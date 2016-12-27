This week around the world Dec. 15-22

Dec. 15

South China Sea

A Chinese naval vessel picked up an underwater drone operated by the United States leading to a diplomatic standoff and speculation that the action was meant to provoke President-elect Trump. China would subsequently return the drone and claim there was no cause for concern and that the detention of the drone was a routine reaction to foreign incursion.

Dec. 19

Ankara, Turkey

The Russian ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov, was assassinated at an art gallery in apparent response to Russia’s involvement in Syria. The assassin, a Turkish police officer, had gained access to the gallery under false pretenses and proceeded to shoot Karlov, fatally injuring him.

Dec. 19

Berlin, Germany

Twelve were killed and 56 injured when a truck was driven into a holiday market. ISIS has claimed responsibility, but no attacker has been detained.

Dec. 20

Tultepec, Mexico

Thirty-five or more were killed in an explosion at a fireworks market in Tultepec, Mexico. A major center of firework production, Tultepec is a major center of sales and marketing for the industry. An investigation into the exact cause is ongoing.