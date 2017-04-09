On campus events calendar: April 11–17

FEATURED EVENT
KEYNOTE
Feminista Jones
Thursday, April 13, 5-9 p.m.
Smith Ballroom (SMSU 334)
Free, all ages
The social worker, author and award-winning blogger speaks at PSU’s 18th annual Take Back the Night, a gathering of students and community members working to end gender-based violence. Further information at orgsync.com/33882/events/1742060/occurrences/4050154.
Tuesday, April 11
ELECTION DEBATE
ASPSU President, Vice President
Noon
Parkway North
Free, all ages
Candidates for president and vice president of Associated Students of Portland State debate issues affecting campus and explain their platforms. It will probably get interesting. Moderated by Alanna Madden and Evan Smiley.
WORKSHOP
Health Insurance 101
1 p.m.
SMSU 323
Free, all ages
SHAC introduces how to navigate one’s health insurance plan.
WORKSHOP
Introduction to Interviewing
2:30 p.m.
Advising & Career Services (USB 402)
Free, all ages
Learn the basics of successful job interviewing: preparation, employer expectations and types of common interview questions.
WORKSHOP
Tatreez and Tea
6 p.m.
Native American Student Center
Free, all ages
Learn about Palestinian embroidery and listen to an evening of storytelling.
Wednesday, April 12
EMPLOYER ON CAMPUS
Northwest Regional Service District
11 a.m.
Between Neuberger Hall & SMSU
Free, all ages
Information on employment opportunities through NW Outdoor Science School.
DEBATE
SFC Debate
1 p.m.
Parkway North
Free, all ages
Candidates trying to be elected to the Student Fee Committee debate issues affecting campus and explore their platform. Moderated by Colleen Leary and Tim Sullivan.
MUSIC
Alexa Mansur, Radio Phoenix, special guests
7 p.m.
Lincoln Performance Hall
Free, all ages
Senior recital by PSU senior vocalist Alexa Mansur featuring standards, covers and classics, with support by Radio Phoenix and guests Nicole McCabe (sax), Cory Richard Palacios (trumpet), Chris Stumpf (vocals) and Michelle Fernandez (vocals).
RECEPTION
Yuri’s Night
7:30 p.m.
Maseeh College of Engineering & Computer Science
Free, all ages
Party held in honor of Yuri Gagarin, the first man to orbit Earth 55 years ago, by the PSU Aerospace Society.
Thursday, April 13
OPEN HOUSE
Veteran’s Resource Center
All day
SMSU 401
Free, all ages
Play games and learn about the Veteran’s Resource Center: what they’ve done, what they do, and what they’re doing for PSU students who have served in the Armed Forces.
DEBATE
Senate Debate & Town Hall
1 p.m.
Parkway North
Free, all ages
Candidates running for ASPSU Senate engage in a town hall-style debate. It will probably be interesting. Moderated by Alanna Madden and Andrew D. Jankowski.
LECTURE
Russian Involvement in the Election: Kompromat, Ideology and the Role of the State
2 p.m.
Hoffmann Hall
Free, all ages
Chia Yin Hsu, associate professor of history, and Cassio de Oliveira, assistant professor of Russian, Department of World Languages & Literatures, explain Russians’ perspective on the 2016 U.S. election and allegations of interference.
FILM
The Fish Child (2009)
2 p.m.
SMSU 026
Free, all ages
Part of the Women & Contemporary Ibero-American Film Festival. A girl from a well-off family (Inés Efron) falls in love with the family maid (Mariela Vitale), and the couple plans to flee to Paraguay by selling stolen paintings and jewels.
WORKSHOP
Interview Tips & Background Checks with a Criminal Record
3 p.m.
Advising & Career Services
Free, all ages
Student Legal Services hosts a workshop on how to navigate interviews and background checks if your history might hinder you from getting a job.
DISCUSSION
Portland Sustainability: Equity and Diversity in the Workplace
6 p.m.
Native American Student and Community Center
Free, all ages
Nakisha Nathan, Asena Lawrence, Virginia Luka and Desiree Williams-Rajee explore how to build a diverse workforce and support marginalized communities as federal support for environmental, climate and social justice wanes.
ART TALK
Michael Tisserand on George Herriman
7 p.m.
Art Building, room 200
Free, all ages
Author Michael Tisserand speaks about his new biography of cartoonist George Herriman (Krazy Kat).
FILM
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016)
7 p.m.
Parkway North
Free (w/student ID), all ages
This Harry Potter spin-off book/film series takes place in 1920’s New York and explores the Hogwarts Universe from across the pond.
Friday, April 14
WORKSHOP
Foundations of Justice Equity, Diversity & Inclusion
9 a.m.
Urban Center (710)
Free, all ages
Sally Eck leads a workshop on implicit bias, selective incivility, microaggressions and oppression.
WORKSHOP
Resumes & Cover Letters
Noon
Advising & Career Services (USB 402)
Free, all ages
How to design and create a “targeted resume”: what to include, what to leave out, and how to sound like you fit the position.
SPEAKING
Eventually, the Sky Will Fall: The Crisis of Sustainability in the Digital Humanities
1 p.m.
Millar Library 160
Free, all ages
Andrew Johnstone (King’s College, London) discusses technological obsolescence, media saturation, traditional archives and how they affect our digital future.
FAMILY
Family Friday!
4 p.m.
Viking Game Room
Free, all ages
Children and their adult guests will enjoy a couple of hours of free bowling and video games. Visit pdx.edu/students-with-children/events/family-friday to RSVP.
CULTURE
Thai New Year
6 p.m.
SMSU Ballroom
Free, all ages
Celebrate Thai New Year with headlining entertainment from former contestants of The Voice: Thailand.
Saturday, April 15
ACTIVISM
Tax March PDX
1 p.m.
Terry Schrunk Plaza
Free, all ages
Rally to demand that President Donald Trump release his tax returns.
CONVENTION
4th Annual Black Student Success Summit
9 a.m.
SMSU (whole building)
Registration required, all ages
African-American high school students and their families can engage with black employers and recruiters from across multiple industries. Registration is required; attendance is projected to be 600+.
Sunday, April 16
FITNESS
Drop-in Tai Chi
10:30 a.m.
SMSU 298
Free, all ages
A regular drop-in tai chi class for advancing Chinese cultural traditions and achieving physical & mental wellness.
FILM
Losing Ground (1982)
3 p.m. (multiple show dates/times)
5th Avenue Cinema
$4–$5 (free for PSU students), all ages
One of the earliest Hollywood films directed by an African-American woman and nearly doomed to obscurity. The story of a cracking marriage between a painter (Bill Gunn) and a philosopher (Seret Scott) one summer by the coast.
Monday, April 17
EMPLOYER ON CAMPUS
All State Insurance
10:30 a.m.
1st Floor, SMSU
Free, all ages
Get your questions answered about how to enter the professional insurance industry.
OPEN HOUSE
Pan-African Commons
Noon
SMSU 236
Free, all ages
Learn about the Pan-African Commons: what they’ve done, what they do, and what they’re doing for PSU students.