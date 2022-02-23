Basketball Viks sweep NAU in regular season 68-67

Softball

The Viks on the diamond finished out the Lynn Russell Miller Classic with an 8-2 win over Utah Valley University. The Viks finished out the classic 4-1, and now travel to Arizona for the Littlewood Classic. An early lead by the Viks gave them a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Olivia Grey pitched herself another win, pitching four innings and giving up no runs. Emily Johansen had two runs for the Viks. Olivia Dean, Shea Garcia, Nevaeh Smith, Paetynn Lopez, Natalia Martinez and Mariah Rodriguez all scored a run to give the Viks eight runs. In the fifth inning, Alexa Capeda hit a single and got two RBIs, letting Martinez and Lopez home.

During the Classic in Riverside, two of our very own, Grey and Maddie Thompson, were awarded Big Sky Player of the Week. Thompson started out this classic with a .619 batting average, and Grey went 3-0 and struck out 16 batters.

#21 ranked in the nation, Arizona State, was next on the schedule. This game went to five innings, as the Sun Devils put four runs on the board in the first inning and three in the second. Arizona State shut out the Vikings for three innings until Dean, already on base, came home on a wild pitch. Dean was the only Vik to get a hit, while Johansen got an RBI. Dean and Thompson both stole a base.

University of Texas, El Paso struck first against the Viks—but not for long—as Thompson ran home after a single by Dean. No one made noise again until the bottom of the fifth inning, when Dean stole second and Kiara McCrea stole home to give the Viks their first lead of the game. Johansen got herself another RBI as she took Dean home, now up 3-1. The inning wasn’t over yet, Logan Riggenbach homered to center field, 4-1. The Viks went on to win that game 4-1.

The Viks get their hardest loss after a battle with the Cal Bears, 11-2. Eight runs in the third secured the win for the Bears. Lopez homered in the second to give the Viks their first points of the game. Grace Johnson got one hit and one run. Dean got two hits off of the Bears, but couldn’t get a run in. Marisol Gaona and Annie Lemos both pitched two innings before the game ended in the fifth inning.

Men’s Basketball

The Viks invited Northern Arizona to the Pavillion—and Portland State won in a close comeback, 68-67. Damion Squire led the Viks with 19 points, three turnovers and a three-pointer. Khalid Thomas was the second-leading scorer with 15 points, getting two three-pointers. Michael Carter went 5-7 and 4-5 on the free throw line, getting 14 points. Ezekiel Alley went a perfect 3-3 on the line, with four rebounds and 13 points. Northern Arizona came back after a nine-point deficit at the half, making it a little challenging for the Vikings. Two good free throws by Squire ensured a four-point lead in the game with ten seconds left. A three-pointer by NAU made the game deficit down to one point—but there was only a second left. The Vikings have won five of their last seven games.

Women’s Basketball

The Viks sailed to the Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff, Arizona to play the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks. It was another hard game for the Viks, falling 94-66. Esmeralda Morales put up an astounding 24 points, shooting 8-14 and five three-pointers. Alaya Fitzgerald shot 4-9 with a three-pointer and four rebounds, giving the Viks 12 points. Rhema Ogele had two rebounds and seven points. Jenna Kilty, in her 14 minutes, shot 2-3 and a three-pointer for five points.

Coming back home at the Pavillion, the Viks played Montana, just breaking 55 points. Mia ‘Uhila put up 15 points, shooting 4-5 and two three-pointers. She also went 5-5 on the free throw line. Jada Lewis had seven rebounds, with a pair of threes and four turnovers. Fitzgerald scored 10 points, with four turnovers and two three-pointers. Also with four turnovers, Morales landed a three-pointer and nine points. The Viks scored 20 in the first quarter with a one-point lead over the Grizz, but Montana stayed consistent, scoring 17 points or more every quarter.

Women’s Tennis

Despite four unfinished games, the Viks beat the UC Irvine Anteaters 4-0 in their second of a three-game homestretch. Nika Beukers and Capu Sanoner won 6-2 in doubles. Makoto Ohara and Maddie Egan also won 6-3. The match with Emily Rees and Majo Hernandez went unfinished. Sanoner, co-Big Sky Women’s Tennis Player of the Week, won in singles, 6-2 and 7-5. Hernandez almost swept in singles, winning 6-1 and 6-0. The last finished game was with senior, Jacinta Milenkoski, who won 6-1, 6-0.

The Colorado Buffs of the Pac-12 came into town last week at the Tualatin Hills Tennis Center. Capu Sanoner and Nika Beukers won 6-1 in doubles. Emily Rees and Makoto Ohara fell in a close one—7-6 and 7-5 in the tiebreaker. The duo of Hernandez and Egan were the last ones to finish their match, winning 7-6, 8-6 in the tiebreaker. In singles, Rees fell to Colorado, 6-0, 6-4. Ohara also fell, losing 6-1, 6-0. Hernandez fell in three, 5-7, 6-0, 6-1. Egan won 6-3, 6-4. Sanoner also won 7-5, 6-3. The last match was Beukers, falling 6-1, 6-2.

Men’s Tennis

The Viks won a close match against Pacific at home last week in a 4-3 win that came down to the last match. Otto Holtari and Andrew Vu were swept in doubles, 6-0. Sam De Vries and Tommy Hsu also fell 6-3. Nils Plutat and Oliver Richards were the last ones to finish doubles, winning 6-2. Holtari fell 6-1, 6-2 in singles—and Pacific had the lead. De Vries gave the Vikings hope, winning his 6-2, 6-0. Plutat won 6-4, 6-1. Richards also won 6-2, 6-2. Pacific won against Vu 3-6, 6-3, 6-0. The win was determined by the last game with Hsu, who won 6-4, 1-6, 6-2—and gave the Vikings a 4-3 win over the Boxers.

Coming off of that Pacific win, the Viks invited Lewis & Clark to Tualatin Hills for an easy sweep over the Pioneers. Plutat and De Vries won 6-3. Holtari and Hsu almost swept 6-1. Richard and Vu almost did the same, winning 6-1. Plutat won 6-2, 6-2 in singles. Hsu won 6-2, 6-1. Richards got the sweep in doubles, 6-0, 6-0. De Vries won 6-1, 6-1. It was a little close on the first one with Holtari, winning 7-5, 6-2. Vu won 6-0, 6-1.

Track and Field

The Viks finished their last visit to the University of Portland in the UP Indoor Four on Sunday, Feb. 13. Now, they prepare for conference hosted by Montana State in Bozeman, Montana.

Women’s Results:

800m:

Hunter Storm, 2:24.58 Jalen Marcil, 2:26.20 Sophie Jones, 2:26.38

Mile:

Abi Swain, 5:07.16 Maya Irving, 5:09.37 Tatum Miller, 5:11.39 Olivia Brooks, 5:14.95 Emma Owen, 5:28.28 Campbell Faust, 5:31.37 Sophia Hackett, 5:38.25 Lottie Bromham, 5:40.11 Madison Tafoya, 6:04.64 Dyllan Newville, 6:16.34

3,000m:

Phoebe Brown, 10:42.66.

Men’s Results:

200m:

Harley Montgomery, 23.76 Jordan Gloden, 26.02.

800m:

Luke Ramirez, 1:57.95 Rashid Muse, 1:59.57 Drew Seidel, 2:00.67 Zach Salcido, 2:00.81 Matt Moller, 2:01.66

Mile:

Zach Grams, 4:22.64 Kelly Shedd, 4:23.60 Josh Snyder, 4:27.25 Cam McChesney, 4:28.87 Andy Solano, 4:38.05 Erik Solano, 4:42.07 Jake Schulte, 4:48.34





