This week around the world Feb. 25–Mar. 3

Feb. 25

Paris, France

Centrist French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron announced his intent to meet with Angela Merkel in advance of this spring’s presidential elections. Macron is currently leading right-wing candidate Fillon but has been seeing his lead over far-right Marine Le Pen narrow.

Feb. 27

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

North Korea was outed as the prime stakeholder in an arms operation working out of Kuala Lumpur and throughout Malaysia, circumventing a broad arms embargo dating back to 2009. This revelation comes just days after the murder of Kim Jong-nam, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Feb. 27

Bakau, Gambia

Gambian President Adama Barrow moved quickly to undo the oppressive regime of recently removed ex-President Yahya Jammeh by terminating the heads of the army, intelligence, army operations and the nation’s jails, among others. If recent history is a guide, it is possible that these recently fired individuals will be arrested and tried in coming days.

Feb. 28

Villognon, France

French President François Hollande was unshaken during a speech inaugurating a new high-speed rail line at which a police sharpshooter unloaded two rounds and injured two people. “Je ne pause pas,” the president remarked. “I will not pause,” before continuing remarks. The famously stony president finished his speech and proceeded with the rest of his day.

Mar. 2

Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland went to the polls to elect a new Assembly after scandal forced a snap election.

Mar. 3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Malaysia condemned the use of the banned and incredibly fatal nerve agent VX against Kim Jong-nam. Malaysia has demanded probes by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons and may escalate the issue to the United Nations Security Council.