On campus events calendar: April 11–17

FEATURED EVENT

KEYNOTE

Feminista Jones

Thursday, April 13, 5-9 p.m.

Smith Ballroom (SMSU 334)

Free, all ages

The social worker, author and award-winning blogger speaks at PSU’s 18th annual Take Back the Night, a gathering of students and community members working to end gender-based violence. Further information at orgsync.com/33882/events/1742060/occurrences/4050154.

Tuesday, April 11

ELECTION DEBATE

ASPSU President, Vice President

Noon

Parkway North

Free, all ages

Candidates for president and vice president of Associated Students of Portland State debate issues affecting campus and explain their platforms. It will probably get interesting. Moderated by Alanna Madden and Evan Smiley.

WORKSHOP

Health Insurance 101

1 p.m.

SMSU 323

Free, all ages

SHAC introduces how to navigate one’s health insurance plan.

WORKSHOP

Introduction to Interviewing

2:30 p.m.

Advising & Career Services (USB 402)

Free, all ages

Learn the basics of successful job interviewing: preparation, employer expectations and types of common interview questions.

WORKSHOP

Tatreez and Tea

6 p.m.

Native American Student Center

Free, all ages

Learn about Palestinian embroidery and listen to an evening of storytelling.

Wednesday, April 12

EMPLOYER ON CAMPUS

Northwest Regional Service District

11 a.m.

Between Neuberger Hall & SMSU

Free, all ages

Information on employment opportunities through NW Outdoor Science School.

DEBATE

SFC Debate

1 p.m.

Parkway North

Free, all ages

Candidates trying to be elected to the Student Fee Committee debate issues affecting campus and explore their platform. Moderated by Colleen Leary and Tim Sullivan.

MUSIC

Alexa Mansur, Radio Phoenix, special guests

7 p.m.

Lincoln Performance Hall

Free, all ages

Senior recital by PSU senior vocalist Alexa Mansur featuring standards, covers and classics, with support by Radio Phoenix and guests Nicole McCabe (sax), Cory Richard Palacios (trumpet), Chris Stumpf (vocals) and Michelle Fernandez (vocals).

RECEPTION

Yuri’s Night

7:30 p.m.

Maseeh College of Engineering & Computer Science

Free, all ages

Party held in honor of Yuri Gagarin, the first man to orbit Earth 55 years ago, by the PSU Aerospace Society.

Thursday, April 13

OPEN HOUSE

Veteran’s Resource Center

All day

SMSU 401

Free, all ages

Play games and learn about the Veteran’s Resource Center: what they’ve done, what they do, and what they’re doing for PSU students who have served in the Armed Forces.

DEBATE

Senate Debate & Town Hall

1 p.m.

Parkway North

Free, all ages

Candidates running for ASPSU Senate engage in a town hall-style debate. It will probably be interesting. Moderated by Alanna Madden and Andrew D. Jankowski.

LECTURE

Russian Involvement in the Election: Kompromat, Ideology and the Role of the State

2 p.m.

Hoffmann Hall

Free, all ages

Chia Yin Hsu, associate professor of history, and Cassio de Oliveira, assistant professor of Russian, Department of World Languages & Literatures, explain Russians’ perspective on the 2016 U.S. election and allegations of interference.

FILM

The Fish Child (2009)

2 p.m.

SMSU 026

Free, all ages

Part of the Women & Contemporary Ibero-American Film Festival. A girl from a well-off family (Inés Efron) falls in love with the family maid (Mariela Vitale), and the couple plans to flee to Paraguay by selling stolen paintings and jewels.

WORKSHOP

Interview Tips & Background Checks with a Criminal Record

3 p.m.

Advising & Career Services

Free, all ages

Student Legal Services hosts a workshop on how to navigate interviews and background checks if your history might hinder you from getting a job.

DISCUSSION

Portland Sustainability: Equity and Diversity in the Workplace

6 p.m.

Native American Student and Community Center

Free, all ages

Nakisha Nathan, Asena Lawrence, Virginia Luka and Desiree Williams-Rajee explore how to build a diverse workforce and support marginalized communities as federal support for environmental, climate and social justice wanes.

ART TALK

Michael Tisserand on George Herriman

7 p.m.

Art Building, room 200

Free, all ages

Author Michael Tisserand speaks about his new biography of cartoonist George Herriman (Krazy Kat).

FILM

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016)

7 p.m.

Parkway North

Free (w/student ID), all ages

This Harry Potter spin-off book/film series takes place in 1920’s New York and explores the Hogwarts Universe from across the pond.

Friday, April 14

WORKSHOP

Foundations of Justice Equity, Diversity & Inclusion

9 a.m.

Urban Center (710)

Free, all ages

Sally Eck leads a workshop on implicit bias, selective incivility, microaggressions and oppression.

WORKSHOP

Resumes & Cover Letters

Noon

Advising & Career Services (USB 402)

Free, all ages

How to design and create a “targeted resume”: what to include, what to leave out, and how to sound like you fit the position.

SPEAKING

Eventually, the Sky Will Fall: The Crisis of Sustainability in the Digital Humanities

1 p.m.

Millar Library 160

Free, all ages

Andrew Johnstone (King’s College, London) discusses technological obsolescence, media saturation, traditional archives and how they affect our digital future.

FAMILY

Family Friday!

4 p.m.

Viking Game Room

Free, all ages

Children and their adult guests will enjoy a couple of hours of free bowling and video games. Visit pdx.edu/students-with-children/events/family-friday to RSVP.

CULTURE

Thai New Year

6 p.m.

SMSU Ballroom

Free, all ages

Celebrate Thai New Year with headlining entertainment from former contestants of The Voice: Thailand.

Saturday, April 15

ACTIVISM

Tax March PDX

1 p.m.

Terry Schrunk Plaza

Free, all ages

Rally to demand that President Donald Trump release his tax returns.

CONVENTION

4th Annual Black Student Success Summit

9 a.m.

SMSU (whole building)

Registration required, all ages

African-American high school students and their families can engage with black employers and recruiters from across multiple industries. Registration is required; attendance is projected to be 600+.

Sunday, April 16

FITNESS

Drop-in Tai Chi

10:30 a.m.

SMSU 298

Free, all ages

A regular drop-in tai chi class for advancing Chinese cultural traditions and achieving physical & mental wellness.

FILM

Losing Ground (1982)

3 p.m. (multiple show dates/times)

5th Avenue Cinema

$4–$5 (free for PSU students), all ages

One of the earliest Hollywood films directed by an African-American woman and nearly doomed to obscurity. The story of a cracking marriage between a painter (Bill Gunn) and a philosopher (Seret Scott) one summer by the coast.

Monday, April 17

EMPLOYER ON CAMPUS

All State Insurance

10:30 a.m.

1st Floor, SMSU

Free, all ages

Get your questions answered about how to enter the professional insurance industry.

OPEN HOUSE

Pan-African Commons

Noon

SMSU 236

Free, all ages

Learn about the Pan-African Commons: what they’ve done, what they do, and what they’re doing for PSU students.