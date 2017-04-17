Voting polls for 2017’s Associated Students of Portland State are now open! Be sure to make your voice heard and vote today!

Election dates:

Polls for 2017’s ASPSU election will close on Wednesday, May 3 at 1 p.m.

The announcement of election results will occur on Friday, May 5 at the Simon Benson House from 1–2 p.m.

Polling stations:

Open Monday–Thursday, April 17–May 3 between Smith Memorial Student Union and Neuberger Hall noon–1 p.m.

Floats for Votes will occur in the PSU Park Blocks Tuesday–Thursday, April 25–27, noon–1 p.m.

2017 ASPSU election ballot:

ASPSU presidential candidate:

—Donald Thompson III

ASPSU vice presidential candidate:

—Brent Finkbeiner

Student Fee Committee candidates:

—Nhi Dao

—Suwadu Jallow

—Amber Hastings

—Violet Gibson

—Andy Mayer

—Patrick Meadors

—Mahamadou Sissoko

Senate candidates:

—Alex Herrera

—Zia Laboff

—Jocelyn Rodriguez

—Katie Kennedy

—Emily Korte

—Catherine Everett

—Linh Le

—Sabrina Stitt

—Luis Balderas Villagrana

—Nickolas Hash

—Cuautli Verastegui

—Zoe Stuckless