night fitting their wild tastes. Pepper + Bones are joined by Ruby Rounds (De Colores Cabaret), Baby Le’Strange and Satira Sin.
FESTIVAL
Red Baraat, DJ Anjali & the Incredible Kid, Ganavya
8 p.m.
Star Theater
$18, 21+
Holi Hai, the Indian Festival of Colors, comes to the Star Theater with a party headlined by New York’s Red Baraat. Wear white and leave covered in multi-colored pigment.
NIGHTLIFE
PSSP [2.0]
9 p.m.
project205
$5, 21+
One of those queer dance parties that makes those respectable gays so uncomfortable. DJs Carly Barton and Perfect Health bring music; performances from Dauphne Fauna, Oblivia, Rakeem and Yuko.
ELECTRONIC MUSIC
Sure Thing PDX
9 p.m.
The Liquor Store
$5–$10, 21+
Andrew Boie (Blankstairs), Felishia L (S1), and Aaron J support U.K. techno artist Shifted (Avian, Mote-Evolver) in their Portland debut.
Friday, March 31
JAZZ
Hot Club of Hawthorne
6 p.m.
Secret Society
$6, all ages (21+ only begins 8 p.m.)
Hot Club of Hawthorne describe themselves as a “gypsy jazz troupe” playing “old-time swing and world music on acoustic stringed instruments . . . with exotic Old World flair.”
NIGHTLIFE
Snap! 90s Dance Party
8 p.m.
Holocene
$5, 21+
The best 90’s night in Portland, where it’s still the 90’s in some pockets of town. DJs Doc Adams, Colin Jones, and Freaky Outty play their selection of hip hop, house, RnB and more. Coco Madrid hosts.
LIVE ALBUM RECORDING
OC notes, Marbletop Orchestra, Tay Sean
9 p.m.
The Fixin’ To
$5, 21+
I can’t tell you why I like these musicians. They’re, like, part ambient, part R&B, part funk . . . I don’t know, it sounds like a good time. Don’t question me.
NIGHTLIFE
Groomed
9 p.m.
The Eagle
$3, 21+
Get into this gay party for free if you show up in formalwear. The Eagle is one of those old-time gay spaces that straight publications like The Guardian, The Economist and Willamette Week say are dying and not essential to gays but, like . . . at least one of those publications think khakis are fashion.
NIGHTLIFE
You Are Real
10 p.m.
Jade Club
21+
There’s no cover charge listed online, but bring money anyway to this night of techno, house and hardcore. Same DJs as PSSP [2.0] but without the performers, and with the addition of DJ 703-863-4357.
Saturday, April 1
NIGHTLIFE
Rumors Rave
10 p.m.
Holocene
$10+, $21+
Fleetmac Wood presents a party in honor of Fleetwood Mac’s album Rumors‘ 40th birthday. Come twirl your Stevie Nicks fantasy without paying hundreds of dollars.
DRAG
OKURRRRRR?!?!
10 p.m.
Funhouse Lounge
$10, 21+
Seattle drag performers James Majesty and Stacey Starstruck head south for Ann Pyne’s monthly drag/dance party. Music by DJs Buckmaster and Jaykob Jay, local performances by Aphasia and Lexxxus Lynn Starr.
ART
Global Based: Ma-LESS
10 p.m.
Whiskey Bar
$10 (free before 11), 21+
Casual Aztec, B2B, Daniela Karina and DJ Suavecito support Orlando’s Ma-LESS in showcasing “underground culture through music and art.” The press release mentions free quesadillas in some capacity, which would be a really mean April Fool’s joke.
SHADOW CAST
Rocky Horror Picture Show
11:30 p.m.
Clinton Street Theater
$12, all ages
Clinton Street Theater’s Rocky Horror shadow cast is legendary, and now celebrates 30 continuous years performing America’s favorite shadow cast film. Cake is served, along with a raffle, comedy and drama.
Sunday, March 2
MUSIC
Regina Spektor
7 p.m.
Keller Auditorium
$32.50–$72.50, 21+
The anti-folk force will give you her new album if you come. I’m there. One half of my fantasy dance night featuring Tech9.
RAP
Tech N9ne
8 p.m.
Roseland Theater
Sold Out, 21+
The man who Malibu Rum owes their life comes to Portland, but not for my fantasy dance night featuring Regina Spektor. You can probably find tickets online.
NIGHTLIFE
Sad Day: Lana del Rey Cryfest
9 p.m.
Lovecraft
$10, 21+
This month’s saddest party in the world pays tribute to the saddest pop star in the world. Patrick Buckmaster celebrates the woman known as Lizzy Grant in a night of sad music and sadder drag. Performances and tears from Rakeem, Menorah, Carla Rossi, Daphne Fauna, Fine Chyna, Lynx and Aphasia.
Monday, April 3
CHAMBER MUSIC
Black Violin
7:30 p.m.
Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
$19.50–$39.50, all ages
Wil B. and Kevin Marcus are violinists who have performed alongside Kanye West, Aerosmith and Tom Petty, among many others. The duo return to Portland for another mind-blowing fusion of classical and modern hip-hop tastes.
GAMES
Bingo & Bourbon with Brian Perez
8 p.m.
Mississippi Pizza
Free, 21+
Musician Brian Perez hosts a bingo night with bourbon (and probably other alcohol, or no alcohol if that’s your thing) and the potential for fabulous prizes. I love bingo.
FILM
Son of the White Mare (1981)
9:30 p.m.
Century
Free, 21+
Church of Film presents this psychedelic Hungarian animated feature directed by Marcell Jankovic, featuring a man named Fehérlófia with superhuman powers. The film draws from Hunnic and Avaric legends. Its themes include Sigmund Freud, anxieties, dreams and fears about industry and technology.