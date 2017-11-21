On-Campus Events Calendar: Nov. 21-27

FEATURED EVENT
BALLET
The Enchanted Toyshop / Tourbillon
Friday and Saturday, November 24–25: 2:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, November 26: 1 p.m. & 5 p.m.
Lincoln Performance Hall
$5–35, all ages
Portland State Orchestra joins Portland Ballet for their annual holiday collaboration, performing two toy-themed holiday shows that aren’t The Nutcracker. Friday’s matinee is a low-priced preview show, with $5 youth/student tickets and $10 tickets for grown-ups. Click here for our The Enchanted Toyshop and Tourbillon preview.
Tuesday, Nov. 21
FILM
The King’s Choice (Kongens nei) (2016)
Multiple screenings
Living Room Theaters
$8–11, all ages
Norway’s King Haakon VII (Jesper Christensen) chooses to oppose advancing Nazis and support the Allies rather than surrender, even though his choice forces the royal family to flee the country.
FILM
LBJ (2017)
Multiple screenings
Living Room Theaters
$8–11, all ages
Just like Natalie Portman portrayed Jackie Kennedy-Onassis last year as a metaphor for a wounded, grieving America, Woody Harrelson now extends the election year metaphor by portraying Lyndon B. Johnson’s tragic ascent to the highest office in the country.
FAMILY
3 Hand Stephen
10 a.m.
The Old Church
Free, all ages
The Old Church’s Little Ears concert series features vocalist Stephen Cohen, who plays 14 kid-friendly songs on an array of instruments.
HOLIDAY MUSIC
The Tenors Christmas
7:30 p.m.
Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
$35–115, all ages
Conductor Norman Huynh leads Canadian tenors Victor Micallef, Clifton Murray and Fraser Walters through a medley of festive holiday songs.
BENEFIT SHOW
Play It Forward
7:30 p.m.
The Old Church
$50–150, all ages
Michael Allen Harrison, Julianne Johnson, The Brown Sisters, Haley Johnson, Tom Grant and Jim Nielsen perform together to benefit Houston, Texas’ Kingwood High School, which lost all of their musical instruments in Hurricane Harvey.
Wednesday, Nov. 22
SINGER-SONGWRITER
Tori Amos
Wednesday, Nov. 22, 8 p.m.
Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
$40–80, all ages
The pianist-songwriter comes to Portland in support of her new album Native Invader.
FILM
The Man Who Invented Christmas (2017)
Multiple screenings
Living Room Theaters
$8–11, all ages
This British-Irish film tells the tale of how Charles Dickens (Dan Stevens) flopped three books before writing A Christmas Carol in six weeks.
FILM
God’s Own Country (2017)
Multiple screenings
Living Room Theaters
$8–11, all ages
Not to be confused with the 2014 movie of the same name. Johnny Saxby (Josh O’Connor) takes care of his ailing grandmother, strict father and family farm while battling isolation and his own feelings about closeted homosexual hookups. Meeting hired hand Gheorghe Ionescu (Alec Secareanu) changes all that.
CHAMBER MUSIC
The Carmichael Project
Noon
The Old Church
Free, all ages
Soprano Gina Piroli, flutist Barbara Walden, pianist Geri Ethan and narrator Rob Stoltz lead a collection of hymns by 19th–20th century composer Amy Carmichael. This Lunchtime Free Concert is played in memory of a woman who passed away last spring and listened to Carmichael’s music as part of her cancer treatment.
FILM
Battle of the Sexes (2017)
7:15 p.m.
Living Room Theater
$8–11, all ages
Sports movie that dramatizes the 1973 tennis match between Billie Jean King (Emma Stone) and Bobby Riggs (Steve Carrell), and all the sexist bullshit that went with it.
FILM
Blade Runner 2049 (2017)
9:20 p.m.
Living Room Theater
$8–11, all ages
K (Ryan Gosling) must investigate the remains of a replicant that died in childbirth, which contradicts the theory that human-like replicants can’t breed.
Thursday, Nov. 23
FILM
Last Flag Flying (2017)
Multiple screenings
Living Room Theaters
$8–11, all ages
Vietnam veterans gather after 30 years to bury one of their sons, an Iraq war veteran.
FILM
Coco (2017)
Multiple screenings
Living Room Theaters
$8–11, all ages
Pixar’s new Dia de los Muertos-inspired movie stars Anthony Gonzales as Miguel Rivera, a 12-year-old boy from a fictional Mexican village whose family hasn’t played music in generations. The only relative Miguel likes is his great-grandmother, Coco (Ana Ofelia Murguia).
Friday, Nov. 24
HOLIDAY MUSIC
Singing Christmas Tree
2 p.m. (through Dec. 3)
Keller Auditorium
$20–60, all ages
A 300 member choir sings Christmas songs while arranged as a Christmas tree.
ART
$5 After 5
5 p.m.
Portland Art Museum
$5, all ages
See PAM exhibitions at a fraction of the normal cost of admission. This month, these exhibitions include the extensive Laika Studios collection among others.
FILM
Man’s Castle (1933)
7 p.m.
Whitsell Auditorium
$5–9, all ages
Bill (Spencer Tracy), a down-on-his-luck homeless man who knows how to put on society airs, and Trina (Loretta Young), a younger, desperate homeless woman, get caught up in a life of crime while trying to survive in New York.
FILM
Mannequin (1987)
7 p.m. (multiple screenings Nov. 25–26)
5th Avenue Cinema
$4–5 (free w/PSU ID), all ages
Mannequin is the ‘80s retelling of the Greek myth of Pygmalion, a sculptor who falls in love with his own creation. Pygmalion, in this version, is named Jonathan Switcher (Andrew McCarthy), and his Nameless-Statue-Popularly-Named-Galatea is Emmy Hershire (Kim Cattral), a mannequin possessed by an ancient Egyptian girl’s spirit, or something.
HOLIDAY MUSIC
Mannheim Steamroller
7:30 p.m.
Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
$60–125, all ages
The symphony most famous for its introduction of synthesizers as an orchestral instrument plays with members of the Oregon Symphony for Christmas music.
Saturday, Nov. 25
FILM
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971)
2 p.m.
Whitsell Auditorium
$5–9, all ages
Not to be confused with the 2005 Tim Burton/Johnny Depp version.
HOLIDAY MUSIC
Christmas Bells Are Ringing
2 p.m. / 7 p.m.
Newmark Theatre
$13–20, all ages
Portland Choir & Orchestra perform two Christmas shows in one day.
FILM
Psycho (1960)
7 p.m. (also screening Nov. 26)
Whitsell Auditorium
$5–9, all ages
One of American horror cinema’s most famous movies screens alongside the new documentary about the creation of its iconic shower scene, 78/52.
HOLIDAY MUSIC
A Pops Holiday
7:30 p.m.
Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
$23–110, all ages
Conductor Jeff Tyzik leads the Portland Youth Choir and soloist Ashley Brown through carols and other Christmas songs.
Sunday, Nov. 26
FILM
Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)
2 p.m.
Whitsell Auditorium
$5–9, all ages
Wes Anderson’s first animated film is an adaptation of a Roald Dahl novel starring George Clooney, Meryl Streep and Jason Schwartzman.
FILM
78/52 (2017)
7 p.m. (screening Nov. 24–25)
Whitsell Auditorium
$5–9, all ages
Documentary about the making of Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho‘s infamous shower scene. Marli Renfro, Janet Leigh’s stunt double, attends certain screenings.
Monday, Nov. 27
FILM
Spettacolo (2017)
7 p.m.
Whitsell Auditorium
$5–9, all ages
The autodrama produced annually by the residents of the Italian village of Monticchiello, a tradition hosted since WWII and revered in the theater world, is threatened as younger generations lose interest (which, if you think about it, is a meta-narrative about theater).
CLASSICAL MUSIC
Fear No Music: Common Threads
7 p.m.
The Old Church
$10–20, all ages
Local new music ensemble Fear No Music debuts works by six Portland composers, based on the original Hexameron composition inspired by Franz Liszt’s “Bagatelle Sans Tonalité.”
ALT ROCK
The National, This Is The Kit
8 p.m.
Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
$45–63, all ages
The Cincinnati rock band comes to Portland in support of its new album, Trouble Will Find Me.