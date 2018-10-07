Arts and events calendar: Oct. 9–15

Tuesday Oct. 9
Music
Robert Murray Trumpet Recital
Lincoln Recital Hall
Noon
Free
Dr. Robert Murray is joined by pianist Chuck Dillard and English horn player—and wife—Lauren Murray. Murray and his collaborators have performed at the Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall and the Merkin Center in New York City.
Reading
Fox Butterfield, author of In My Father’s House
Powell’s City of Books
7:30 p.m.
Free
Journalist and New York Times contributor Fox Butterfield reads from his new book, In My Father’s House, and discusses crime and incarceration as well as their effects on family.
Music
Honky Tonk Tuesday with Countryside Ride
Secret Society
7 p.m.–10 p.m.
21+
$8
Secret Society hosts a weekly dance lesson with live music from a local country band.
Wednesday Oct. 10
Presentation
China: Religion and the Rise of a New Superpower
Lincoln Recital Hall
6 p.m.
Free
Ian Johnson is a Pulitzer Prize recipient, teacher at The Beijing Center and advisor to academic journals and think tanks dealing with China. His presentation will focus on his new book, The Souls of China: The Return of Religion After Mao. and the changing religious landscape in China.
Presentation
Shannon Wheeler
Chaparral Books
6:30–8 p.m.
FREE
Shannon Wheeler, cartoonist for The New Yorker and and best-selling author of Sh*t My President Says: The Illustrated Tweets of Donald J. Trump, will speak—and draw.
Music
The Desert Kind
Moon and Sixpence
8:30 p.m.
Free
Moon and Sixpence pub hosts the jam-oriented trio known for rambling throughout the venue during performances.
Music
Tigran Hamasyan
The Old Church
7:00 p.m.
$25.00
The Armenian piano virtuoso returns to Portland for an intimate performance of metal-infused Armenian folk-jazz in SW Portland.
Thursday Oct. 11
Music
Noon Concert Series: Chuck Dillard and Amy Hansen
Lincoln Recital Hall
Noon–1 p.m.
Free
Faculty members pianist Dr. Chuck Dillard and soprano Amy Hansen perform in the second fall term installment of the Noon Concert Series.
Physical culture
Women-Only Climbing Night
PSU Recreation Center
4 p.m–8 p.m.
Free
Women are invited to the climbing center to practice and connect in a supportive environment. No registration or prior climbing experience are required.
Presentation
Japanese Films in the Modern Era: A Talk By Director Ryutaro Nakagawa
SMSU, room 327/8
6 p.m.–7:30 p.m.
Free
Poet and director Ryutaro Nakagawa will discuss his new film, Summer Blooms, and the role of fringe cinema in society.
Theater
Murder Mystery Machine
Funhouse Lounge
7 p.m.
$10–60
This fully improvised mashup of slasher films and Scooby Doo features audience participation, gags and “real horror.” Performances Thursday–Saturday, through Oct. 28th.
Friday Oct. 12
Film
Summer Blooms
Fifth Avenue Cinema
6 p.m.–7:30 p.m.
Free
Ryutaro Nakagawa’s award-winning Summer Blooms screens tonight. Free popcorn included.
Music
The Human Voice (La Voix Humaine)
Lincoln Hall Studio, 115
7:30 p.m.–9 p.m.
$15–30
Poulenc’s opera La Voix Humaine, based on the play by Jean Cocteau, is rarely performed. Join guest artist Malinda Haslett for this installment of [email protected], a fall term series.
Music
Cognizant w/ Rottenness & Petrification
Twilight Cafe and Bar
8:30 p.m. 21+
$13
Dallas grind machine Cognizant arrives in Portland on the first half of their west coast tour with Mexico’s legendary Rottenness. Portland’s own Petrification will support.
Film
The Last Man on Earth
Whitsell Auditorium
9:30 p.m.
$8 w/ PSU ID
This 1964 film starring Charlton Heston is considered the most faithful adaptation of Richard Matheson’s novella, I Am Legend. Most subsequent vampire apocalypse films have drawn on this one.
Saturday, Oct. 13
Dance party
Jump Jack Sound Machine
Holocene
10 p.m.
$8–10
DJs, live music, visual art and all manners of fun are to be had here. Promotional materials say, “The apocalypse is upon us! Let’s dance about it!”
Sunday Oct. 14
Film
Not Sorry: Experimental Feminist Film from 1970 to Today
Portland Art Museum
7–9 p.m.
$8 with student ID, $5 rush tickets with student ID
This is the second in a four-part series of feminist film screenings running on Sundays in the month of October. Filmmakers Nazli Dincel and Hannah Piper Burns will present the films and facilitate a discussion after the screenings.
Performance art
Drag Queen Brunch
Night Light Lounge
11 a.m.
Every Sunday the Night Light Lounge hosts this gender-bending brunch event featuring Portland’s most beloved drag queens.
Music
Lee “Scratch” Perry
Aladdin Theatre
Doors 8 p.m., show 9 p.m.
Lee “Scratch” Perry is one of the pioneers of reggae, dub and ska and has been recording and touring since 1959.
Haunted House/Installation
Davis Graveyard
8703 SE 43rd Avenue Milwaukie, OR
11 a.m.–4 p.m.
Jeff and Chris Davis of Milwaukie have been decorating and outfitting their house for Halloween horror every year for over two decades. There is an open house today, but the installation will be in place for viewing all month.
Monday, Oct. 15
Music
Hermitage Piano Trio
Lincoln Performance Hall, 175
7:30–9:30 p.m.
$30–55, student rush (full-time students only) $5
The acclaimed chamber music group from St. Petersburg Russia will perform works by Glinka, Brahms and Dvorak. A second performance on Tuesday will be a different program.
Film
24 Frames
Whitsell Auditorium
7 p.m.
Director Abbas Kiarostami’s final film, described as switching between fiction and documentary, took three years to make. The movie is In Persian and Hebrew with English subtitles.
Music
Agent Orange w/ UK Subs and Guttermouth
Doug Fir Lounge
Doors 8 p.m., show 9 p.m.
Agent Orange was one of the original surf-punk bands and part of the thriving California punk scene of the ’80s and ’90s.