Solar eclipse of the heart playlist

Total Eclipse of the Black Hole Sun
I live for excuses for a Bonnie Tyler song. She is, after all, like a karaoke cheat code, and on Monday, Aug. 21, she got the moment of a lifetime in her career when she reportedly performed “Total Eclipse of the Heart” during the eclipse aboard a cruise ship. Tyler has been honored with countless rotations of her discography, and “Total Eclipse of the Heart” absolutely deserved its moment in the sun (pun intended). But what did you have as a backup in case you hit play out of sync with totality, and what did you listen to in the afterglow of the cosmic event once said by our ancestors to predict the deaths of rulers?
“Black Hole Sun” by Soundgarden was another popular choice, but did you know Chris Cornell (R.I.P.) had another cosmic phenomenon–themed song in his catalog?
Portland State Vanguard queried staff and readership to find out what they listened to on a special Monday morning Portland won’t see for another century and a half. These bops will hopefully be the foundation of what could become an exotic hobby, should you start traveling the country for the next eclipses to cross the United States in the coming years (the next is set to arrive while many of you reading this are pursuing your post-bachelors programs) or, should our great–great grandchildren survive to a nuclear fallout–free future, may they have the firm foundation for a canon of truly legendary bops upon which their fugly parents will build.
Eclipse Playlist
- “Total Eclipse of the Heart” — Bonnie Tyler
- “Black Hole Sun” — Soundgarden
- “Seven Wonders” — Stevie Nicks
- “Far Side of the Moon” — Tinashe
- “Star Are Blind” — Paris Hilton
- “Iridescent” — Linkin Park
- “Cosmic Love” — Florence + the Machine
- “Staring at the Sun” — TV on the Radio
- “Staring to the Sun” — scarling.
- “Blue Moon” — Elvis Presley
- “I See the Moon” — Nancy Sinatra
- “Mr. Brightside” — The Killers
- “Moon River” — Henry Mancini and His Orchestra
- “Heroin” — Lana del Rey
- “You’re So Vain (You Think This Song is About You)” — Carly Simon
- “My Moon My Man” — Feist
- “Shadow on the Sun” — Audioslave
- “Supermassive Black Hole” — Muse
- “Moonshine” — Jack Johnson
- “Total Eclipse” — Klaus Nomi
- “Dance in the Dark” — Lady Gaga
- “These Stars” — Moon Bros.
- “No Light, No Light” — Florence + the Machine
- “Dancing in the Dark” — Bruce Springsteen
- “Ain’t No Sunshine” — Bill Withers
- “Blue Velvet” — Bobby Vinton
- “Fly Me to the Moon” — Frank Sinatra
- “Iris” — Goo Goo Dolls
- “In the Sun” — Joseph Arthur
- “Bad Moon Rising” — CCR
- “The Killing Moon” — Echo and the Bunnymen
- “Moon and Sand” — Kenny Burrell
- “Sandstorm” — Darude
- “Pretty Girls” — Britney Spears x Iggy Azalea
- Film soundtrack: “Il dolce suono” from The Fifth Element (1997)
- Musical soundtrack: Little Shop of Horrors
- Film soundtrack: Melancholia (2011)
- Anything by: Camera Obscura
- Anything by: Sun Ra
- All of: Dark Side of the Moon — Pink Floyd