On-campus events calendar: May 2–8

Featured Event

ASPSU ELECTION

Vote!!!!!!

Elections open through May 3

Online (use your ODIN login)

Free, all ages

The president and vice president might be running unopposed, but as we learned in 2016, voting and civic engagement are important. Be among the fewer than 10 percent of PSU students who participate in Associated Students of PSU elections, and educate yourself beforehand on the candidates and what they stand for using our handy online guide.

Tuesday, May 2

ROCK

Lynx & the Servants of Song

Noon

Parkway North

Free, all ages

The Portland rock band will play outdoors if weather permits for the [email protected] series. ASPSU election polling takes place in Parkway North regardless.

OUTDOOR FESTIVAL

PSU Tweetup

Noon

Urban Plaza

Free, all ages

PSU’s annual Twitter party gathers social media users for networking and to learn about Summer Term. Food & games on site. Hashtag use earns prizes.

THEATRE

The Mitzvah Project

7 p.m.

Lincoln Performance Hall

Free, all ages

Play and Q&A by actor Roger Grunwald about WWII German veterans of mixed-Jewish heritage who served their country and the terrible fates that befell most of them after service.

SPEAKING

Sexuality and the Body in Comics

7:30 p.m.

University Pointe #102

Free, all ages

Dr. Susan Kirtley moderates a panel consisting of Colleen Coover, Leila Del Duca, Celina Hernandez and Taneka Stotts on current topics in publishing for the Transmit Culture series.

Wednesday, May 3

ASPSU ELECTION

Polling Station

Noon

Between Neuberger Hall & SMSU

Free, 18+

Polling station for the 2017 ASPSU election. Make your voice heard; this has been a busy election cycle. Did you know it’s possible to vote online?

CULTURE

Journey to Seoul

5 p.m.

SMSU Ballroom

$7–10 (free w/PSU ID), all ages

Showcase hosted by the Korean Student Association exploring historical and contemporary Korean culture. Featuring local cuisine, a traditional Hanbok fashion show, and performances from Hannah Cho, Yoona Yang, Joe Kye and the Oregon Korean Performing Arts.

ART RECEPTION

Passionfruit | Melanie Flood

6 p.m.

Autzen Gallery

Free, all ages

The photographer and contemporary artist presents her MFA graduate project exhibition.

Thursday, May 4

WORLD MUSIC

Peia

Noon

Parkway North

Free, all ages

The “song-preserver” plays music in the tradition of tribal cultures from North & South America and Europe, and will play in the Park Blocks if weather allows.

ART TALK

Carly Mandel + Eileen Isagon Skyers

6 p.m.

Littman Gallery

Free, all ages

Time Arts Club presents an artist talk by two contemporary artists ahead of the opening reception for their new exhibition, No Domain.

FILM

The Heart of Nuba (2016)

6:30 p.m.

SMSU 238

Free, all ages

This documentary centers around Dr. Tom Catena and his practice in Sudan’s Nuba Mountains, which is embroiled in the nearly-15-year-old Darfur genocide. Dr. Jim Peck (Doctors Without Borders), who recently served at Mother of Mercy Hospital with Dr. Catena, is in attendance.

FILM

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)

7 p.m.

Parkway North

Free, all ages

Celebrate Star Wars Day, aka May the 4th, with a screening of the newest film. I haven’t seen this since before Carrie Fisher died, and I’m not sure if I can emotionally handle CGI Princess Leia’s undead eyes in a world without Billie Lourd’s mom.

Friday, May 5

SUSTAINABILITY

Seed Library Organizing + Crafts

1 p.m.

PSU Seed Library

Free, all ages

Help the PSU Student Sustainability Center keep its collection of 400+ plant seeds organized.

ASPSU ELECTION

Election Results Announcement

1 p.m.

Simon Benson House

Free, all ages

Find out who won in the ASPSU elections.

ART OPENING

The Day is Bright with Burning Fossils | Kaia Sand

6 p.m.

White Gallery

Free, all ages

The poet and contemporary artist presents an exhibition of new work on cloth and poetry inspired by fossil fuel, biofuels, fire and moths.

ART OPENING

No Domain | Carly Mandel + Eileen Isagon Skyers

6 p.m.

Littman Gallery

Free, all ages

Brooklyn-based artists examine the weight and hierarchical value imposed on objects, places and pursuits in the context of accessibility and reproducibility.

FILM

Promised Land (2016)

7 p.m.

5th Avenue Cinema

$5, all ages

This documentary focuses on the Duwamish and the Chinook Native American tribes of the Pacific Northwest, and how these people are still fighting for the restoration of treaty rights, which shows a portion of a national conversation on how tribal sovereignty is recognized.

Saturday, May 6

LECTURE

Filmography of Zhang Yimou

9:30 a.m.

University Pointe #102

Free, all ages

Dr. Wendy Larson presents on Zhang Yimou, who directed the spectacular 2008 Beijing Olympic Opening Ceremony, and how his films impacted contemporary Chinese cinema.

FILM

Khoon Diy Baarav (Blood Leaves Its Trail) (2015)

5 p.m.

Academic and Student Recreation Center 230

Free, all ages

This Indian film uses personal narrative to convey the complexities of the political unrest in Kashmir, and screens as part of the 2017 Film Southasia Festival.

FILM

Muzaffarbagar Baaqi Hai (2015)

7 p.m.

Academic and Student Recreation Center 230

Free, all ages

This Indian film on the devastating violence and unease between regional Hindus and Muslims screens as part of the 2017 Film Southasia Festival.

Sunday, May 7

FILM

The Dark Crystal (1982)

3 p.m. (multiple show dates / times)

5th Avenue Cinema

$4–5 (free w/PSU ID), all ages

This Jim Henson classic focuses on some creepy-as-hell puppets and their mythical struggle to return a broken shard to a powerful gemstone.

FILM

The Journey Within (2015)

3 p.m.

Academic and Student Recreation Center

Free, all ages

This Pakistani film on a post 9/11 music festival seeking to re-establish the national identity screens as part of the 2017 Film Southasia Festival.

Monday, May 8

FREE FOOD

Harvest Share

Noon

PSU Park Blocks near Shattuck Hall

Free, all ages

The monthly Harvest Share connects PSU students and community members with fresh fruits and vegetables from local farmers and orchards. Bring your own bag.

INFO SESSION

Fulbright

4 p.m.

East Hall 109

Free, all ages

Learn about how to compete in the Fulbright U.S. Student Program Overseas Research or TA Fellowships.