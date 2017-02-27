Vanguard events calendar: Feb. 28–March 6

FEATURED EVENT

The Bacchae

7:30 p.m.

March 3–11, preview March 2, 2 p.m. matinee March 5

Lincoln Performance Hall

$6–15

PSU School of Theater + Film presents William Arrowsmith’s translation of the terrifying Euripides tragedy that’s haunted audiences for almost two and a half millennia. Featuring a live score composed and performed by our very own Matthew Andrews!

Tuesday, Feb. 28

MUSIC

Stevie Nicks, The Pretenders

7 p.m.

MODA Center

$82–168

Look, I get it, we’re college students. Probably not the most budget-friendly recommendation. But it’s Stevie Nicks. Get your shawl and twirl your AHS: Coven fantasy in the aisles. Or get a sugar daddy to buy you that upper-tier ticket. Apparently PSU is full of successful sugar babies. Be a sugar baby or just look like one.

PARTY

Mardi Gras

7 p.m.–2 a.m.

Cheerful Tortoise

$3–10

Whether you need a Stevie Nicks pre-game, afterparty, or don’t feel like catching a cab off campus, the folks at Cheerful Tortoise are throwing a party you can stumble back to your dorm after, featuring all the decadence that makes Mardi Gras what it is.

Wednesday, March 1

COMEDY

Bri Pruett Blows This Joint

7:30 p.m.

Helium Comedy

$12–15

Like all good Portland comedians, Bri Pruett will soon leave us for L.A., but before she goes, she’s headlining an evening with some of Portland’s funniest active comedians: Katie Nguyen, Anthony Lopez, Caitlin Weierhauser, and Marcus Coleman.

HIP-HOP

Mykki Blanco, Cakes Da Killa, DJ SPF666

8:30 p.m.

Holocene

$13–15

The critically acclaimed rapper, poet and activist continues their West Coast tour, with local voguing support from the House of Flora, House of Aida and Maarquii.

Thursday, March 2

FIRST THURSDAY/DANCE

LaRhonda Steele + Michael “MANTIS” Galen Break Dance Crew

5 p.m.

Portland Center Stage

Free

A fusion of street/club culture with high art from Portland’s first lady of blues and a stellar break dance crew featuring dancers transplanted from Virginia.

HIP-HOP

Ghostface Killah, Pure Powers

8 p.m.

Dante’s

$25–50

One of the Wu-Tang Clan’s most visible members visits Portland during a period that sees him exercising more control in Wu-Tang and moving forward with his own solo work. If NPR and Pitchfork both say you should be there, you should.

Friday, March 3

ART OPENING

Magic Thumb | Ben Quinn

6 p.m.

Littman Gallery (SMSU 250)

Free

Oakland artist exhibits new paintings and drawings, on display through March 31.

CABARET

De Colores Cabaret

8:30 p.m.

The Headwater Theatre

$20–30

Producer Ruby Rounds envisions a burlesque and drag revue of all Latinx performers to showcase the colors, genders, sizes, abilities, orientations and interests that make up Latin American identities. Headlined by Egypt Blaque Knyle and Lola Coquette, featuring Frida Fondle, Jacqueline Hyde, Ms B LaRose, Perlita Picante, Venus de Folie, Perla Foxxx, Hydrangea Strangea, Ri Ri SynCyr, Arabella de Lioncourt, Mynx and Luz de la Concha.

Saturday, March 4

CIRCUS

MarchFourth Marching Band’s 14th Anniversary Spectacular

2 p.m. (additional dates and times March 3 and 4)

Crystal Ballroom

$8–12 matinee; $15–26 other showtimes

The marching band that turned Gwen Stefani into a Hollaback Girl turns 14, and the family matinee is its most affordable show. Featuring the JoyNow Youth Brigade.

MUSIC

Bright Voices of the Darkest Hour: Music + the Holocaust

7 p.m.

Community Music Center

$15 suggested donation

Portland Chamber Music and the Institute for Judaic Studies present an increasingly poignant collection of stories and music from composers directly affected by the Holocaust.

THEATRE

On the Edge: “Trifles” + “Dutchman”

7:30 p.m. (show dates March 2–5; March 9–12; March 16–17)

defunkt theatre

$15–25

A double-feature fusion of two existing plays, featuring common themes of racial and gender inequality in America. Directed by Sarah Armitage. Saturday’s performance features a post-show talkback with The Color of NOW.

Sunday, March 5

FILM

Stop Making Sense

3 p.m. (additional screenings Friday and Saturday evening)

5th Avenue Cinema

$4–5 (PSU students: free)

Featuring Talking Heads at their expanded-lineup prime (including Parliament-Funkadelic veterans Lynn Mabry and Bernie Worrell), Jonathan Demme’s Stop Making Sense was filmed over the course of three days in Hollywood’s Pantages Theater. This is the one with the big suit and the boombox.

DANCE

Nritya Shubha Dance Festival

5 p.m.

Alberta Rose Theatre

$15–20

Bharatanatyam, Kathak, Odissi, Kuchipudi & Mohiniattam classical Indian dance showcase.

NIGHTLIFE

Sad Day

9 p.m.

Lovecraft Bar

$10

Patrick Buckmaster presents Portland’s prettiest/pettiest/saddest dance party and drag ball. As seen on VICE News. May include very sad PowerPoint presentations.

Monday, March 6

SPEAKING/DANCE

PSHA presents: The Fifth Element

5 p.m.

Smith Memorial Student Union

Free

No, not the movie: the Portland State Hip-Hop Alliance hosts a panel and demonstration on the four elements of hip-hop (DJing, Breakin’, Graffiti, and MCing). Featuring an audience Q&A and dance party featuring DJ Oz Roc and DJ Wicked.

READING

Grief Rites Readers Series

7 p.m.

Post 134 (NE Alberta)

Free

Catharsis is the process of releasing, and thereby providing relief from, strong or repressed emotions. Hear from storytellers writing on themes of grief, loss and love, and consider bringing canned goods and/or cold weather clothes and blankets for the Post 134 Food & Clothing Pantry.