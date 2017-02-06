Viks suffer third straight loss to conference rival Eastern Washington

The PSU Women’s Basketball Team, 10–12, looked to bounce back after its first home loss of the season last Thursday, this time against rival the Eastern Washington University Eagles, 13–9, this past Saturday at the Peter W. Stott Center. The Eagles had the Viks’ number as they defeated PSU 68–62.

In the first quarter, the Viks got off to a slow start as the Eagles held them to only 7 points. EWU’s physical defense worked well against PSU, limiting the team’s field goal percentage to 23.1 percent.

“First quarter we were a little bit rattled,” said PSU head coach Lynn Kennedy. “[EWU] did a good job coming out with intensity.”

PSU improved its offense in the second quarter. It was a roller coaster of momentum for the Viks as they closed the Eagles’ lead to 1 point, but whenever PSU tried to sneak up on EWU, the Eagles always found a way to distance themselves from the Viks. EWU led 30−24 going into the half.

In the second half, the intensity picked up. Not only from the players but the fans as well. The fans let the refs know their opinions after a call was made that sparked a fire for both teams.

“We play hard, we get after it,” Kennedy said.

PSU went on a quick run and was able to cut the Eagles lead back to 1. EWU again found a way to run away from PSU. The Eagles played physical defense, sending the Viks to the line for free throws often. PSU’s comeback was short lived as the Eagles ultimately topped the Viks 68–62.

Viks guard Ashley Bolston recorded 18 pts., 6 of 15 FG attempts, 5 rebounds , 4 assists, 4 steals. Courtney West recorded a double–double with 13 pts., 5 of 8 FG attempts, 10 rebounds.

Eagles forward Ashli Payne also had a double–double with 13 pts., 2 of 12 FG attempts, 9 of 10 FT, 14 rebounds, 2 blocks, 2 steals.

The Viks go on the road next week to take on the Idaho State Bengals on Feb. 9, at 6 p.m.