Introducing new column: ASPSU Speaks

Chloe Friedlein, ASPSU Publicity and Design Director

Hey PSU!

My name is Chloe. I’m the Associated Students of Portland State’s Publicity and Design Director for the 2017–18 academic year. I am happy to announce that we have teamed up with Vanguard to create a weekly column full of ASPSU happenings.

In this column, we will highlight different committees that are working hard to advocate for you and your interests. We will also report the highlights of senate meetings, events and conferences.

Our committees are lead by our awesome directors. Over the coming weeks, you will gain insight into the different aspects of ASPSU and the work your student leaders are up to.

Our committees are as follows, and they are lead by their corresponding director:

Student Life, lead by Maxwell Everett (they/them/theirs)

Multicultural Affairs, lead by Luis Balderas-Villagrana (he/him/his)

Equal Rights Advocacy, lead by Zoe Stuckless (she/her/hers/they/them/theirs)

Academic Affairs, lead by Santiago Velasco (he/him/his)

University Affairs, lead by Lelani Lealiiee (she/her/hers)

Sustainability Affairs, lead by Jocelyn Rodriguez (she/her/hers)

Legislative Affairs, lead by Hakan Kutgun (he/him/his)

International Affairs, lead by Tony Duadsuntia (he/him/his)

Student Fee Committee, lead by Mahamadou Sissoko (he/him/his)

You can learn more about the hard working individuals in charge of these committees at http://community.pdx.edu/student-government/get-to-know-us

As your student leaders, we are here for you. If you have any questions, comments, concerns, or if you want to get involved, you can reach out to each director at their ASPSU email address found on the “Get to Know Us” page listed above, or contact [email protected] for general inquiries.

We want to hear from you!

Editor’s Note: Vanguard encourages student groups to utilize this student-run publication as a resource by submitting to its “Student Life” section. Have a message you want to communicate to the PSU community? Email [email protected] for opportunities to contribute submissions and columns on behalf of groups recognized by Student Activities & Leadership Programs.