Seven veggie heavens

It’s harvest season in Portland, and that means fresh, locally grown produce is in season and available at your neighborhood market. If you’re looking for a grocery store that provides affordable, local, and fresh fruits and vegetables, Portland has a lot to offer. Aside from local farmers markets, here are seven grocery stores that serve fresh and local produce.

Alberta Co-op Grocery

Alberta Co-op Grocery is located in the Alberta Arts District and focuses on local and sustainable products and basic groceries. They have a large produce department and also offer bulk food items, beer and wine. Alberta Co-op has buying guidelines that ensure all its products are fresh, local and GMO-free.

1500 Northeast Alberta Street; alberta.coop

People’s Food Co-op

This co-op serves fresh, local produce with an emphasis on social justice. The main driving objective for this local food store is to provide a safe, welcoming and open environment. The People’s Food Co-op also has guidelines of its own, including prioritizing locally grown and organic foods that have not been genetically modified. They also host a farmers market every Wednesday from 2–7 p.m.

3029 Southeast 21st Avenue; peoples.coop

Cherry Sprout Produce

Cherry Sprout Produce is a neighborhood market offering local and natural groceries and products. The market also stocks southern cooking staples. Other products include vegan, gluten-free, vegetarian, bulk foods, beer and wine. It also has a garden and canning section and offers soul food ingredients and creations. Cherry Sprout’s main driving goal is to offer its consumers locally grown and produced food at an affordable price.

722 North Sumner Street; cherrysprout.com

Food Front Cooperative Grocery

Food Front Cooperative is a small grocery market offering local and sustainable products. Their mission is to provide the community with a space to buy high quality produce not found in regular grocery stores. Food Front also has a deli where you can get made-to-order burgers and sandwiches with optional fixings at a low cost.

6344 SW Capitol Highway; foodfront.coop

Portland Fruit East

Most of the produce at Portland Fruit East is locally grown on Oregon farms. It’s a small family-run market offering fresh seasonal groceries. In addition to produce, the market offers a list of beers and ciders on tap. During happy hour from 2–7 p.m., you can fill up a 64-ounce growler for just $10.

8040 SE Foster Road; facebook.com/Portlandfruiteast

Berry Good Produce

Berry Good produce is as cute as it sounds. This family-owned grocery store doubles as an indoor/outdoor market with fresh and locally grown fruits and vegetables. It also has a plant section and a wide selection of berries.

5523 SE 28th Avenue; facebook.com/berrygoodpdx

Grower’s Outlet

Grower’s Outlet is a farmers market on NE Glisan near where Portland ends and Gresham begins. The market offers seasonal fruits and vegetables from local vendors as well as gourmet foods. Grower’s Outlet also has a sizable garden center with different types of plants and flowers.

16145 NE Glisan Street; thegrowersoutlet.com