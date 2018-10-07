Arts and events calendar: Oct. 9–15

Tuesday Oct. 9

Music

Robert Murray Trumpet Recital

Lincoln Recital Hall

Noon

Free

Dr. Robert Murray is joined by pianist Chuck Dillard and English horn player—and wife—Lauren Murray. Murray and his collaborators have performed at the Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall and the Merkin Center in New York City.

Reading

Fox Butterfield, author of In My Father’s House

Powell’s City of Books

7:30 p.m.

Free

Journalist and New York Times contributor Fox Butterfield reads from his new book, In My Father’s House, and discusses crime and incarceration as well as their effects on family.

Music

Honky Tonk Tuesday with Countryside Ride

Secret Society

7 p.m.–10 p.m.

21+

$8

Secret Society hosts a weekly dance lesson with live music from a local country band.

Wednesday Oct. 10

Presentation

China: Religion and the Rise of a New Superpower

Lincoln Recital Hall

6 p.m.

Free

Ian Johnson is a Pulitzer Prize recipient, teacher at The Beijing Center and advisor to academic journals and think tanks dealing with China. His presentation will focus on his new book, The Souls of China: The Return of Religion After Mao. and the changing religious landscape in China.

Presentation

Shannon Wheeler

Chaparral Books

6:30–8 p.m.

FREE

Shannon Wheeler, cartoonist for The New Yorker and and best-selling author of Sh*t My President Says: The Illustrated Tweets of Donald J. Trump, will speak—and draw.

Music

The Desert Kind

Moon and Sixpence

8:30 p.m.

Free

Moon and Sixpence pub hosts the jam-oriented trio known for rambling throughout the venue during performances.

Music

Tigran Hamasyan

The Old Church

7:00 p.m.

$25.00

The Armenian piano virtuoso returns to Portland for an intimate performance of metal-infused Armenian folk-jazz in SW Portland.

Thursday Oct. 11

Music

Noon Concert Series: Chuck Dillard and Amy Hansen

Lincoln Recital Hall

Noon–1 p.m.

Free

Faculty members pianist Dr. Chuck Dillard and soprano Amy Hansen perform in the second fall term installment of the Noon Concert Series.

Physical culture

Women-Only Climbing Night

PSU Recreation Center

4 p.m–8 p.m.

Free

Women are invited to the climbing center to practice and connect in a supportive environment. No registration or prior climbing experience are required.

Presentation

Japanese Films in the Modern Era: A Talk By Director Ryutaro Nakagawa

SMSU, room 327/8

6 p.m.–7:30 p.m.

Free

Poet and director Ryutaro Nakagawa will discuss his new film, Summer Blooms, and the role of fringe cinema in society.

Theater

Murder Mystery Machine

Funhouse Lounge

7 p.m.

$10–60

This fully improvised mashup of slasher films and Scooby Doo features audience participation, gags and “real horror.” Performances Thursday–Saturday, through Oct. 28th.

Friday Oct. 12

Film

Summer Blooms

Fifth Avenue Cinema

6 p.m.–7:30 p.m.

Free

Ryutaro Nakagawa’s award-winning Summer Blooms screens tonight. Free popcorn included.

Music

The Human Voice (La Voix Humaine)

Lincoln Hall Studio, 115

7:30 p.m.–9 p.m.

$15–30

Poulenc’s opera La Voix Humaine, based on the play by Jean Cocteau, is rarely performed. Join guest artist Malinda Haslett for this installment of [email protected], a fall term series.

Music

Cognizant w/ Rottenness & Petrification

Twilight Cafe and Bar

8:30 p.m. 21+

$13

Dallas grind machine Cognizant arrives in Portland on the first half of their west coast tour with Mexico’s legendary Rottenness. Portland’s own Petrification will support.

Film

The Last Man on Earth

Whitsell Auditorium

9:30 p.m.

$8 w/ PSU ID

This 1964 film starring Charlton Heston is considered the most faithful adaptation of Richard Matheson’s novella, I Am Legend. Most subsequent vampire apocalypse films have drawn on this one.

Saturday, Oct. 13

Dance party

Jump Jack Sound Machine

Holocene

10 p.m.

$8–10

DJs, live music, visual art and all manners of fun are to be had here. Promotional materials say, “The apocalypse is upon us! Let’s dance about it!”

Sunday Oct. 14

Film

Not Sorry: Experimental Feminist Film from 1970 to Today

Portland Art Museum

7–9 p.m.

$8 with student ID, $5 rush tickets with student ID

This is the second in a four-part series of feminist film screenings running on Sundays in the month of October. Filmmakers Nazli Dincel and Hannah Piper Burns will present the films and facilitate a discussion after the screenings.

Performance art

Drag Queen Brunch

Night Light Lounge

11 a.m.

Every Sunday the Night Light Lounge hosts this gender-bending brunch event featuring Portland’s most beloved drag queens.

Music

Lee “Scratch” Perry

Aladdin Theatre

Doors 8 p.m., show 9 p.m.

Lee “Scratch” Perry is one of the pioneers of reggae, dub and ska and has been recording and touring since 1959.

Haunted House/Installation

Davis Graveyard

8703 SE 43rd Avenue Milwaukie, OR

11 a.m.–4 p.m.

Jeff and Chris Davis of Milwaukie have been decorating and outfitting their house for Halloween horror every year for over two decades. There is an open house today, but the installation will be in place for viewing all month.

Monday, Oct. 15

Music

Hermitage Piano Trio

Lincoln Performance Hall, 175

7:30–9:30 p.m.

$30–55, student rush (full-time students only) $5

The acclaimed chamber music group from St. Petersburg Russia will perform works by Glinka, Brahms and Dvorak. A second performance on Tuesday will be a different program.

Film

24 Frames

Whitsell Auditorium

7 p.m.

Director Abbas Kiarostami’s final film, described as switching between fiction and documentary, took three years to make. The movie is In Persian and Hebrew with English subtitles.

Music

Agent Orange w/ UK Subs and Guttermouth

Doug Fir Lounge

Doors 8 p.m., show 9 p.m.

Agent Orange was one of the original surf-punk bands and part of the thriving California punk scene of the ’80s and ’90s.