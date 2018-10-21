Events Calendar Oct. 23 – 29

Tuesday, Oct. 23

Music

Beatles vs. Stones

Aladdin Theater

8 p.m.

$24–$55

Catch a two-in-one tribute performance involving Beatles tribute band Abbey Road and The Rolling Stones tribute band Satisfaction.

Music

The Swan Thief w/ Glacial Fall

Tonic Lounge

8 p.m.

$2, 21+

Paso Robles, Calif. ambient rockers hit the Tonic Lounge for a night of…rock.

Community

Portland Film Fest: Director Chats

Powell’s City of Books

7 p.m.

Free

Directors from across the globe gather to discuss their films before they premiere at the Portland Film Festival.

Film & Theater

Soufra

Cinema 21

$10

7 p.m.

The critically-acclaimed story of refugee-turned-restaurateur Mariam Shaar debuts in Portland this Tuesday.

Wednesday, Oct. 24

Music

Ceremony (VA)

Twilight Bar & Cafe

$7, 21+

Not to be confused with the more popular punks from San Francisco, this “raw shoegaze” collective from Virginia visits Twilight this Thursday. Lunch will support. Not a typo. That’s the band’s name.

Film & Theater

War of the Worlds

The Vault Theater

7:30 p.m.

$25

Come and celebrate the 80th anniversary of this classic radio broadcast with a live recreation featuring special guest star Phil Proctor.

Community

Bad Album Night X

Mad Hanna

8 p.m.

Free

Beware! Bad music abounds at Mad Hanna for Bad Album Night X.

Thursday, Oct. 25

Music

KayelaJ

Smith Memorial Student Union 101

7 p.m.

Catch Portland State’s own KPSU’s hip-hop show featuring KayelaJ, Bryson and the Alien Magic DJ.

Music

Night of the Living Dead Live Score

Holocene

8:30 p.m.

$10–25

Portland Jazz Composers Ensemble presents the legendary horror flick with an adventurous updated score to be performed live. Costumes encouraged.

Community

Future Politics: Living Together in a World Transformed by Tech

Powell’s City of Books

7:30 p.m.

Free

Jamie Susskind’s new book confronts how tech might transform society and politics in the future.

Community

Haunted Historical House

2216 NE 15th Ave.

6:30 p.m.

$15–25

Beauty and horror mingle inside the McColloch Foundation’s Queen Anne Victorian mansion.

Friday, Oct. 26

Music

King Ghidora, Slutty Hearts, and Rad Max

Bare Bones

Free, 21+

Take in a mix of chill surfer vibes, groovy indie pop and apocalyptic punk at the Bare Bones with bands including King Ghidora, Slutty Hearts, and Rad Max.

Music

Rose City Kings

Laurelthirst Public House

9:30 p.m., 21+

The rock won’t stop this Friday night at Laurelthirst with the Rose City Kings.

Community

A Map of Virtue

Shoe Box Theater

7:30 p.m.

$5–20

Theatre Vertigo director Emilie Landmann directs this award winning, genre-bending play about a couple in turmoil as they are assailed by birds.

Film & Theater

Jimmy O. Yang

Helium Comedy Club

7:30 p.m., 10 p.m.

$22–27

Fresh off his roles in Crazy Rich Asians and Silicon Valley, writer, actor and comedian Jimmy O. Yang appears at Helium for a full night of stand-up.

Saturday, Oct. 27

Community

Bollywood Halloween

No Vacancy Lounge

9 p.m.

$15, 21+

DJ Anjali & the Incredible Kid return for a wild night of terror and fun, Bollywood style. Come enjoy the festivities all night at one of the biggest Halloween parties in PDX.

Community

2018 Pumpkin Beer Festival

Rogue Eastside Pub & Pilot Brewery

11 a.m.–11 p.m.

$5

Independent brewers get together at Rogue Brewery for an entire day of pumpkin-flavored beer and snacks, plus costume contests for kids, adults and dogs.

Community

Forrolloween: A Brazilian Masquerade Ball

Sante Fe Taqueria

9 p.m.

$10–15, 21+

Enjoy a night of Brazilian music, both from live band Forro Biju and DJ Seu Dali, the latter of whom will be spinning the hottest modern Brazilian jams. Get your masks on and samba the night away. Porra!

Music

Feral Drolley, Erik Anarchy, Half Shadow

Montavilla Saloon

8 p.m.

Free, 21+

Experience a weird but exciting show with artists Feral Drolley, Erik Anarchy and Half Shadow as they offer a free show with punk, metal and mental illness.

Sunday, 10/28

Music

The Magic Numbers

Holocene

$14–16, 21+

From across the pond comes an indie-folk band made up of two sets of Irish and Scottish brothers and sisters.

Film & Theater

Dracula: Dead and Loving It

The Hollywood Theatre

7 p.m.

$7–9

The cult-classic Mel Brooks vampire parody starring the late Leslie Nielsen will be shown in its original 35mm. Have a laugh and a scare—if you dare.

Community

Do Right Sunday

Dig a Pony

8 p.m.

Free

This fundraiser for the Native American Youth and Family Center will include food and drinks all night, plus music provided by XRAY FM’s Everyday Mixtapes.

Music

Pacifica Quartet

Lincoln Performance Hall

3 p.m.

$30–55, 21+

The quartet returns to Portland State to play the complete string works of Ludwig Van Beethoven.

Monday, Oct. 29

Film & Theater

The Hollywood Theatre

Collide-O-Scope Halloween

$7–9

7 p.m.

This local visual art collective arrives at the Hollywood Theatre for a night of bizarre found-footage horror mashup videos…and prizes! You love prizes. Stop lying.

Community

Hungry Hungry Hip Hop

Mississippi Pizza Pub

9 p.m.

Free, 21+

A monthly music and art showcase put together by Portland MC Mighty Misc. exhibiting Portland’s small but thriving hip hop community.

Music

Metal Monday

Star Bar

10 p.m.

Free, 21+

Come hang with DJ Dylan Headsplit at Star Bar to catch the most passionately curated live metal playlist in Oregon.

Music

Boy Azooga

Holocene

8 p.m.

$10–12

A Welsh, indie musician from Cardiff puts on a more intimate show at Holocene this Monday.