On-Campus Events Calendar: Dec. 5–11

FEATURED EVENT

DANCE

Bolero + Billie

Dec. 7–9, 7:30 p.m.

Lincoln Performance Hall

$34–58, all ages

NW Dance Project performs Resident Choreographer Ihsan Rustem’s Bolero and choreography inspired by the music of Billie Holiday.

Tuesday, Dec. 5

THEATER

The Humans

7:30 p.m. (through Dec. 17)

Artist Repertory Theatre

$25–60, all ages

Tensions boil over at a family dinner party in New York City.

COMEDY

Comedy Prom

8 p.m.

Kelly’s Olympian

$10, 21+

Becky Braunstein, Jason Traeger, Chris Ettrick, Kate Murphy, Amanda Lynn Deal and Manual Hall compete in a prom-themed comedy challenge show, with one winner being crowned Winner of Prom.

Wednesday, Dec. 6

CHAMBER MUSIC

The Bodhi Trio

Noon

The Old Church

Free, all ages

Violinist Kevin Lefohn, cellist David Eby and pianist Kira Whiting perform Mendelssohn’s “Piano Trio in D Minor,” along with works by Kenji Bunch and other composers. The concert will begin with group meditation.

FILM

An Evening with Joanna Priestly

7 p.m.

Whitsell Auditorium

$6–9, all ages

Before studying at Cal Arts, Joanna Priestly used to make movies using sand and rubber bands. Then she learned about computer animation. Priestly screens a baker’s dozen of her short films.

HIP-HOP

Quincy Davis, SSL

9 p.m.

Jack London Revue

$5, 21+

Portland rapper Quincy Davis performs in support of his new album Remedy.

Thursday, Dec. 7

ARTIST TALK

In the Wake of Pearl Harbor

5:30 p.m.

Lincoln Hall #331

Free, all ages

Valerie Otani discusses her sculpture Voices of Remembrance, which is on display at Portland Expo Center. The talk is also related to Lincoln Hall’s Broadway Gallery exhibition, “Our American Eyes: Prints by Roger Shimomura.” There will also be a screening of Conscience and the Constitution (2000), a documentary about resistance to Japanese-American internment during WWII.

FILM

An Evening with Rose Bond

6 p.m.

Whitsell Auditorium

$6–9, all ages

PNCA’s Leader of the Animated Arts discusses and screens nine of her animated films, which are not to be confused with cartoons.

COMEDY

Late Night Laugh

11 p.m.

Jack London Revue

Free, 21+

Dan Weber, Ales Rios, and Adam Pasi tell jokes, with musical guests Saint Syndrome and Mel Brown.

Friday, Dec. 8

HOLIDAY FUN

The Great Figgy Pudding Caroling Competition

5:30 p.m.

Pioneer Square

Free, all ages

Registered teams will compete in singing Christmas carols for the chance to win $1,000 and what is really the ultimate prize: figgy pudding.

FILM

The Long Day Closes (1992)

5:30 p.m.

Whitsell Auditorium

$6–9, all ages

Even though he lives a comfortable existence in ’50s Liverpool, 11-year-old Bud (Leigh McCormack)’s life is dull, except for when he goes to the town cinema. The Long Day Closes turns 25 this year.

HOLIDAY MUSIC

19th Annual Gospel Christmas

7:30 p.m. (performing Dec. 9–10)

Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

$35–115, all ages

The Oregon Symphony performs with the Northwest Community Gospel Choir for a night of high spirited Christmas carols.

FILM

Heroes For Sale (1933)

8 p.m.

Whitsell Auditorium

$6–9, all ages

After his WWI heroism is credited to a wealthy friend, Tom Holmes (Richard Barthelmess) becomes addicted to morphine, gets sober, and goes through another series of successes and setbacks that portrays a damning indictment of Depression-era America.

Saturday, Dec. 9

FOOD

PSU Farmers Market

8:30 a.m.

PSU Park Blocks

Free, all ages

Get some holiday shopping done and buy some fresh produce!

HOLIDAY MUSIC

27th Annual Tuba Christmas Concert

1 p.m.

Pioneer Square

Free, all ages

Almost 300 tuba players will take to downtown Portland for big, brassy renditions of classic Christmas carols. Participants pay $10 and rehearse day-of at Hoffman Hall at 9 a.m.

FILM

The Black Stallion (1979)

2 p.m.

Whitsell Auditorium

$6–9, all ages

Alec (Kelly Reno) and a wild horse named Black survive a shipwreck and bond.

DANCE

The Nutcracker

2 / 7:30 p.m. (through Dec. 24)

Keller Auditorium

$43–150, all ages

George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker has been staged at the Keller by Oregon Ballet Theatre for 14 years. THEATER

Beauty and the Beast

2 p.m. (through Dec. 24)

Newmark Theatre

$25–55, all ages The Broadway musical version of the animated Disney movie ends its national run after almost 25 years of continuous productions and tours.

SPEAKING

Dan Rather

3 / 7 p.m.

Powell’s City of Books

$22.95, all ages

The legendary former head anchor of CBS Evening News comes to Portland to speak to audiences and promote his new book What Unites Us: Reflections on Patriotism.

FILM

Ikiru (1952)

6:30 p.m.

Whitsell Auditorium

$6–9, all ages

Kanji Watanabe (Takashi Shimura) changes his outlook on life after his cancer diagnosis gives him less than a year to live. Ikiru turns 65 this year.

FILM

Kill, Baby…Kill! (1966)

9:30 p.m.

Whitsell Auditorium

$6–9, all ages

Dr. Paul Eswai (Giancomo Rossi Stuart) arrives in a 19th century Italian village, where his suspicions about the supernatural horror in the village is a conflict between science and religion.

Sunday, Dec. 10

AMERICANA

Lucy Kaplansky

6:30 p.m.

The Old Church

$20–25, all ages

The former Cry, Cry, Cry member comes to Portland as part of the Minor Key Concert Series, playing guitar, mandolin and piano.

FILM

Employee’s Entrance (1933)

7 p.m.

Whitsell Auditorium

$6–9, all ages

When his department store starts seeing sales slump, Kurt Anderson (Warren William) consults a man who is trying to decide between advancing his career and settling down with a coworker, while their other coworkers’ dramas unfold around them.

Monday, Dec. 11

EMPLOYER ON CAMPUS

Donor Development

10 a.m.

SMSU Lobby

Free, all ages

Learn how to get a job with Oregon Public Broadcasting’s donor development canvassing.

FOOD

Harvest Share

Noon

PSU Park Blocks

Free, all ages

Come get fresh produce from local farmers and orchards!

FILM

WR: Mysteries of the Organism (1971)

7 p.m.

Whitsell Auditorium

$6–9, all ages

A surrealist Serbian film about heterosexuality-as-all-sexuality and Communist values. Think if mother! was made using footage from other, unrelated movies.

FILM

Jewish Luck (1925)

8 p.m.

Lincoln Performance Hall #75

Free, all ages

One of the first Soviet Yiddish films to screen in the United States, the score for this silent film based on the writing of Sholem Aleichem is performed live by PSU School of Music students, directed by 2017 Artist in Residence David Spear.