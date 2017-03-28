Events Calendar: March 28–April 3

FEATURED EVENT

SYMPHONY

Game of Thrones Concert Experience

Sunday, April 2, 8 p.m.

MODA Center

$39–$165, all ages

The hit HBO series’ musical composer, Ramin Djawadi, conducts a live orchestra and choir playing along to state of the art visual technology. I’ll be living my Cersei fantasy with a box of wine in the nosebleeds.

Tuesday, March 28

POP MUSIC

Passanger

7 p.m.

Crystal Ballroom

Sold Out, all ages

The British singer–songwriter is most famous for a song I would say I’ve never heard but would recognize as being from my doctor’s office.

FILM

Mommie Dearest (1981)

7:30 p.m.

Portland Cider House

Free, 21+

Part of Portland Cider House’s bi-weekly Noir Film Tuesday series. Before Jessica Lange played Joan Crawford, there was Faye Dunaway’s iconic portrayal of the silver screen star as a larger than life character. All of my film classes have contained the line “critics said Dunaway didn’t know if she was in a comedy or tragedy” and that’s my Faye Dunaway knowledge.

Wednesday, March 29

COMEDY

Conscious Comedy

6:45 p.m.

Curious Comedy Theater

$7-$12, all ages

This fundraiser benefits the Portland nonprofit Sisters of the Road, and is the first of a new quarterly fundraising series benefiting local organizations that help underserved communities in Portland.

READING

How to be Ultra Spiritual with J.P. Sears

7 p.m.

New Renaissance Bookshop

$15, all ages

YouTube comedian J.P. Sears is famous for his videos mocking new-age spirituality. Much of Sears’ humor stems from the fact that he is a real-life emotional healing coach. His new book How to be Ultra Spiritual promises “twelve and a half steps to spiritual superiority.”

NIGHTLIFE

Taking Back Tuesday

9 p.m.

Holocene

$5–$7, 21+

The Portland off-shoot of the Hollywood–based dance series celebrates emo music and 2000s rock nostalgia. Unsure if the fact that this night falls on a Wednesday actually matters.

Thursday, March 30

ART RECEPTION

Icons | Parker Day

5:30 p.m.

Screaming Sky Gallery

Free, all ages

Parker Day is a Los Angeles-based artist whose work explores identity and the masks we wear. Their Portland exhibition features 100 portraits by Parker featuring their signature use of heavily saturated colors edited without Photoshop.

COMEDY

Ali Wong

7 p.m. (also playing 3/31)

Newmark Theatre

$39.75–$59.75, all ages

Ali Wong has performed on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, John Oliver’s New York Stand-Up Show, Are You There Chelsea and Late Night Show with Seth Meyers. Perhaps you’ve seen the L.A. comedian’s Netflix special, Baby Cobra, where she performed seven months pregnant. If not, prepare yourself ahead of time with your roommate’s Netflix account.

CABARET

Pepper + Bones presents: Anything Goes

7:30 p.m.

Killingsworth Dynasty

$15, 21+

Burlesque dancers Dee Dee Pepper and Wanda Bones host a semi-regular burlesque night fitting their wild tastes. Pepper + Bones are joined by Ruby Rounds (De Colores Cabaret), Baby Le’Strange and Satira Sin.

FESTIVAL

Red Baraat, DJ Anjali & the Incredible Kid, Ganavya

8 p.m.

Star Theater

$18, 21+

Holi Hai, the Indian Festival of Colors, comes to the Star Theater with a party headlined by New York’s Red Baraat. Wear white and leave covered in multi-colored pigment.

NIGHTLIFE

PSSP [2.0]

9 p.m.

project205

$5, 21+

One of those queer dance parties that makes those respectable gays so uncomfortable. DJs Carly Barton and Perfect Health bring music; performances from Dauphne Fauna, Oblivia, Rakeem and Yuko.

ELECTRONIC MUSIC

Sure Thing PDX

9 p.m.

The Liquor Store

$5–$10, 21+

Andrew Boie (Blankstairs), Felishia L (S1), and Aaron J support U.K. techno artist Shifted (Avian, Mote-Evolver) in their Portland debut.

Friday, March 31

JAZZ

Hot Club of Hawthorne

6 p.m.

Secret Society

$6, all ages (21+ only begins 8 p.m.)

Hot Club of Hawthorne describe themselves as a “gypsy jazz troupe” playing “old-time swing and world music on acoustic stringed instruments . . . with exotic Old World flair.”

NIGHTLIFE

Snap! 90s Dance Party

8 p.m.

Holocene

$5, 21+

The best 90’s night in Portland, where it’s still the 90’s in some pockets of town. DJs Doc Adams, Colin Jones, and Freaky Outty play their selection of hip hop, house, RnB and more. Coco Madrid hosts.

LIVE ALBUM RECORDING

OC notes, Marbletop Orchestra, Tay Sean

9 p.m.

The Fixin’ To

$5, 21+

I can’t tell you why I like these musicians. They’re, like, part ambient, part R&B, part funk . . . I don’t know, it sounds like a good time. Don’t question me.

NIGHTLIFE

Groomed

9 p.m.

The Eagle

$3, 21+

Get into this gay party for free if you show up in formalwear. The Eagle is one of those old-time gay spaces that straight publications like The Guardian, The Economist and Willamette Week say are dying and not essential to gays but, like . . . at least one of those publications think khakis are fashion.

NIGHTLIFE

You Are Real

10 p.m.

Jade Club

21+

There’s no cover charge listed online, but bring money anyway to this night of techno, house and hardcore. Same DJs as PSSP [2.0] but without the performers, and with the addition of DJ 703-863-4357.

Saturday, April 1

NIGHTLIFE

Rumors Rave

10 p.m.

Holocene

$10+, $21+

Fleetmac Wood presents a party in honor of Fleetwood Mac’s album Rumors‘ 40th birthday. Come twirl your Stevie Nicks fantasy without paying hundreds of dollars.

DRAG

OKURRRRRR?!?!

10 p.m.

Funhouse Lounge

$10, 21+

Seattle drag performers James Majesty and Stacey Starstruck head south for Ann Pyne’s monthly drag/dance party. Music by DJs Buckmaster and Jaykob Jay, local performances by Aphasia and Lexxxus Lynn Starr.

ART

Global Based: Ma-LESS

10 p.m.

Whiskey Bar

$10 (free before 11), 21+

Casual Aztec, B2B, Daniela Karina and DJ Suavecito support Orlando’s Ma-LESS in showcasing “underground culture through music and art.” The press release mentions free quesadillas in some capacity, which would be a really mean April Fool’s joke.

SHADOW CAST

Rocky Horror Picture Show

11:30 p.m.

Clinton Street Theater

$12, all ages

Clinton Street Theater’s Rocky Horror shadow cast is legendary, and now celebrates 30 continuous years performing America’s favorite shadow cast film. Cake is served, along with a raffle, comedy and drama.

Sunday, March 2

MUSIC

Regina Spektor

7 p.m.

Keller Auditorium

$32.50–$72.50, 21+

The anti-folk force will give you her new album if you come. I’m there. One half of my fantasy dance night featuring Tech9.

RAP

Tech N9ne

8 p.m.

Roseland Theater

Sold Out, 21+

The man who Malibu Rum owes their life comes to Portland, but not for my fantasy dance night featuring Regina Spektor. You can probably find tickets online.

NIGHTLIFE

Sad Day: Lana del Rey Cryfest

9 p.m.

Lovecraft

$10, 21+

This month’s saddest party in the world pays tribute to the saddest pop star in the world. Patrick Buckmaster celebrates the woman known as Lizzy Grant in a night of sad music and sadder drag. Performances and tears from Rakeem, Menorah, Carla Rossi, Daphne Fauna, Fine Chyna, Lynx and Aphasia.

Monday, April 3

CHAMBER MUSIC

Black Violin

7:30 p.m.

Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

$19.50–$39.50, all ages

Wil B. and Kevin Marcus are violinists who have performed alongside Kanye West, Aerosmith and Tom Petty, among many others. The duo return to Portland for another mind-blowing fusion of classical and modern hip-hop tastes.

GAMES

Bingo & Bourbon with Brian Perez

8 p.m.

Mississippi Pizza

Free, 21+

Musician Brian Perez hosts a bingo night with bourbon (and probably other alcohol, or no alcohol if that’s your thing) and the potential for fabulous prizes. I love bingo.

FILM

Son of the White Mare (1981)

9:30 p.m.

Century

Free, 21+

Church of Film presents this psychedelic Hungarian animated feature directed by Marcell Jankovic, featuring a man named Fehérlófia with superhuman powers. The film draws from Hunnic and Avaric legends. Its themes include Sigmund Freud, anxieties, dreams and fears about industry and technology.