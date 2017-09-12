On-campus events: Sept. 12–18

FEATURED EVENT
FILM
The Holy Mountain (1973)
Sunday, Sept. 17, 9 p.m.
Whitsell Auditorium
$6–9, all ages
Alejandro Jodorowsky’s occult classic has less to do with plot and more to do with creating a visually-rich experience, a popular trend in ’70s cinema. This is the second screening of The Holy Mountain this weekend, and likely will sell out.
Tuesday, Sept. 12
FILM
Black Girl in Suburbia (2014)
7 p.m.
The Old Church
Pay-What-You-Can, all ages
Director Melissa Lowery attends this screening of her documentary which focuses on the experiences of black girls who grow up in white-dominant suburban culture.
AMERICANA
Donald Fagen & the Nightflyers
7:30 p.m.
Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
$50–150, all ages
The co-founder of Steely Dan has long since fostered his own distinctive and successful solo career based on his fusion of jazz and singer-songwriter rock.
READING
Ariel Gore
7:30 p.m.
Powell’s City of Books
Free, all ages
The journalist, author and teacher reads from her new novel, We Were Witches.
Wednesday, Sept. 13
POLITICS
City Council Meeting
9:30 a.m.
City Hall
Free, all ages
Attending city hall meetings is a great way to learn what’s going on in the City of Roses.
CONCERT
Hannah Brewer
Noon
The Old Church
Free, all ages
The organist plays an arrangement of songs on The Old Church’s operational 19th century Hook & Hastings tracker organ for The Old Church’s free Sack Lunch Concert Series.
RETAIL
Back to School Shopping
4 p.m.
SMSU 338
Free, all ages
Buy (or donate) school supplies!
Thursday, Sept. 14
FILM
Memory Wave Sediments
7 p.m.
Whitsell Auditorium
$6–9, all ages
Filmmaker and projection artist Colin Manning has performed alongside Yoko Ono, Ariel Pink, Buckethead and others. NWFC screens a collection of his films and projections.
FILM
Lupin III: The Castle of Cagliostro (1979)
7 p.m. (also screening Sept. 19)
Fox Tower Stadium
$12.50, all ages
The feature film debut of legendary animé filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki shows the noble thief Arséne Lupin III and his attempt to rescue Lady Clarisse d’Cagliostro from her arranged marriage to the evil Count Lazare d’Cagliostro. Not sure if this is the 1992 or 2000 dub.
AMERICANA
Conner Youngblood
8 p.m.
The Old Church
$12–15, all ages
The Nashville singer-songwriter’s sound is a mix of bluegrass, hip-hop, electronic and traditional instrumental arrangements. He comes to Portland in support of his EP, The Generation of Lift.
PERFORMANCE ART
Bunny | Luke George + Daniel Kok
8:30 p.m. (also performed Sept. 15–17)
Brunish Theater
$20–25, all ages
Performed as part of T:BA. Bunny asks “What if everyone in the audience is a Bunny?” Not a baby rabbit, though, but a submissive participant in rope bondage.
Friday, Sept. 15
FUNDRAISER
The Offbeat Carnivale
6:30 p.m.
The Old Church
$75, all ages
The Old Church’s gala celebrates half a century as an events space and 137 total years standing in downtown Portland. Steampunk attire is encouraged. Music by Aaron Meyer and Groovy Wallpaper (Skip von Kuske, Don Henson).
FILM
Dawson City: Frozen Time (2016)
7 p.m. (also screening Sept. 16)
Whitsell Auditorium
$6–9, all ages
A collection of deteriorating nitrate celluloid films thawed and recovered from Dawson City, a once booming Yukon outpost that’s now a ghost town.
Saturday, Sept. 16
CONCERT
Autumn Journey
1 p.m.
The Old Church
Free, all ages
Baritone Benjamin Tissell and pianist James E. Pick play an arrangement of English and American music by Pick and Vaughn Williams, Britten, Quilter and Copland.
FILM
The Secret Garden (1993)
2 p.m.
Whitsell Auditorium
$6–9, all ages
The sounds of fragile masculinity cause sad orphan Mary Lennox (Kate Maberly) to defy her strict housekeeper, Mrs. Medlock (Maggie Smith), and explore her uncle’s near-abandoned English estate, which is crawling with the rich colonialist tradition of using gardens to take usable land away from the commoner and/or conquered people.
FOLK
Moody Little Sister
6 p.m.
The Old Church
$15–30, all ages
Moody Little Sister celebrates seven years together with a slew of guest musicians.
SYMPHONY
The Oregon Symphony, George Takei, guests
7:30 p.m.
Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
$40–125, all ages
George Takei emcees the Oregon Symphony’s season opener, which includes music by Beethoven, Takemitsu, R. Strauss, Liszt, Gould and Copland.
MUSICAL THEATER
Billy Elliot
7:30 p.m. (staged through Oct. 1)
Newmark Theatre
$26–56, all ages
The theatrical adaptation of a now 17-year-old film based on the story of an 11-year-old boy from rural England who, during a coal miner’s strike, wants to become a ballet dancer.
Sunday, Sept. 17
PERFORMANCE ART
Dorothée Munyaneza w/ Holland Andrews, Bruce Clarke, Alain Mahé
6:30 p.m. (performed Sept. 15–16)
Winningstad Theater
$20–25, all ages
Part of T:BA. Dorothée Munyaneza’s piece is based on interviews with female survivors of the Rwandan Genocide, where in 1994-95, 100,000–250,000 women began giving birth after being raped over a 4-month period.
FILM
Night School (2016)
7 p.m.
Whitsell Auditorium
$6–9, all ages
This documentary follows the year-long journey of three students—Melissa, Shynika and Greg—as they seek to further education in a diploma program (which is different from a GED) and traces their personal and systemic obstacles in their journey.
Monday, Sept. 18
EMPLOYER ON CAMPUS
Levy’s Restaurants
10 a.m.
Between Neuberger & SMSU
Free, all ages
Learn how to get hired working food services at the MODA Center.
WORKSHOP
Writing Resumes & Cover Letters
1:30 p.m.
USB 402
Free, all ages
Learn how to compile a winning resume and write a convincing cover letter for all types of industries.
SPEAKING TOUR
Together Live
6:30 p.m.
Keller Auditorium
$25–95, all ages
Female speakers from a range of industries, including Luvvie Ajayi, Glennon Doyle, Abby Wambach, Jennifer Rudolph Walsh, Connie Britton, Khalida Brohi, Sophia Bush and many more, share stories of hope, inspiration, humor and heartache.
FILM
La chinoise (1967)
7 p.m.
Whitsell Auditorium
$6–9, all ages
From the copy: “A group of students infatuated with the ideas of Mao and the Chinese Cultural Revolution hole up in a Parisian flat, steeping themselves in radical philosophies and imagining another world within the walls of this tiny constructed space—but what sounds deathly serious is instead, like many of Godard’s films, wholly playful and brimming with references to the history of art and film.“