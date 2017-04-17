Voting polls for 2017’s Associated Students of Portland State are now open! Be sure to make your voice heard and vote today!
Election dates:
Polls for 2017’s ASPSU election will close on Wednesday, May 3 at 1 p.m.
The announcement of election results will occur on Friday, May 5 at the Simon Benson House from 1–2 p.m.
Polling stations:
Open Monday–Thursday, April 17–May 3 between Smith Memorial Student Union and Neuberger Hall noon–1 p.m.
Floats for Votes will occur in the PSU Park Blocks Tuesday–Thursday, April 25–27, noon–1 p.m.
2017 ASPSU election ballot:
ASPSU presidential candidate:
—Donald Thompson III
ASPSU vice presidential candidate:
—Brent Finkbeiner
Student Fee Committee candidates:
—Nhi Dao
—Suwadu Jallow
—Amber Hastings
—Violet Gibson
—Andy Mayer
—Patrick Meadors
—Mahamadou Sissoko
Senate candidates:
—Alex Herrera
—Zia Laboff
—Jocelyn Rodriguez
—Katie Kennedy
—Emily Korte
—Catherine Everett
—Linh Le
—Sabrina Stitt
—Luis Balderas Villagrana
—Nickolas Hash
—Cuautli Verastegui
—Zoe Stuckless