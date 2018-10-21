Events Calendar Oct. 23 – 29

Tuesday, Oct. 23
Music
Beatles vs. Stones
Aladdin Theater
8 p.m.
$24–$55
Catch a two-in-one tribute performance involving Beatles tribute band Abbey Road and The Rolling Stones tribute band Satisfaction.
Music
The Swan Thief w/ Glacial Fall
Tonic Lounge
8 p.m.
$2, 21+
Paso Robles, Calif. ambient rockers hit the Tonic Lounge for a night of…rock.
Community
Portland Film Fest: Director Chats
Powell’s City of Books
7 p.m.
Free
Directors from across the globe gather to discuss their films before they premiere at the Portland Film Festival.
Film & Theater
Soufra
Cinema 21
$10
7 p.m.
The critically-acclaimed story of refugee-turned-restaurateur Mariam Shaar debuts in Portland this Tuesday.
Wednesday, Oct. 24
Music
Ceremony (VA)
Twilight Bar & Cafe
$7, 21+
Not to be confused with the more popular punks from San Francisco, this “raw shoegaze” collective from Virginia visits Twilight this Thursday. Lunch will support. Not a typo. That’s the band’s name.
Film & Theater
War of the Worlds
The Vault Theater
7:30 p.m.
$25
Come and celebrate the 80th anniversary of this classic radio broadcast with a live recreation featuring special guest star Phil Proctor.
Community
Bad Album Night X
Mad Hanna
8 p.m.
Free
Beware! Bad music abounds at Mad Hanna for Bad Album Night X.
Thursday, Oct. 25
Music
KayelaJ
Smith Memorial Student Union 101
7 p.m.
Catch Portland State’s own KPSU’s hip-hop show featuring KayelaJ, Bryson and the Alien Magic DJ.
Music
Night of the Living Dead Live Score
Holocene
8:30 p.m.
$10–25
Portland Jazz Composers Ensemble presents the legendary horror flick with an adventurous updated score to be performed live. Costumes encouraged.
Community
Future Politics: Living Together in a World Transformed by Tech
Powell’s City of Books
7:30 p.m.
Free
Jamie Susskind’s new book confronts how tech might transform society and politics in the future.
Community
Haunted Historical House
2216 NE 15th Ave.
6:30 p.m.
$15–25
Beauty and horror mingle inside the McColloch Foundation’s Queen Anne Victorian mansion.
Friday, Oct. 26
Music
King Ghidora, Slutty Hearts, and Rad Max
Bare Bones
Free, 21+
Take in a mix of chill surfer vibes, groovy indie pop and apocalyptic punk at the Bare Bones with bands including King Ghidora, Slutty Hearts, and Rad Max.
Music
Rose City Kings
Laurelthirst Public House
9:30 p.m., 21+
The rock won’t stop this Friday night at Laurelthirst with the Rose City Kings.
Community
A Map of Virtue
Shoe Box Theater
7:30 p.m.
$5–20
Theatre Vertigo director Emilie Landmann directs this award winning, genre-bending play about a couple in turmoil as they are assailed by birds.
Film & Theater
Jimmy O. Yang
Helium Comedy Club
7:30 p.m., 10 p.m.
$22–27
Fresh off his roles in Crazy Rich Asians and Silicon Valley, writer, actor and comedian Jimmy O. Yang appears at Helium for a full night of stand-up.
Saturday, Oct. 27
Community
Bollywood Halloween
No Vacancy Lounge
9 p.m.
$15, 21+
DJ Anjali & the Incredible Kid return for a wild night of terror and fun, Bollywood style. Come enjoy the festivities all night at one of the biggest Halloween parties in PDX.
Community
2018 Pumpkin Beer Festival
Rogue Eastside Pub & Pilot Brewery
11 a.m.–11 p.m.
$5
Independent brewers get together at Rogue Brewery for an entire day of pumpkin-flavored beer and snacks, plus costume contests for kids, adults and dogs.
Community
Forrolloween: A Brazilian Masquerade Ball
Sante Fe Taqueria
9 p.m.
$10–15, 21+
Enjoy a night of Brazilian music, both from live band Forro Biju and DJ Seu Dali, the latter of whom will be spinning the hottest modern Brazilian jams. Get your masks on and samba the night away. Porra!
Music
Feral Drolley, Erik Anarchy, Half Shadow
Montavilla Saloon
8 p.m.
Free, 21+
Experience a weird but exciting show with artists Feral Drolley, Erik Anarchy and Half Shadow as they offer a free show with punk, metal and mental illness.
Sunday, 10/28
Music
The Magic Numbers
Holocene
$14–16, 21+
From across the pond comes an indie-folk band made up of two sets of Irish and Scottish brothers and sisters.
Film & Theater
Dracula: Dead and Loving It
The Hollywood Theatre
7 p.m.
$7–9
The cult-classic Mel Brooks vampire parody starring the late Leslie Nielsen will be shown in its original 35mm. Have a laugh and a scare—if you dare.
Community
Do Right Sunday
Dig a Pony
8 p.m.
Free
This fundraiser for the Native American Youth and Family Center will include food and drinks all night, plus music provided by XRAY FM’s Everyday Mixtapes.
Music
Pacifica Quartet
Lincoln Performance Hall
3 p.m.
$30–55, 21+
The quartet returns to Portland State to play the complete string works of Ludwig Van Beethoven.
Monday, Oct. 29
Film & Theater
The Hollywood Theatre
Collide-O-Scope Halloween
$7–9
7 p.m.
This local visual art collective arrives at the Hollywood Theatre for a night of bizarre found-footage horror mashup videos…and prizes! You love prizes. Stop lying.
Community
Hungry Hungry Hip Hop
Mississippi Pizza Pub
9 p.m.
Free, 21+
A monthly music and art showcase put together by Portland MC Mighty Misc. exhibiting Portland’s small but thriving hip hop community.
Music
Metal Monday
Star Bar
10 p.m.
Free, 21+
Come hang with DJ Dylan Headsplit at Star Bar to catch the most passionately curated live metal playlist in Oregon.
Music
Boy Azooga
Holocene
8 p.m.
$10–12
A Welsh, indie musician from Cardiff puts on a more intimate show at Holocene this Monday.