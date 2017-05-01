Getting Senate Bill 13 passed

One of the easiest ways to get Senate Bill 13 passed is using your voice as a student or community member.

With the bill still in the Ways and Means Committee at the Oregon State Legislature, you can give them a call at 503-986-1828

You can find members of the Ways and Means Committee here: https://olis.leg.state.or.us/liz/2017R1/Committees/JWM/Overview

You can also search for your own senator or representative here: https://www.oregonlegislature.gov/FindYourLegislator/leg-districts.html

You can track the progress of Senate Bill 13 here:

https://olis.leg.state.or.us/liz/2017R1/Measures/Overview/SB13

If you’d like to participate in grassroots action, a good resource is here (and via the hashtag #yesonsb13): https://www.yesonsb13.com/