Events Calendar Nov. 20 through 26

Tuesday Nov. 20

Art

“Factitious Matter”

Eutectic Gallery

10 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

Free

Visit the Eutectic Gallery for a viewing of new sculptural works exploring overarching themes of banality and everyday life.

Music

Fister & Ilsa

Tonic Lounge

9 p.m.

$10, 21+

St. Louis doom trio Fister and Washington D.C’s Ilsa visit Tonic on the Pacific Northwest leg of their West Coast tour.

Film & Theater

Heavy Metal in 35mm

Hollywood Theatre

7:30 p.m.

$7–9

Taarna rides again! Repressed Cinema presents the 1981 classic animated featured in its original 35mm format this Tuesday.

Community

Drag Queen Bingo

Mission Theater

6 p.m.

$15

$15 gets you nine cards and the chance to win some ab-fab prizes at this unique night of bingo hosted by Poison Waters.

Wednesday Nov. 21

Art

“Art by Tarts: The Sex Worker Art Party”

Sanctuary Club

7–9 p.m.

Free

The Sanctuary Club will host their fourth annual “Art by Tarts” event, a showcase of art made by sex workers from around the world.

Music

Just Juice

Mission Theater

8 p.m.

$8–15

Upstart Boston rapper Just Juice visits Portland on his tour with Dax in the opening support slot at the Mission Theater.

Film & Theater

“Church of Film: Films of Artavazd Peleshian”

Clinton Street Theater

8 p.m.

$5–8 suggested donation

The Clinton Street Theater and Church of Film will present three films by obscure but lauded Armenian film theorist Artavazd Peleshian tonight.

Community

“ZooLights”

Oregon Zoo

5 p.m.

$12.95–17.95

The Oregon Zoo is back again with their traditional holiday light show. Enjoy an array of vibrant, multicolored wonders around the zoo in the presence of lions, ring-tailed lemurs and naked mole rats. Oh my.

Thursday Nov. 22

Art

“The Spectral Divide”

Stephanie Chefas Projects

1–6 p.m.

Free

“The Spectral Divide” is a new exhibition of photography and short film works by Mako Miyamoto.

Music

Dig a Pony Thanksgiving

Dig a Pony

8 p.m.

Free, 21+

Don’t pass out after Thanksgiving dinner! Burn off those pie calories at Dig a Pony instead, a funky feast of tasty jams awaits you.

Film & Theater

Thanksgiving Day Dance

RenSchool PDX

10 a.m.–noon

$20–25

RenSchool instructors Meshi Chavez and Winky Wheeler will lead a Thanksgiving Day dance for those who’d like to express their Thanksgiving gratitude via dance.

Community

Tofurky Trot

Oaks Park Dance Pavilion Southeast

9 a.m.

$15–35

Oregon’s favorite fake-meat company hosts a family friendly run on Thanksgiving morning.

Friday Nov. 23

Art

“Migrations”

Antler Gallery

Noon–6 p.m.

Free

Josie Morway and Scott Listfield’s joint exhibition at the Antler Gallery is an exploration of wildlife and the biosphere through painting.

Music

Madgesdiq

Alberta Street Pub

6 p.m.

$5

Enjoy a night of local hip hop, reggae and funk with Portland’s own Madgesdiq.

Film & Theater

Mondo Trasho: Blood Rage

Hollywood Theatre

9:45 p.m.

$7–9

Question: Where can you watch a digitally restored version of Thanksgiving-centric slasher flick Blood Rage? Answer: The Hollywood Theatre!

Community

34th Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony

Pioneer Courthouse Square

5:30–6:30 p.m.

Free

Be part of the annual lighting of a gigantic 75-foot Douglas fir as Portland’s Thomas Lauderdale leads a jolly sing-a-long session. Limited songbooks available.

Saturday Nov. 24

Art

“Splash Time”

Carnation Contemporary

Noon–5 p.m.

Free

Carnation Contemporary member Leslie Vigeant showcases her various pieces centered on American culture and its hypersexualization of young women and girls.

Music

Oxygen Destroyer

Twilight Cafe & Bar

9 p.m.

$8, 21+

Headsplit Records presents a night of metal mayhem at the Twilight with Oxygen Destroyer from Seattle headlining. Illinois-based Molder will support.

Film & Theater

“My Suicide Note”

Funhouse Lounge

10 p.m.

$12–15, 21+

Colin Williams hosts another night of soul-churning black comedy at the Funhouse.

Community

DEFY Wrestling: City of Roses III

Hawthorne Theatre

8 p.m.

$30–100, 21+

The growing independent wrestling company returns to Portland for night of brawling and bedlam at the Hawthorne. International superstar Matt Cross and rookie King Khash will be in action.

Sunday Nov. 25

Art

“Marble Tongue, Diamond of My Heart”

Lowell

12–7 p.m.

Free

John Gnorski’s sculptural pieces will be on display until the Lowell gallery moves to a new location, so visit their north location while you can.

Music

Jimmy Russell’s Freak Church

Laurelthirst Pub

6 p.m.

Free, 21+

Rowdy rocker Jimmy Russell and friends will be at the Laurelthirst Pub for a night of raucous roadhouse tunes.

Film & Theater

A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Lincoln Hall

2 p.m., 5 p.m.

$10

Choreographer John Clifford, the Portland Ballet and the PSU orchestra put on a special rendition of William Shakespeare’s classic romantic-comedy over the Thanksgiving weekend.

Community

Christmas Bazaar Portland

Portland Expo Center

10 a.m.–5 p.m.

$3–10

Buy gifts for your loved ones from some of the top local vendors at America’s largest Christmas-themed bazaar, which will be in Portland until Dec. 2.

Monday Nov. 26

Art

Carolyn Cole exhibition

Gallery 903

10 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

1977 Portland State alum Carolyn Cole has an exhibition of abstract works showing until Nov. 30 at Gallery 903 in downtown.

Music

Bastard Salt w/ IKS

Misdemeanor Meadows

7 p.m.

Free

Join Bastard Salt, Ice Kream Social and None for a night of punk rock, free of charge.

Film & Theater

Conan the Barbarian

Clinton Street Theater

7 p.m.

Free w/ donation

By Crom! The Clinton Street Resistance series continues with Arnold Schwarzenegger’s breakout action-fantasy flick, Conan the Barbarian. All proceeds go to GIRLS BUILD.

Community

Allen Cunningham

Powell’s Books on Hawthorne

7:30 p.m.

Free