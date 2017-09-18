Viks drop first home game to UC Davis 37–14

This Saturday, Sept. 16 was the return of #BarneyBall as the Portland State Vikings, 0–3, took on the UC Davis Aggies, 2–1, at Providence Park for PSU’s first home game of the season.

The Viks came off a bye week to help recuperate themselves after dropping their first two games of the season to FBS programs Brigham Young University Cougars and Oregon State Beavers.

After close games with BYU and OSU, PSU looked to add its first win of the season. The Aggies came off a 7–35 win against the University of San Diego and looked to keep the ball rolling.

The first half was all UC Davis as the Aggies took advantage of Viking turnovers. After stopping PSU on third down, UC Davis blocked a punt and Aggies defensive back Darryl Graham returned it to the house for a 9-yard touchdown, putting UC Davis up 10–0.

In the final minutes of the first half, Aggies quarterback Jake Maier found wide receiver Aaron Moore for a 30-yard touchdown to put UC Davis up 17–0.

Scoreless in the first half, the Viks were able to put points up on the board early in the third quarter. Viking freshman quarterback Jalani Eason found senior wide receiver Darnell Adams for an 8-yard touchdown to bring PSU within 10 points.

The touchdown only sparked a fire under UC Davis as the Aggies scored 20 unanswered points. PSU would find the end zone again in the final minute of the game, but it was too late as the Aggies held on for the win with the score of 37–14.

Viks quarterback Jalani Eason finished the day 11–27, with 99 yards, 2 touchdowns, 8 carries, and 62 yards.

Viks wide Receiver Darnell Adams finished with 3 recs for 47 yds, and 2 TD.

UC Davis quarterback Jake Maier finished 24–32, with 316 yds, and 3 TD.

PSU’s next game is Saturday, Sept. 30 against the University of Montana Grizzlies at the Hillsboro Stadium in Hillsboro, Oregon at 2 p.m. Pacific Time Zone.