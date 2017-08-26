Solar eclipse of the heart playlist

Total Eclipse of the Black Hole Sun

I live for excuses for a Bonnie Tyler song. She is, after all, like a karaoke cheat code, and on Monday, Aug. 21, she got the moment of a lifetime in her career when she reportedly performed “Total Eclipse of the Heart” during the eclipse aboard a cruise ship. Tyler has been honored with countless rotations of her discography, and “Total Eclipse of the Heart” absolutely deserved its moment in the sun (pun intended). But what did you have as a backup in case you hit play out of sync with totality, and what did you listen to in the afterglow of the cosmic event once said by our ancestors to predict the deaths of rulers?

“Black Hole Sun” by Soundgarden was another popular choice, but did you know Chris Cornell (R.I.P.) had another cosmic phenomenon–themed song in his catalog?

Portland State Vanguard queried staff and readership to find out what they listened to on a special Monday morning Portland won’t see for another century and a half. These bops will hopefully be the foundation of what could become an exotic hobby, should you start traveling the country for the next eclipses to cross the United States in the coming years (the next is set to arrive while many of you reading this are pursuing your post-bachelors programs) or, should our great–great grandchildren survive to a nuclear fallout–free future, may they have the firm foundation for a canon of truly legendary bops upon which their fugly parents will build.

Eclipse Playlist