On-campus events calendar: May 2–8

Featured Event
ASPSU ELECTION
Vote!!!!!!
Elections open through May 3
Online (use your ODIN login)
Free, all ages
The president and vice president might be running unopposed, but as we learned in 2016, voting and civic engagement are important. Be among the fewer than 10 percent of PSU students who participate in Associated Students of PSU elections, and educate yourself beforehand on the candidates and what they stand for using our handy online guide.
Tuesday, May 2
ROCK
Lynx & the Servants of Song
Noon
Parkway North
Free, all ages
The Portland rock band will play outdoors if weather permits for the [email protected] series. ASPSU election polling takes place in Parkway North regardless.
OUTDOOR FESTIVAL
PSU Tweetup
Noon
Urban Plaza
Free, all ages
PSU’s annual Twitter party gathers social media users for networking and to learn about Summer Term. Food & games on site. Hashtag use earns prizes.
THEATRE
The Mitzvah Project
7 p.m.
Lincoln Performance Hall
Free, all ages
Play and Q&A by actor Roger Grunwald about WWII German veterans of mixed-Jewish heritage who served their country and the terrible fates that befell most of them after service.
SPEAKING
Sexuality and the Body in Comics
7:30 p.m.
University Pointe #102
Free, all ages
Dr. Susan Kirtley moderates a panel consisting of Colleen Coover, Leila Del Duca, Celina Hernandez and Taneka Stotts on current topics in publishing for the Transmit Culture series.
Wednesday, May 3
ASPSU ELECTION
Polling Station
Noon
Between Neuberger Hall & SMSU
Free, 18+
Polling station for the 2017 ASPSU election. Make your voice heard; this has been a busy election cycle. Did you know it’s possible to vote online?
CULTURE
Journey to Seoul
5 p.m.
SMSU Ballroom
$7–10 (free w/PSU ID), all ages
Showcase hosted by the Korean Student Association exploring historical and contemporary Korean culture. Featuring local cuisine, a traditional Hanbok fashion show, and performances from Hannah Cho, Yoona Yang, Joe Kye and the Oregon Korean Performing Arts.
ART RECEPTION
Passionfruit | Melanie Flood
6 p.m.
Autzen Gallery
Free, all ages
The photographer and contemporary artist presents her MFA graduate project exhibition.
Thursday, May 4
WORLD MUSIC
Peia
Noon
Parkway North
Free, all ages
The “song-preserver” plays music in the tradition of tribal cultures from North & South America and Europe, and will play in the Park Blocks if weather allows.
ART TALK
Carly Mandel + Eileen Isagon Skyers
6 p.m.
Littman Gallery
Free, all ages
Time Arts Club presents an artist talk by two contemporary artists ahead of the opening reception for their new exhibition, No Domain.
FILM
The Heart of Nuba (2016)
6:30 p.m.
SMSU 238
Free, all ages
This documentary centers around Dr. Tom Catena and his practice in Sudan’s Nuba Mountains, which is embroiled in the nearly-15-year-old Darfur genocide. Dr. Jim Peck (Doctors Without Borders), who recently served at Mother of Mercy Hospital with Dr. Catena, is in attendance.
FILM
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)
7 p.m.
Parkway North
Free, all ages
Celebrate Star Wars Day, aka May the 4th, with a screening of the newest film. I haven’t seen this since before Carrie Fisher died, and I’m not sure if I can emotionally handle CGI Princess Leia’s undead eyes in a world without Billie Lourd’s mom.
Friday, May 5
SUSTAINABILITY
Seed Library Organizing + Crafts
1 p.m.
PSU Seed Library
Free, all ages
Help the PSU Student Sustainability Center keep its collection of 400+ plant seeds organized.
ASPSU ELECTION
Election Results Announcement
1 p.m.
Simon Benson House
Free, all ages
Find out who won in the ASPSU elections.
ART OPENING
The Day is Bright with Burning Fossils | Kaia Sand
6 p.m.
White Gallery
Free, all ages
The poet and contemporary artist presents an exhibition of new work on cloth and poetry inspired by fossil fuel, biofuels, fire and moths.
ART OPENING
No Domain | Carly Mandel + Eileen Isagon Skyers
6 p.m.
Littman Gallery
Free, all ages
Brooklyn-based artists examine the weight and hierarchical value imposed on objects, places and pursuits in the context of accessibility and reproducibility.
FILM
Promised Land (2016)
7 p.m.
5th Avenue Cinema
$5, all ages
This documentary focuses on the Duwamish and the Chinook Native American tribes of the Pacific Northwest, and how these people are still fighting for the restoration of treaty rights, which shows a portion of a national conversation on how tribal sovereignty is recognized.
Saturday, May 6
LECTURE
Filmography of Zhang Yimou
9:30 a.m.
University Pointe #102
Free, all ages
Dr. Wendy Larson presents on Zhang Yimou, who directed the spectacular 2008 Beijing Olympic Opening Ceremony, and how his films impacted contemporary Chinese cinema.
FILM
Khoon Diy Baarav (Blood Leaves Its Trail) (2015)
5 p.m.
Academic and Student Recreation Center 230
Free, all ages
This Indian film uses personal narrative to convey the complexities of the political unrest in Kashmir, and screens as part of the 2017 Film Southasia Festival.
FILM
Muzaffarbagar Baaqi Hai (2015)
7 p.m.
Academic and Student Recreation Center 230
Free, all ages
This Indian film on the devastating violence and unease between regional Hindus and Muslims screens as part of the 2017 Film Southasia Festival.
Sunday, May 7
FILM
The Dark Crystal (1982)
3 p.m. (multiple show dates / times)
5th Avenue Cinema
$4–5 (free w/PSU ID), all ages
This Jim Henson classic focuses on some creepy-as-hell puppets and their mythical struggle to return a broken shard to a powerful gemstone.
FILM
The Journey Within (2015)
3 p.m.
Academic and Student Recreation Center
Free, all ages
This Pakistani film on a post 9/11 music festival seeking to re-establish the national identity screens as part of the 2017 Film Southasia Festival.
Monday, May 8
FREE FOOD
Harvest Share
Noon
PSU Park Blocks near Shattuck Hall
Free, all ages
The monthly Harvest Share connects PSU students and community members with fresh fruits and vegetables from local farmers and orchards. Bring your own bag.
INFO SESSION
Fulbright
4 p.m.
East Hall 109
Free, all ages
Learn about how to compete in the Fulbright U.S. Student Program Overseas Research or TA Fellowships.