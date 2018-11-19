Events Calendar Nov. 20 through 26

Tuesday Nov. 20
Art
“Factitious Matter”
Eutectic Gallery
10 a.m.–5:30 p.m.
Free
Visit the Eutectic Gallery for a viewing of new sculptural works exploring overarching themes of banality and everyday life.
Music
Fister & Ilsa
Tonic Lounge
9 p.m.
$10, 21+
St. Louis doom trio Fister and Washington D.C’s Ilsa visit Tonic on the Pacific Northwest leg of their West Coast tour.
Film & Theater
Heavy Metal in 35mm
Hollywood Theatre
7:30 p.m.
$7–9
Taarna rides again! Repressed Cinema presents the 1981 classic animated featured in its original 35mm format this Tuesday.
Community
Drag Queen Bingo
Mission Theater
6 p.m.
$15
$15 gets you nine cards and the chance to win some ab-fab prizes at this unique night of bingo hosted by Poison Waters.
Wednesday Nov. 21
Art
“Art by Tarts: The Sex Worker Art Party”
Sanctuary Club
7–9 p.m.
Free
The Sanctuary Club will host their fourth annual “Art by Tarts” event, a showcase of art made by sex workers from around the world.
Music
Just Juice
Mission Theater
8 p.m.
$8–15
Upstart Boston rapper Just Juice visits Portland on his tour with Dax in the opening support slot at the Mission Theater.
Film & Theater
“Church of Film: Films of Artavazd Peleshian”
Clinton Street Theater
8 p.m.
$5–8 suggested donation
The Clinton Street Theater and Church of Film will present three films by obscure but lauded Armenian film theorist Artavazd Peleshian tonight.
Community
“ZooLights”
Oregon Zoo
5 p.m.
$12.95–17.95
The Oregon Zoo is back again with their traditional holiday light show. Enjoy an array of vibrant, multicolored wonders around the zoo in the presence of lions, ring-tailed lemurs and naked mole rats. Oh my.
Thursday Nov. 22
Art
“The Spectral Divide”
Stephanie Chefas Projects
1–6 p.m.
Free
“The Spectral Divide” is a new exhibition of photography and short film works by Mako Miyamoto.
Music
Dig a Pony Thanksgiving
Dig a Pony
8 p.m.
Free, 21+
Don’t pass out after Thanksgiving dinner! Burn off those pie calories at Dig a Pony instead, a funky feast of tasty jams awaits you.
Film & Theater
Thanksgiving Day Dance
RenSchool PDX
10 a.m.–noon
$20–25
RenSchool instructors Meshi Chavez and Winky Wheeler will lead a Thanksgiving Day dance for those who’d like to express their Thanksgiving gratitude via dance.
Community
Tofurky Trot
Oaks Park Dance Pavilion Southeast
9 a.m.
$15–35
Oregon’s favorite fake-meat company hosts a family friendly run on Thanksgiving morning.
Friday Nov. 23
Art
“Migrations”
Antler Gallery
Noon–6 p.m.
Free
Josie Morway and Scott Listfield’s joint exhibition at the Antler Gallery is an exploration of wildlife and the biosphere through painting.
Music
Madgesdiq
Alberta Street Pub
6 p.m.
$5
Enjoy a night of local hip hop, reggae and funk with Portland’s own Madgesdiq.
Film & Theater
Mondo Trasho: Blood Rage
Hollywood Theatre
9:45 p.m.
$7–9
Question: Where can you watch a digitally restored version of Thanksgiving-centric slasher flick Blood Rage? Answer: The Hollywood Theatre!
Community
34th Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony
Pioneer Courthouse Square
5:30–6:30 p.m.
Free
Be part of the annual lighting of a gigantic 75-foot Douglas fir as Portland’s Thomas Lauderdale leads a jolly sing-a-long session. Limited songbooks available.
Saturday Nov. 24
Art
“Splash Time”
Carnation Contemporary
Noon–5 p.m.
Free
Carnation Contemporary member Leslie Vigeant showcases her various pieces centered on American culture and its hypersexualization of young women and girls.
Music
Oxygen Destroyer
Twilight Cafe & Bar
9 p.m.
$8, 21+
Headsplit Records presents a night of metal mayhem at the Twilight with Oxygen Destroyer from Seattle headlining. Illinois-based Molder will support.
Film & Theater
“My Suicide Note”
Funhouse Lounge
10 p.m.
$12–15, 21+
Colin Williams hosts another night of soul-churning black comedy at the Funhouse.
Community
DEFY Wrestling: City of Roses III
Hawthorne Theatre
8 p.m.
$30–100, 21+
The growing independent wrestling company returns to Portland for night of brawling and bedlam at the Hawthorne. International superstar Matt Cross and rookie King Khash will be in action.
Sunday Nov. 25
Art
“Marble Tongue, Diamond of My Heart”
Lowell
12–7 p.m.
Free
John Gnorski’s sculptural pieces will be on display until the Lowell gallery moves to a new location, so visit their north location while you can.
Music
Jimmy Russell’s Freak Church
Laurelthirst Pub
6 p.m.
Free, 21+
Rowdy rocker Jimmy Russell and friends will be at the Laurelthirst Pub for a night of raucous roadhouse tunes.
Film & Theater
A Midsummer Night’s Dream
Lincoln Hall
2 p.m., 5 p.m.
$10
Choreographer John Clifford, the Portland Ballet and the PSU orchestra put on a special rendition of William Shakespeare’s classic romantic-comedy over the Thanksgiving weekend.
Community
Christmas Bazaar Portland
Portland Expo Center
10 a.m.–5 p.m.
$3–10
Buy gifts for your loved ones from some of the top local vendors at America’s largest Christmas-themed bazaar, which will be in Portland until Dec. 2.
Monday Nov. 26
Art
Carolyn Cole exhibition
Gallery 903
10 a.m.–5:30 p.m.
1977 Portland State alum Carolyn Cole has an exhibition of abstract works showing until Nov. 30 at Gallery 903 in downtown.
Music
Bastard Salt w/ IKS
Misdemeanor Meadows
7 p.m.
Free
Join Bastard Salt, Ice Kream Social and None for a night of punk rock, free of charge.
Film & Theater
Conan the Barbarian
Clinton Street Theater
7 p.m.
Free w/ donation
By Crom! The Clinton Street Resistance series continues with Arnold Schwarzenegger’s breakout action-fantasy flick, Conan the Barbarian. All proceeds go to GIRLS BUILD.
Community
- Allen Cunningham
Powell’s Books on Hawthorne
7:30 p.m.
Free
- Allen Cunningham’s latest novel, Perpetua’s Kin, will be available tonight at Powell’s. Get there early to better ensure yourself a limited-edition signed copy.