On-campus events: Sept. 12–18

FEATURED EVENT

FILM

The Holy Mountain (1973)

Sunday, Sept. 17, 9 p.m.

Whitsell Auditorium

$6–9, all ages

Alejandro Jodorowsky’s occult classic has less to do with plot and more to do with creating a visually-rich experience, a popular trend in ’70s cinema. This is the second screening of The Holy Mountain this weekend, and likely will sell out.

Tuesday, Sept. 12

FILM

Black Girl in Suburbia (2014)

7 p.m.

The Old Church

Pay-What-You-Can, all ages

Director Melissa Lowery attends this screening of her documentary which focuses on the experiences of black girls who grow up in white-dominant suburban culture.

AMERICANA

Donald Fagen & the Nightflyers

7:30 p.m.

Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

$50–150, all ages

The co-founder of Steely Dan has long since fostered his own distinctive and successful solo career based on his fusion of jazz and singer-songwriter rock.

READING

Ariel Gore

7:30 p.m.

Powell’s City of Books

Free, all ages

The journalist, author and teacher reads from her new novel, We Were Witches.

Wednesday, Sept. 13

POLITICS

City Council Meeting

9:30 a.m.

City Hall

Free, all ages

Attending city hall meetings is a great way to learn what’s going on in the City of Roses.

CONCERT

Hannah Brewer

Noon

The Old Church

Free, all ages

The organist plays an arrangement of songs on The Old Church’s operational 19th century Hook & Hastings tracker organ for The Old Church’s free Sack Lunch Concert Series.

RETAIL

Back to School Shopping

4 p.m.

SMSU 338

Free, all ages

Buy (or donate) school supplies!

Thursday, Sept. 14

FILM

Memory Wave Sediments

7 p.m.

Whitsell Auditorium

$6–9, all ages

Filmmaker and projection artist Colin Manning has performed alongside Yoko Ono, Ariel Pink, Buckethead and others. NWFC screens a collection of his films and projections.

FILM

Lupin III: The Castle of Cagliostro (1979)

7 p.m. (also screening Sept. 19)

Fox Tower Stadium

$12.50, all ages

The feature film debut of legendary animé filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki shows the noble thief Arséne Lupin III and his attempt to rescue Lady Clarisse d’Cagliostro from her arranged marriage to the evil Count Lazare d’Cagliostro. Not sure if this is the 1992 or 2000 dub.

AMERICANA

Conner Youngblood

8 p.m.

The Old Church

$12–15, all ages

The Nashville singer-songwriter’s sound is a mix of bluegrass, hip-hop, electronic and traditional instrumental arrangements. He comes to Portland in support of his EP, The Generation of Lift.

PERFORMANCE ART

Bunny | Luke George + Daniel Kok

8:30 p.m. (also performed Sept. 15–17)

Brunish Theater

$20–25, all ages

Performed as part of T:BA. Bunny asks “What if everyone in the audience is a Bunny?” Not a baby rabbit, though, but a submissive participant in rope bondage.

Friday, Sept. 15

FUNDRAISER

The Offbeat Carnivale

6:30 p.m.

The Old Church

$75, all ages

The Old Church’s gala celebrates half a century as an events space and 137 total years standing in downtown Portland. Steampunk attire is encouraged. Music by Aaron Meyer and Groovy Wallpaper (Skip von Kuske, Don Henson).

FILM

Dawson City: Frozen Time (2016)

7 p.m. (also screening Sept. 16)

Whitsell Auditorium

$6–9, all ages

A collection of deteriorating nitrate celluloid films thawed and recovered from Dawson City, a once booming Yukon outpost that’s now a ghost town.

Saturday, Sept. 16

CONCERT

Autumn Journey

1 p.m.

The Old Church

Free, all ages

Baritone Benjamin Tissell and pianist James E. Pick play an arrangement of English and American music by Pick and Vaughn Williams, Britten, Quilter and Copland.

FILM

The Secret Garden (1993)

2 p.m.

Whitsell Auditorium

$6–9, all ages

The sounds of fragile masculinity cause sad orphan Mary Lennox (Kate Maberly) to defy her strict housekeeper, Mrs. Medlock (Maggie Smith), and explore her uncle’s near-abandoned English estate, which is crawling with the rich colonialist tradition of using gardens to take usable land away from the commoner and/or conquered people.

FOLK

Moody Little Sister

6 p.m.

The Old Church

$15–30, all ages

Moody Little Sister celebrates seven years together with a slew of guest musicians.

SYMPHONY

The Oregon Symphony, George Takei, guests

7:30 p.m.

Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

$40–125, all ages

George Takei emcees the Oregon Symphony’s season opener, which includes music by Beethoven, Takemitsu, R. Strauss, Liszt, Gould and Copland.

MUSICAL THEATER

Billy Elliot

7:30 p.m. (staged through Oct. 1)

Newmark Theatre

$26–56, all ages

The theatrical adaptation of a now 17-year-old film based on the story of an 11-year-old boy from rural England who, during a coal miner’s strike, wants to become a ballet dancer.

Sunday, Sept. 17

PERFORMANCE ART

Dorothée Munyaneza w/ Holland Andrews, Bruce Clarke, Alain Mahé

6:30 p.m. (performed Sept. 15–16)

Winningstad Theater

$20–25, all ages

Part of T:BA. Dorothée Munyaneza’s piece is based on interviews with female survivors of the Rwandan Genocide, where in 1994-95, 100,000–250,000 women began giving birth after being raped over a 4-month period.

FILM

Night School (2016)

7 p.m.

Whitsell Auditorium

$6–9, all ages

This documentary follows the year-long journey of three students—Melissa, Shynika and Greg—as they seek to further education in a diploma program (which is different from a GED) and traces their personal and systemic obstacles in their journey.

Monday, Sept. 18

EMPLOYER ON CAMPUS

Levy’s Restaurants

10 a.m.

Between Neuberger & SMSU

Free, all ages

Learn how to get hired working food services at the MODA Center.

WORKSHOP

Writing Resumes & Cover Letters

1:30 p.m.

USB 402

Free, all ages

Learn how to compile a winning resume and write a convincing cover letter for all types of industries.

SPEAKING TOUR

Together Live

6:30 p.m.

Keller Auditorium

$25–95, all ages

Female speakers from a range of industries, including Luvvie Ajayi, Glennon Doyle, Abby Wambach, Jennifer Rudolph Walsh, Connie Britton, Khalida Brohi, Sophia Bush and many more, share stories of hope, inspiration, humor and heartache.

FILM

La chinoise (1967)

7 p.m.

Whitsell Auditorium

$6–9, all ages

From the copy: “A group of students infatuated with the ideas of Mao and the Chinese Cultural Revolution hole up in a Parisian flat, steeping themselves in radical philosophies and imagining another world within the walls of this tiny constructed space—but what sounds deathly serious is instead, like many of Godard’s films, wholly playful and brimming with references to the history of art and film.“