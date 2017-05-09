Featured Event

NIGHTLIFE

Questlove

Saturday, May 13, 9 p.m.

White Owl Social Club

$25, 21+

The Roots’ legendary frontman/drummer and Hamilton producer plays a DJ set.

Tuesday, May 9

ART TALK

What is Art?

7 p.m.

Clinton Street Theater

$7–13, all ages

Shane Bugbee and Rick Shapiro host an accessible, open-ended discussion on the power of art and what this power means for artists.

DRAG

Catch a Rising Star

7 p.m.

Darcelle XV Showplace

$5, 21+

Poison Waters hosts this revue to decide which new artists will be allowed to perform in the eponymous drag queen’s legendary Friday revue. Drink + food specials abound.

Wednesday, May 10

ROCK

Thurston Moore Band

7:30 p.m.

Mississippi Studios

Sold out, 21+

Kim Gordon’s ex-husband’s “solo” project includes fellow Sonic Youth member Steve Shelley and My Bloody Valentine bassist Debbie Googe. The group tours in support of their freshly released album, Rock n Roll Consciousness.

FOLK ROCK

Aimee Mann

7 p.m.

Revolution Hall

Sold out, all ages

The ‘Til Tuesday frontwoman and Portlandia alum tours in support of her new album, Mental Illness.

INDIE ROCK

Tiny Desk Contest on the Road

7 p.m.

Lagunitas Community Room

Sold out, 21+

NPR’s Tiny Desk comes to Portland with recent contest winners Tank and the Bangas, with OPB hosting Portland’s supporting talent: Haley Heynderickx, Lola Buzzkill and Family Mansion.

FILM

Sissi (1955)

7 p.m.

Clinton St. Theater

$8–10, all ages

The Austrian cinema classic about a Bavarian princess (Romy Schneider) who courts and marries Emperor Franz Josef (Karl Heinzböhm) screens on the 35th anniversary of Schneider’s death. Sissi was meant to restore national confidence and alleviate the stress of postwar reconstruction through presenting idyllic country scenes.

HIP-HOP

Chris Brown, O.t. Genasis, Fabolous, Kap G

7:30 p.m.

MODA Center

$50+, all ages

Chris Brown is still an unrepentant, violent misogynist, and at this point I wonder if America even cares any more.

MODERN DANCE

Martha Graham Dance Company

7:30 p.m.

Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

$26–76, all ages

America’s oldest contemporary dance company performs their namesake’s masterpiece Diversion of Angels (1948).

FUNDRAISER

Flawless Bingo

9:30 p.m.

Century

Free, 21+

Bring your dollar bills to both play bingo and tip emcee Flawless Shade. Dollars raised benefit the 501(c)3 nonprofit Sweethearts of Portland.

Thursday, May 11

ROCK

Everclear, Vertical Horizon, Fastball

6 p.m.

Crystal Ballroom

$37.50–225, 21+

McMenamins brings the #1 band Portland loves to hate to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their ’90s classic So Much for the Afterglow.

THEATRE

Straight Outta Oz

7 p.m.

Aladdin Theater

$30–80, all ages

Todrick Hall (American Idol, YouTube, RuPaul’s Drag Race) brings his semi-autobiographical Wizard of Oz-themed show back to Portland.

COMEDY

Brad Williams

8 p.m. (multiple show dates/times)

Helium Comedy Club

$15–23, 21+

The dwarf actor and comedian (Mind Of Mencia, Live at Gotham, The Tonight Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Pitboss, U.S. troops) brings his observational humor to Portland.

Friday, May 12

READING

Queen of the Night Reading Series

6:30 p.m.

Portland Art Museum

$5, all ages

Readers Anna Doogan, Mary Rechner and Patricia Romero read works from Zora Neale Hurston during PAM’s $5 After 5.

CIRCUS

Tape Face

7 p.m.

Aladdin Theater

$29.50, all ages

The America’s Got Talent alum performs his signature mime-work.

DANCE MUSIC

The Polish Ambassador

8 p.m.

Crystal Ballroom

$27, 21+

The DJ’s semi-annual Portland appearance marks the release of his new album, Color of Flight.

CABARET

The Cramps Burlesque Tribute

9 p.m.

High Water Mark Lounge

$12, 21+

Mystic O’Reilly hosts this burlesque tribute to “the trashiest, sleaziest ’50s throwbacks to ever besmirch the good name of rock ’n’ roll,” with performances from Baby Le’Strange, Diamondback Annie (L.A.), Rummy Rose and Wanda Bones.

NIGHTLIFE

Dance Yourself Clean

9 p.m.

Holocene

$5–8, 21+

Popular monthly indie-pop dance party from Lights & Music Collective.

Saturday, May 13

INDIE ROCK

Goodtimes, Bullets & Belles, Streetnik & Friends

8:30 p.m.

Secret Society

$10, 21+

HHP presents a release party for the headliners, who are debuting a new E.P.

CABARET

Filthlesque!

8:30 p.m.

Funhouse Lounge

$12–100, 21+

Vera Mysteria hosts this burlesque and drag tribute to the filmography of John Waters, with performances from Hai Fleisch, Johnny Nuriel, Baby Le’Strange, Wanda Bones, Carla Rossi, Isaiah Esquire and Diamondback Annie (L.A.).

PARTY

Vampire Masquerade Ball

9 p.m.

Melody Ballroom

$45–50, 21+

Two-story goth prom celebrates its 15th year.

NIGHTLIFE

Jump Jack Sound Machine

10 p.m.

Mississippi Studios

$8, 21+

This edition of N Mississippi’s coolest dance party features a mini drag ball with a $100 cash prize. Music by DJs Chanti Darling and Princess Dimebag, hosted by Shitney Houston, judged by Shitney Houston, Daniel Ada, Brandon Harrison and Daphne Fauna.

FUNDRAISER

Hot House

10:30 p.m.

PICA at Hancock

$35, 21+

Afterparty for the PICA fundraiser. Garden party/greenhouse attire encouraged.

Sunday, May 14

HOLIDAY

Mother’s Day

All Day

Everywhere

Free, all ages

CALL YOUR MOM(S). And not just because you need more dining dollars.

THEATRE

Constellations

2 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

The Armory

$25–45, 12+

Silas Weir Mitchell (NBC’s Grimm) stars in a romantic play about love in infinite universes.

SYMPHONY

Perséphone

7:30 p.m. (playing May 13–15)

Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

$23–100, all ages

Michael Curry (Walt Disney Company, Cirque du Soleil, the Olympics) contributes his signature stage design touch to the Oregon Symphony’s performance of Stravinsky’s classic on the Greek myth about the origin of the seasons. Student Rush and Arts for All tickets may be available at the door.

DRAG

Superstars Diva Showcase

8 p.m.

CC Slaughters

Free, 21+

Bolivia Carmichaels, Honey Bea Hart, Isaiah Esquire and special guests host a weekly, traditional drag revue at one of Portland’s landmark gay bars that is also conveniently outside the legal border of Old Town’s “Entertainment” District.

Monday, May 15

ART BAZAAR

Exhibition + Flea Market

6 p.m.

The Know

Free, all ages

Opening reception for new murals by Jazmyne Johnston and Jennifer Parks. Art market for other artists too + music from DJs Mare McCheese & Skelly Skell.

MUSIC

Emel Mathlouthi

7:30 p.m.

Winningstad Theatre

$21–31

The Tunisian singer/songwriter tours her latest release, Ensen. Pacific Northwest vocalist and composer Briana Marela opens.