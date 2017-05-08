It’s the vegan weekend, baby

I'm about to have me some—cruelty-free—fun

It’s late. You’re drunk. You’re vegan. Here’s some of the best vegan-friendly bar stops you should know about! Less harm, less guilt. More yum, more fun.

$ —Each item is below $10

$$—Each item is $20 or below

The Bye and Bye $

1011 NE Alberta St., near NE 10th Ave.

Open ‘til 2 a.m.

Happy Hour everyday 4–7 p.m.

The entirely vegan menu ranges from rice bowls to awesome sandwiches to spaghetti with meat—less—balls. One dollar off entrees, draft beers, and well cocktails during happy hour, and the entire menu is served ‘til 10 p.m.

Hungry Tiger $

213 SE 12th Ave., between Ash and Pine

Open ‘til 2:30 a.m.

On weekends brunch goes ‘til 3 p.m.

Happy Hour everyday 3–7 p.m.

Every item on Hungry Tiger’s classic bar food menu is or can be made vegan, including their Portland-famous vegan corn dogs and macaroni & cheese.

Victoria Bar $

4835 N Albina Ave., off N. Humboldt St.

Open ‘til 2 a.m.

Happy Hour everyday 4–6 p.m.

Brunch Sat. and Sun. 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

Got those brunchy munchies after a night out? Over half of their brunch menu is vegetarian and vegan. Vegan dinner menu includes fried chicken, burgers, and tofu bowls. Not to mention, snack and side dish options—like jackfruit turnovers, garlic fries, and hush puppies—will rock your vegan socks.

Departure $$

525 SW Morrison St., off of 5th Ave.

Open until Midnight, and 1 p.m. on Friday and Saturday

Happy Hour everyday 4–6 p.m.

Departure’s Asian cuisine vegan menu has options from salads, to sushi, to wok fried dishes, along with vegan meal recommendations from the chef. They also have a gluten-free menu.

Sweet Hereafter $

3326 SE Belmont St., between SE 33rd and 34th Ave.

Open ‘til 2 a.m.

Happy Hour everyday 4–7 p.m.

Another completely vegan menu with rice bowls, burgers, and sandwiches. Snack plates are about five dollars each!

TarBush $$

3257 SE Hawthorn Blvd., near SE 32nd Place

Open ‘til 9 p.m.

Hummus, pitas, grape leaves, eggplant rolls, and more, TarBush Lebanese restaurant offers a satisfying range of vegan options in a convenient spot on Hawthorne.

Jackknife $

614 SW 11th Ave., between SW Alder and Morrison

Open ‘til 2 a.m.

Happy Hour M–F 4–6 p.m.

Jacknife hosts live DJs Tuesday–Saturday and offers some awesome vegan options like crab cakes, burgers, mac, and potato cheese dumplings served with house-made kraut.

Blossoming Lotus $$

1713 NE 15th Ave., off Broadway near the Lloyd Center

Open ‘til 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday

Brunch Saturday and Sunday 9:30 a.m.–3 p.m.

Blossoming Lotus is 100 percent cruelty-free for brunch, lunch, and dinner. Serving up house-made pastries, cheeses, and kale chips, Blossoming Lotus also serves raw/live, gluten-free, and soy-free options—not to mention, awesome cocktails.

Epif $$

404 NE 28th Ave., near NE Glisan

Open ‘til 10:30 p.m. on weekends

Closed Sunday and Monday

Happy Hour everyday 4–6 p.m.

Traditional South American dishes with a vegan upgrade. Sweet potato chips and salsa, ceviche, empanadas, and chocolate cinnamon cheesecake are just a few of the options on the menu. They also cater to soy-free, gluten-free, and nut-free diets.

