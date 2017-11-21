On-Campus Events Calendar: Nov. 21-27

FEATURED EVENT

BALLET

The Enchanted Toyshop / Tourbillon

Friday and Saturday, November 24–25: 2:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 26: 1 p.m. & 5 p.m.

Lincoln Performance Hall

$5–35, all ages

Portland State Orchestra joins Portland Ballet for their annual holiday collaboration, performing two toy-themed holiday shows that aren’t The Nutcracker. Friday’s matinee is a low-priced preview show, with $5 youth/student tickets and $10 tickets for grown-ups. Click here for our The Enchanted Toyshop and Tourbillon preview.

Tuesday, Nov. 21

FILM

The King’s Choice (Kongens nei) (2016)

Multiple screenings

Living Room Theaters

$8–11, all ages

Norway’s King Haakon VII (Jesper Christensen) chooses to oppose advancing Nazis and support the Allies rather than surrender, even though his choice forces the royal family to flee the country.

FILM

LBJ (2017)

Multiple screenings

Living Room Theaters

$8–11, all ages

Just like Natalie Portman portrayed Jackie Kennedy-Onassis last year as a metaphor for a wounded, grieving America, Woody Harrelson now extends the election year metaphor by portraying Lyndon B. Johnson’s tragic ascent to the highest office in the country.

FAMILY

3 Hand Stephen

10 a.m.

The Old Church

Free, all ages

The Old Church’s Little Ears concert series features vocalist Stephen Cohen, who plays 14 kid-friendly songs on an array of instruments.

HOLIDAY MUSIC

The Tenors Christmas

7:30 p.m.

Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

$35–115, all ages

Conductor Norman Huynh leads Canadian tenors Victor Micallef, Clifton Murray and Fraser Walters through a medley of festive holiday songs.

BENEFIT SHOW

Play It Forward

7:30 p.m.

The Old Church

$50–150, all ages

Michael Allen Harrison, Julianne Johnson, The Brown Sisters, Haley Johnson, Tom Grant and Jim Nielsen perform together to benefit Houston, Texas’ Kingwood High School, which lost all of their musical instruments in Hurricane Harvey.

Wednesday, Nov. 22

SINGER-SONGWRITER

Tori Amos

Wednesday, Nov. 22, 8 p.m.

Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

$40–80, all ages

The pianist-songwriter comes to Portland in support of her new album Native Invader.

FILM

The Man Who Invented Christmas (2017)

Multiple screenings

Living Room Theaters

$8–11, all ages

This British-Irish film tells the tale of how Charles Dickens (Dan Stevens) flopped three books before writing A Christmas Carol in six weeks.

FILM

God’s Own Country (2017)

Multiple screenings

Living Room Theaters

$8–11, all ages

Not to be confused with the 2014 movie of the same name. Johnny Saxby (Josh O’Connor) takes care of his ailing grandmother, strict father and family farm while battling isolation and his own feelings about closeted homosexual hookups. Meeting hired hand Gheorghe Ionescu (Alec Secareanu) changes all that.

CHAMBER MUSIC

The Carmichael Project

Noon

The Old Church

Free, all ages

Soprano Gina Piroli, flutist Barbara Walden, pianist Geri Ethan and narrator Rob Stoltz lead a collection of hymns by 19th–20th century composer Amy Carmichael. This Lunchtime Free Concert is played in memory of a woman who passed away last spring and listened to Carmichael’s music as part of her cancer treatment.

FILM

Battle of the Sexes (2017)

7:15 p.m.

Living Room Theater

$8–11, all ages

Sports movie that dramatizes the 1973 tennis match between Billie Jean King (Emma Stone) and Bobby Riggs (Steve Carrell), and all the sexist bullshit that went with it.

FILM

Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

9:20 p.m.

Living Room Theater

$8–11, all ages

K (Ryan Gosling) must investigate the remains of a replicant that died in childbirth, which contradicts the theory that human-like replicants can’t breed.

Thursday, Nov. 23

FILM

Last Flag Flying (2017)

Multiple screenings

Living Room Theaters

$8–11, all ages

Vietnam veterans gather after 30 years to bury one of their sons, an Iraq war veteran.

FILM

Coco (2017)

Multiple screenings

Living Room Theaters

$8–11, all ages

Pixar’s new Dia de los Muertos-inspired movie stars Anthony Gonzales as Miguel Rivera, a 12-year-old boy from a fictional Mexican village whose family hasn’t played music in generations. The only relative Miguel likes is his great-grandmother, Coco (Ana Ofelia Murguia).

Friday, Nov. 24

HOLIDAY MUSIC

Singing Christmas Tree

2 p.m. (through Dec. 3)

Keller Auditorium

$20–60, all ages

A 300 member choir sings Christmas songs while arranged as a Christmas tree.

ART

$5 After 5

5 p.m.

Portland Art Museum

$5, all ages

See PAM exhibitions at a fraction of the normal cost of admission. This month, these exhibitions include the extensive Laika Studios collection among others.

FILM

Man’s Castle (1933)

7 p.m.

Whitsell Auditorium

$5–9, all ages

Bill (Spencer Tracy), a down-on-his-luck homeless man who knows how to put on society airs, and Trina (Loretta Young), a younger, desperate homeless woman, get caught up in a life of crime while trying to survive in New York.

FILM

Mannequin (1987)

7 p.m. (multiple screenings Nov. 25–26)

5th Avenue Cinema

$4–5 (free w/PSU ID), all ages

Mannequin is the ‘80s retelling of the Greek myth of Pygmalion, a sculptor who falls in love with his own creation. Pygmalion, in this version, is named Jonathan Switcher (Andrew McCarthy), and his Nameless-Statue-Popularly-Named-Galatea is Emmy Hershire (Kim Cattral), a mannequin possessed by an ancient Egyptian girl’s spirit, or something.

HOLIDAY MUSIC

Mannheim Steamroller

7:30 p.m.

Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

$60–125, all ages

The symphony most famous for its introduction of synthesizers as an orchestral instrument plays with members of the Oregon Symphony for Christmas music.

Saturday, Nov. 25

FILM

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971)

2 p.m.

Whitsell Auditorium

$5–9, all ages

Not to be confused with the 2005 Tim Burton/Johnny Depp version.

HOLIDAY MUSIC

Christmas Bells Are Ringing

2 p.m. / 7 p.m.

Newmark Theatre

$13–20, all ages

Portland Choir & Orchestra perform two Christmas shows in one day.

FILM

Psycho (1960)

7 p.m. (also screening Nov. 26)

Whitsell Auditorium

$5–9, all ages

One of American horror cinema’s most famous movies screens alongside the new documentary about the creation of its iconic shower scene, 78/52.

HOLIDAY MUSIC

A Pops Holiday

7:30 p.m.

Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

$23–110, all ages

Conductor Jeff Tyzik leads the Portland Youth Choir and soloist Ashley Brown through carols and other Christmas songs.

Sunday, Nov. 26

FILM

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

2 p.m.

Whitsell Auditorium

$5–9, all ages

Wes Anderson’s first animated film is an adaptation of a Roald Dahl novel starring George Clooney, Meryl Streep and Jason Schwartzman.

FILM

78/52 (2017)

7 p.m. (screening Nov. 24–25)

Whitsell Auditorium

$5–9, all ages

Documentary about the making of Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho‘s infamous shower scene. Marli Renfro, Janet Leigh’s stunt double, attends certain screenings.

Monday, Nov. 27

FILM

Spettacolo (2017)

7 p.m.

Whitsell Auditorium

$5–9, all ages

The autodrama produced annually by the residents of the Italian village of Monticchiello, a tradition hosted since WWII and revered in the theater world, is threatened as younger generations lose interest (which, if you think about it, is a meta-narrative about theater).

CLASSICAL MUSIC

Fear No Music: Common Threads

7 p.m.

The Old Church

$10–20, all ages

Local new music ensemble Fear No Music debuts works by six Portland composers, based on the original Hexameron composition inspired by Franz Liszt’s “Bagatelle Sans Tonalité.”

ALT ROCK

The National, This Is The Kit

8 p.m.

Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

$45–63, all ages

The Cincinnati rock band comes to Portland in support of its new album, Trouble Will Find Me.