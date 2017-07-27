Ex-cabbie with homophobic history returns to harass gay bar patrons

A man identified as Daniel Svoboda by employees and patrons of downtown Portland gay bar Scandals arrived outside the bar after 4 p.m. and began verbally harassing patrons seated at Scandals’ patio, according to Facebook and Twitter posts from social media users Tajh Jordan and Bruce Ross.

This guy started screaming at us at Scandals Pdx. Pointed at me saying he would chop my head off with a machete if he… Posted by Tajh Jordan on Wednesday, July 26, 2017

In a video filmed by Jordan, Svoboda wears a bandage across his nose and argues to the point of ranting to at least two people about a range of issues related to LGBTQ causes. An unidentified woman stands silently at his side, observing.

“You guys pass laws for inequality, with your Equality stickers,” Svoboda says. “You pass laws that are not in our favor. You live in this city and you know darn well you’re going to get a job before a straight person. You know that.”

“If I was Islamic, and went up in [Scandals] with an AK-47, you wouldn’t say a thing to me,” Svoboda continued, likely referencing the 2016 massacre at Orlando’s Pulse Nightclub. At this point, people including Jordan react to Svoboda before Munro, Scandals’ mononymous general manager, steps between Svoboda and patrons. Though the audio is difficult to understand at times, Munro seems to ask Svoboda why he is back at Scandals. “Because you’re full of hate,” Svoboda answers. “You cost me my job.”

Once Jordan says on video that he has called Portland Police, Svoboda echoes his earlier vague-but-violent threat: “If I was a Muslim and hacked your head off, you wouldn’t say a thing to me.”

“You don’t stand up for homos in Iraq or Iran,” he continues. “It’s common knowledge.”

“It’s your fault you don’t have a job,” a male voice responds, before Svoboda drinks water, appears to calm down and leaves with his companion, at the same time a patron Jordan identified as Matthew Levenson leaves in the same direction, but does not appear to be pursued.

In a post-incident interview with Munro shortly after 5 p.m., he said PPB did arrive at Scandals but after Svoboda left the premises. Because Svoboda and his companion drove and parked close to Scandals, Munro was able to provide PPB with Svoboda’s name, description and license plate number. Munro said staff are vigilant and alert for Svoboda’s returned presence. Some staff and patrons who witnessed the incident were visibly shaken.

In addition to happening the day Donald Trump tweeted news of a ban on transgender people’s service in the Armed Forces, Svoboda’s return to Scandals came ten months after his last appearance outside the bar. National news reports covered Svoboda’s verbal assault of patrons while he was on the clock as a Portland Taxi Cab Company driver in September 2016. The incident, along with Portland Taxi Cab Company’s homophobic remarks in the immediate wake of the incident, caused Uber to terminate their relationship with the cab company almost immediately.

Svoboda was fired after news of the incident went national, and it does not readily appear Portland Taxi Cab Company ever apologized for the incident (KATU reported an unnamed representative for Portland Taxi Cab Company supported Svoboda’s actions). Svoboda appears to have a fixation with the Portland gay nightlife community: He was arrested on suspicion of third degree theft after allegedly trying to tear down a Pride flag from gay strip club Silverado in 2015, according to The Oregonian.

Svoboda’s last arrest was in April 2016 for harassment; the earliest found mugshot of Svoboda’s dates to almost exactly seven years ago for harassment.

A patron, who declined to be identified, made a connection to Munro about Svoboda’s actions fitting a pattern of escalating extremist activity in Portland from right-wing figures, specifically the murders of two men and the brutal assault of a PSU student who survived the attacks for which Jeremy Christian was arrested on May 26, 2017. Munro conceded wearily, then continued serving his patrons.

Munro said he does not want to send patrons or Portland citizens the message that just because Svoboda does not immediately return to Scandals his harassment is over. Munro said he does not want to send the message that it is okay to harass his patrons if PPB do not come in time to break up an incident. He does not remember a specific time before Donald Trump’s election when men like Svoboda were so emboldened.

UPDATE 7/27/17 4:40 p.m.: Sergeant Pete Simpson sent Portland State Vanguard an emailed statement after 1:40 p.m.:

“On Tuesday July 26, 2017, at 4:19 p.m., Central Precinct officers responded to Scandals on the report of a man outside the bar yelling and making verbal threats. Officers arrived but the suspect was already gone. According to the bar manager and a customer, the suspect was standing on the sidewalk yelling at people on the patio about their sexual identity/orientation and indirect threats of violence. The bar manager thought it looked like a ‘Daniel Svoboda’ but mentioned that they hadn’t seen him in a while. The customer had video of the encounter, which was shared with police.

Based on the report, it does not appear that the suspect committed any criminal act.“